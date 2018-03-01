GS
ATL

Warriors continue chase for best record vs. Hawks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 01, 2018

ATLANTA -- If the Golden State Warriors manage to edge the Houston Rockets for the NBA's best regular-season record, it will likely be because of their domination of the Eastern Conference, especially on the road.

The Warriors, who trail streaking Houston by a half game for the Western Conference lead, are 21-3 against the East, including 12-1 away from home, going into Friday night's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks to conclude a three-game trip.

Golden State (48-14) followed a 126-111 win at the New York Knicks on Monday with a 109-101 victory at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Its only loss against an Eastern Conference team on the road came Nov. 16 at the Boston Celtics, a 92-88 decision.

Guard Klay Thompson, one of four Golden State All-Stars, voiced a lofty goal for the rest of the regular season after the victory in Washington.

"We really want to win every game going into the playoffs and, while that might be unrealistic, it would be nice to do that," Thompson said. "We're right on Houston's heels. We got a very tight race right now, so we got to try to take the lead."

The Warriors have won eight straight overall against the East since a 111-100 home slip-up against the Charlotte Hornets and can't afford a stumble against the rebuilding Hawks (19-43).

While defending champion Golden State, overshadowed for the moment by Houston's 14-game win streak, is playing for home court throughout the playoffs, the Hawks' hope is for the No. 1 choice in the draft.

The Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 107-102 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and have had success in Atlanta against the West.

The Hawks are 8-4 against the opposite conference at home and had won seven straight before a 123-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The Hawks had 13 steals and 11 blocked shots against the Pacers but almost let a 23-point lead slip away.

Guard Dennis Schroder, who had five of the steals, set the tone with his ballhawking early, then scored seven of the Hawks' final eight points.

"I put the team on my back and it started with defense," Schroder said. "I think that everybody sees that and everybody played with me. It was one of our best games defensively."

All-Star forward Kevin Durant had 32 points to lead the Warriors to their victory at Washington, making 12 of 20 shots overall and going 3 of 6 on 3-point attempts.

Durant has averaged 26.5 points on 53.2 percent shooting in the Warriors' 4-0 return from the All-Star break.

"He's been fantastic," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

The Warriors have a five-game winning streak against Hawks and have won 10 of past 11 games.

The last Hawks victory was a 124-116 home decision on Feb. 5, 2015, during Atlanta's 60-win season that led the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks, who had gone to the playoffs for 10 straight years before tearing down this season, play at Golden State on March 23.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
49.1 Field Goal % 43.3
49.1 Three Point % 43.1
92.0 Free Throw % 87.0
+ 1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:55
+ 1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 1:55
  Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala 1:55
+ 2 Zaza Pachulia made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 2:13
  Defensive rebound by Zaza Pachulia 2:19
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot 2:23
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder 2:28
  Stephen Curry missed layup 2:33
+ 2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 2:50
  Defensive rebound by John Collins 2:56
  Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:59
Team Stats
Points 27 26
Field Goals 10-17 (58.8%) 10-17 (58.8%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 10
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 4 6
Team 1 3
Assists 9 4
Steals 3 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
10 PTS
home team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
8 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 48-14 27---27
home team logo Hawks 19-43 26---26
O/U 227.5, ATL +13.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
O/U 227.5, ATL +13.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 48-14 116.1 PPG 44.1 RPG 30.5 APG
home team logo Hawks 19-43 103.5 PPG 41 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 5.4 APG 52.4 FG%
D. Schroder PG 19.3 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.1 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
D. Schroder PG 8 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
58.8 FG% 58.8
33.3 3PT FG% 60.0
100.0 FT% 75.0
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
Z. Pachulia
D. Green
A. Iguodala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 10 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 5/5 0 0 10 +1
Z. Pachulia 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -4
D. Green 7 0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 10 +5
A. Iguodala 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -4
On Court
S. Curry
Z. Pachulia
D. Green
A. Iguodala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 10 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 5/5 0 0 10 +1
Z. Pachulia 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -4
D. Green 7 0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 10 +5
A. Iguodala 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -4
On Bench
O. Casspi
D. Jones
K. Looney
P. McCaw
Q. Cook
C. Boucher
J. Bell
D. West
S. Livingston
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. West - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 27 4 9 3 2 2 3 10/17 2/6 5/5 0 4 28 -2
Hawks
Starters
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 10 8 1 4 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 0 1 17 -1
M. Muscala 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +4
On Court
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 10 8 1 4 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 0 1 17 -1
M. Muscala 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +4
On Bench
T. Dorsey
M. Delaney
T. Cavanaugh
A. Cleveland
D. Bembry
J. Magette
A. White
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Dorsey 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +4
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 26 7 4 2 0 4 3 10/17 3/5 3/4 1 6 18 +7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores