DEN
CLE

No Text

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. James
23 SF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
26.7 Pts. Per Game 26.7
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
48.6 Field Goal % 54.2
48.7 Three Point % 54.3
84.2 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 1 J.R. Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  J.R. Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Team rebound 0:20
  Personal foul on Will Barton 0:20
  Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by J.R. Smith 0:20
+ 2 LeBron James made driving dunk 0:44
+ 3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 1:10
  J.R. Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
+ 2 Wilson Chandler made dunk, assist by Will Barton 1:16
  Out of bounds turnover on George Hill 1:36
Team Stats
Points 126 117
Field Goals 47-86 (54.7%) 46-88 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 19-35 (54.3%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 46
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 29 29
Team 7 5
Assists 35 25
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
W. Barton SF 5
23 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
25 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 35-28 37363023126
home team logo Cavaliers 36-26 31313520117
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 35-28 108.4 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 36-26 109.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
G. Harris SG 17.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.0 APG 48.5 FG%
L. James SF 26.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 9.0 APG 54.4 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Harris SG 32 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
L. James SF 25 PTS 10 REB 15 AST
54.7 FG% 52.3
54.3 3PT FG% 37.5
86.7 FT% 76.2
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
W. Chandler
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 36 32 2 4 1 0 0 1 10/17 6/10 6/6 1 1 43 +7
W. Chandler 27 16 2 3 0 1 2 3 7/10 2/4 0/0 0 2 23 +7
J. Murray 31 16 3 5 1 0 1 1 6/11 3/4 1/1 1 2 29 +11
P. Millsap 26 11 6 4 1 1 1 2 4/9 1/2 2/2 1 5 26 +7
N. Jokic 32 9 7 8 0 1 2 2 3/8 1/2 2/3 1 6 31 +12
Bench
W. Barton
M. Plumlee
R. Jefferson
D. Harris
M. Beasley
K. Faried
D. Arthur
T. Lyles
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Barton 33 23 8 7 0 0 1 3 9/17 4/10 1/1 1 7 44 +8
M. Plumlee 15 8 5 1 1 0 0 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 4 16 -3
R. Jefferson 15 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +2
D. Harris 16 4 1 1 0 0 2 2 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 1 5 -9
M. Beasley 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 +3
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 126 35 35 4 3 9 19 47/86 19/35 13/15 6 29 229 +45
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
J. Smith
G. Hill
C. Osman
T. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 42 25 10 15 2 0 3 2 8/19 1/4 8/11 1 9 64 -6
J. Smith 34 19 2 2 1 1 1 1 7/12 2/5 3/4 0 2 26 -13
G. Hill 33 17 4 4 0 0 2 3 6/10 3/4 2/2 2 2 27 -13
C. Osman 23 13 3 1 0 0 1 3 6/7 1/2 0/0 1 2 17 -15
T. Thompson 27 12 7 0 1 0 1 1 6/10 0/0 0/1 3 4 19 -18
Bench
L. Nance Jr.
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
J. Holland
L. Perrantes
K. Korver
J. Green
K. Love
M. Thornton
A. Zizic
J. Calderon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Nance Jr. 20 14 8 0 0 0 0 4 6/10 0/1 2/2 2 6 22 +9
J. Clarkson 23 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 4/9 2/3 1/1 2 2 18 +11
R. Hood 26 6 3 2 0 1 1 1 3/9 0/4 0/0 1 2 13 -1
J. Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
L. Perrantes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
K. Korver 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +1
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 117 41 25 5 2 9 16 46/88 9/24 16/21 12 29 206 -45
NBA Scores