After ending 10-game skid, Suns take on Thunder

  • Mar 01, 2018

PHOENIX -- At the time, Phoenix's 114-100 victory over Oklahoma City seven weeks ago looked like the kind of game that could turn the a season around.

Unfortunately, it kind of did.

The Suns broke an 0-for-February streak with a 110-102 victory at Memphis on Wednesday, getting back on the right track. It had been a long time coming -- the Suns had lost 10 in a row before beating Memphis are 3-18 since taking out the Thunder at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Jan. 7.

The Suns (19-44) beat Russell Westbrook, Paul Georgie and Co. by making a season-high 17 3-pointers in that game, and the teams will meet again at the same place Friday.

"I'm happy for the players, I really am," Phoenix interim coach Jay Triano told reporters Wednesday.

"It's nice for them to get rewarded with a win after what they have been through."

The Thunder (36-27), meanwhile, won for the fourth time in five games with a 111-110 overtime victory at Dallas on Wednesday.

Westbrook had 30 points, including seven of the Thunder's 11 in overtime, to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists and nine turnovers. That came two days after Westbrook finished two points short of a triple-double in 112-105 win over Orlando.

"Just keep going, man," Westbrook told reporters about his mindset against Dallas.

"Regardless of missed or made shots, my mentality never changes throughout the game. I always continue to stay in attack mode."

Westbrook has been in a slump from 3-point range recently. He missed all five 3-point attempts against Dallas and has made only 2 of 24 3-pointers in the last six games. He is making 28.5 percent for the season.

Westbrook has 18 triple-doubles this season and 97 in his career. He would be the fourth to 100 after Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107). Wilt Chamberlain is fifth with 78 and LeBron James has 66.

The Thunder, after losing the next two games following the Jan. 7 loss in Phoenix, went on an eight-game winning streak and have won 14 of the last 21. The teams will meet again Thursday to conclude the three-game season series.

The Suns have lost 15 of 17.

Devin Booker and rookie Josh Jackson have been the Suns' two bright spots along the way.

Booker has scored 34, 40, 30, 27 and 28 points in his last five games while making 17 3-pointers. He missed the four games before that with a hip injury.

Jackson had a career-high 29 points against Memphis, with seven rebounds and four assists. He was 10 of 13 from the foul line while starting for TJ Warren, who missed the game with a bruised tailbone. Warren's status for the next game is unclear.

Jackson has 10 20-point games in his last 20 games after having one in his first 43. His previous career high was 23 points.

"Some of the things he does just catches me off guard," Booker told The Arizona Republic.

"I'm like, 'Wow.' He was unbelievable the whole night."

Rookie Shaquille Harrision, who signed a 10-day contract last week, has been a pleasant find for the Suns as a reserve guard. He had seven points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists against Memphis.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
44.0 Field Goal % 43.5
43.8 Three Point % 43.1
73.9 Free Throw % 88.6
  Full timeout called 9:37
+ 3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Len 9:37
+ 3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 9:55
+ 3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 10:08
+ 2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 10:19
+ 3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 10:34
  Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton 10:42
  Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:44
+ 2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 11:02
  Team rebound 11:18
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:20
Team Stats
Points 65 78
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 32-55 (58.2%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 27
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 15 19
Team 5 3
Assists 14 21
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 8 14
Technicals 0 0
R. Westbrook PG 0
19 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
D. Booker SG 1
32 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 36-27 32285-65
home team logo Suns 19-44 373011-78
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 36-27 106.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Suns 19-44 104.4 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 24.9 PPG 9.6 RPG 10.3 APG 43.8 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.8 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 19 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
D. Booker SG 32 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
48.0 FG% 58.2
33.3 3PT FG% 56.3
78.6 FT% 83.3
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
J. Huestis
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 23 19 7 6 0 0 4 1 7/12 1/2 4/4 4 3 34 -11
P. George 21 13 2 3 1 0 1 1 4/9 2/5 3/4 0 2 21 -8
C. Anthony 18 8 3 2 0 0 0 1 4/11 0/2 0/0 1 2 15 -5
S. Adams 21 5 4 0 1 0 1 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 4 9 -10
J. Huestis 16 3 4 0 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/1 0 4 8 -13
On Bench
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
R. Felton
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 10 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/2 2/3 0 0 9 -5
T. Ferguson 4 5 0 1 0 1 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 8 +2
A. Abrines 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 -5
P. Patterson 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -8
R. Felton 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 -2
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 65 21 14 2 2 7 8 24/50 6/18 11/14 6 15 111 -65
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
A. Len
E. Payton
D. Bender
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 19 32 4 8 0 1 2 1 13/17 5/7 1/1 1 3 51 +12
T. Warren 20 12 1 1 0 0 1 2 5/11 0/1 2/2 0 1 14 +10
A. Len 14 4 5 1 0 3 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 3 14 +7
E. Payton 20 4 5 6 1 0 1 2 2/8 0/0 0/0 0 5 21 +8
D. Bender 21 0 3 3 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 +10
On Bench
J. Jackson
M. Chriss
J. Dudley
T. Daniels
S. Harrison
B. Knight
D. Reed
A. Peters
T. Ulis
A. Williams
D. House
T. Chandler
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 9 15 1 2 2 0 0 2 6/8 1/1 2/3 1 0 22 +9
M. Chriss 12 5 4 0 1 1 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 3 11 +6
J. Dudley 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 +3
T. Daniels 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0 2 0
S. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 78 24 21 4 5 6 14 32/55 9/16 5/6 5 19 147 +65
NBA Scores