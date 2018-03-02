site: media | arena: nba | pageType: scoring |
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|48.7
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|48.7
|Three Point %
|41.3
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|
Nuggets
34-28
|
108.4
PPG
|
44.3
RPG
|
24.7
APG
|
Grizzlies
18-43
|
98.9
PPG
|
40.6
RPG
|
21.2
APG
|
|
G. Harris
SG
|
17.5
PPG
|
2.7
RPG
|
3.1
APG
|
48.3
FG%
|
|
M. Gasol
C
|
17.7
PPG
|
8.5
RPG
|
4.0
APG
|
41.3
FG%
|
|54.8
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|
|237
|108
|37
|18
|17
|3
|22
|22
|40/73
|6/22
|22/26
|6
|31
|179
|+30
|
|236
|100
|40
|26
|14
|3
|20
|23
|39/90
|10/27
|12/15
|17
|23
|191
|-30