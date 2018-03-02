DEN
MEM

No Text

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
M. Gasol
33 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
48.7 Field Goal % 41.3
48.7 Three Point % 41.3
84.4 Free Throw % 84.6
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 0:03
  Jarell Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Ben McLemore 0:12
  Lost ball turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by Mason Plumlee 0:13
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap 0:42
  Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
+ 2 Gary Harris made jump shot 0:59
  Team rebound 1:19
Team Stats
Points 108 100
Field Goals 40-73 (54.8%) 39-90 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 45
Offensive 6 17
Defensive 31 23
Team 9 5
Assists 18 26
Steals 17 14
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 22 20
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
W. Barton SF 5
24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
22 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 34-28 35282817108
home team logo Grizzlies 18-43 29252622102
O/U 216.5, MEM +9.0
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 34-28 108.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 18-43 98.9 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
G. Harris SG 17.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.1 APG 48.3 FG%
M. Gasol C 17.7 PPG 8.5 RPG 4.0 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Harris SG 26 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
M. Gasol C 22 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
54.8 FG% 43.3
27.3 3PT FG% 37.0
84.6 FT% 80.0
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 34 26 4 0 4 0 4 2 11/18 1/5 3/3 1 3 30 +10
P. Millsap 27 15 7 1 4 1 2 2 5/10 1/2 4/4 2 5 27 +4
N. Jokic 33 9 9 5 1 0 5 5 2/5 0/1 5/7 1 8 24 +6
J. Murray 27 9 2 4 3 0 2 6 3/9 1/4 2/3 0 2 20 +8
W. Chandler 31 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 1 5 -1
Bench
W. Barton
M. Plumlee
D. Harris
T. Lyles
D. Arthur
K. Faried
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Barton 32 24 6 2 1 0 3 1 10/14 2/5 2/2 1 5 32 +3
M. Plumlee 21 9 5 4 1 0 1 3 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 4 22 +4
D. Harris 17 8 0 1 2 0 1 3 2/5 1/2 3/3 0 0 11 -2
T. Lyles 14 4 3 1 1 1 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 3 8 -2
D. Arthur 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 108 37 18 17 3 22 22 40/73 6/22 22/26 6 31 179 +30
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
J. Martin
D. Brooks
M. Chalmers
B. McLemore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 36 22 9 5 0 0 7 2 7/17 3/7 5/5 0 9 34 +6
J. Martin 28 16 7 1 1 0 3 5 8/12 0/1 0/0 4 3 23 -1
D. Brooks 33 13 4 2 1 0 2 1 5/11 1/2 2/4 2 2 20 -6
M. Chalmers 33 12 1 6 1 2 3 1 3/9 2/6 4/4 0 1 25 +11
B. McLemore 30 12 3 2 4 1 0 4 5/12 2/5 0/0 1 2 24 -5
Bench
I. Rabb
B. Johnson
M. Henry
K. Simmons
W. Selden Jr.
M. Conley
C. Parsons
T. Evans
J. Green
A. Harrison
D. Davis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Rabb 20 9 7 4 2 0 1 2 4/8 0/0 1/2 6 1 25 -7
B. Johnson 11 6 3 0 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 2 8 -12
M. Henry 21 5 2 2 5 0 1 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 15 -1
K. Simmons 14 4 1 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 0 7 -17
W. Selden Jr. 10 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 2 10 +2
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 100 40 26 14 3 20 23 39/90 10/27 12/15 17 23 191 -30
