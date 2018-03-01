NY
LAC

Clippers hope to start clicking again against Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- As the New York Knicks take their struggles to Hollywood on Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are only happy to play host.

With the Clippers fighting to stay into playoff contention in the Western Conference, the prospect of playing a team with one victory in its last 11 games is appealing. It is especially welcome after L.A. fell to the NBA's top team, the Houston Rockets, at home Wednesday.

The Knicks have shown nothing of late to strike fear into the Clippers. New York gave up 125 points in a loss at Golden State on Monday and 121 in a loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have gone full throttle on offense lately, although they had their issues scoring against the Rockets in a 105-92 loss. In the four games before that, though, the Clippers scored 126.5 points per game, with matchups against the Warriors and Celtics in that run.

The loss to the Rockets, though, did drop the Clippers out of the No. 8 and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 22 games remaining.

At least the Clippers still have something to play for, even without Blake Griffin, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks have 20 games remaining and losing them all would seem to be in their best interest in order to improve their draft prospects.

But guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was having none of the "tanking" talk as Friday's game in Los Angeles approached.

"The last 20 games, we have to go all out," Hardaway said, according to the New York Daily News. "If people think we're going to tank and just give up games and stuff like that, they're rooting for the wrong team. We're not built that way. We're not losers. And we don't look at that as a way of just summing up our season.

"We're ballplayers. We have confidence in ourselves and if people want to doubt us than they can go cheer for somebody else."

The Knicks' fortunes seemed to turn when Hardaway suffered a leg injury in November. He hasn't been able to slow the mounting defeats, with the loss of Kristaps Porzingis in early February the biggest blow.

The Clippers have known all about injuries in a bad-luck season and are still dealing with it, even while barely keeping their head above water.

Starting guard Avery Bradley is out with a groin injury, and starting forward Danilo Gallinari has been day to day with a hand bruise. Guard Tyrone Wallace (personal reasons) is day to day, and guard Jwaun Evans has been out for a month with an abdomen issue.

And yet the Clippers sit a half game out of a playoff spot and just 2 1/2 games from the fifth spot in the division. The fourth-place San Antonio Spurs are just three games ahead of the Clippers, but L.A. would have to jump four teams to move up that far.

"I think as a player, obviously, you have to control what you can control," Clippers forward Tobias Harris said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "That's how we play, and a lot of it's going to come down to us handling our business and taking care of what we need to take care of."

On Friday, all the Clippers need to focus on is the Knicks.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
L. Williams
23 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
60.0 Field Goal % 44.2
60.1 Three Point % 44.1
85.9 Free Throw % 89.2
  Shooting foul on Enes Kanter 4:14
  Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 4:14
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:17
  Defensive rebound by Sam Dekker 4:24
  Enes Kanter missed jump shot 4:26
  Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 4:36
+ 2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 4:36
  Sam Dekker missed hook shot 4:39
+ 2 Damyean Dotson made floating jump shot 5:04
  Bad pass turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Enes Kanter 5:09
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 5:20
Team Stats
Points 89 114
Field Goals 35-81 (43.2%) 44-80 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 33 56
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 20 36
Team 5 7
Assists 21 31
Steals 4 10
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
E. Kanter C 00
16 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
D. Jordan C 6
19 PTS, 20 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 24-38 2535181189
home team logo Clippers 32-28 32253522114
O/U 226.5, LAC -8.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 226.5, LAC -8.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 24-38 104.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 32-28 108.6 PPG 43.7 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 16.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.9 APG 41.2 FG%
L. Williams SG 23.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.4 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 17 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
L. Williams SG 21 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
43.2 FG% 55.0
38.1 3PT FG% 33.3
78.6 FT% 81.8
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
F. Ntilikina
D. Dotson
L. Kornet
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 33 17 3 4 0 0 1 1 7/13 0/5 3/3 0 3 27 -14
E. Kanter 27 16 12 0 2 2 0 4 8/15 0/0 0/0 4 8 32 -21
F. Ntilikina 15 3 0 2 1 0 0 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 8 0
D. Dotson 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
L. Kornet 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 0
On Court
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
F. Ntilikina
D. Dotson
L. Kornet
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 33 17 3 4 0 0 1 1 7/13 0/5 3/3 0 3 27 -14
E. Kanter 27 16 12 0 2 2 0 4 8/15 0/0 0/0 4 8 32 -21
F. Ntilikina 15 3 0 2 1 0 0 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 8 0
D. Dotson 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
L. Kornet 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 0
On Bench
T. Burke
T. Williams
L. Thomas
K. O'Quinn
J. Noah
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
J. Jack
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 16 9 1 1 0 0 2 0 4/10 1/2 0/0 0 1 10 -3
T. Williams 13 8 1 2 1 0 1 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 1 0 13 -8
L. Thomas 18 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 1 6 -7
K. O'Quinn 15 0 4 2 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 7 -4
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 141 89 28 21 4 3 13 20 35/81 8/21 11/14 8 20 104 -57
Clippers
Starters
L. Williams
A. Rivers
M. Teodosic
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 28 21 3 8 0 0 0 0 6/16 0/6 9/10 0 3 40 +6
A. Rivers 28 19 5 2 1 0 1 1 7/13 5/7 0/0 1 4 28 +28
M. Teodosic 28 7 2 5 2 0 3 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 1 18 +24
S. Dekker 11 6 6 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 6 11 +7
B. Marjanovic 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 4 0
On Court
L. Williams
A. Rivers
M. Teodosic
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 28 21 3 8 0 0 0 0 6/16 0/6 9/10 0 3 40 +6
A. Rivers 28 19 5 2 1 0 1 1 7/13 5/7 0/0 1 4 28 +28
M. Teodosic 28 7 2 5 2 0 3 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 1 18 +24
S. Dekker 11 6 6 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 6 11 +7
B. Marjanovic 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 4 0
On Bench
M. Harrell
W. Johnson
S. Thornwell
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
J. Evans
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 15 19 4 2 1 1 1 2 8/9 0/0 3/4 1 3 28 +10
W. Johnson 9 2 1 1 0 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 -1
S. Thornwell 14 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +3
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 114 49 31 10 5 10 14 44/80 8/24 18/22 13 36 139 +77
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores