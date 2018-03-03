site: media | arena: nba | pageType: scoring |
|37.1
|Min. Per Game
|37.1
|26.7
|Pts. Per Game
|26.7
|9.0
|Ast. Per Game
|9.0
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|54.2
|48.7
|Three Point %
|54.3
|84.2
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|
Nuggets
35-28
|
108.4
PPG
|
44.2
RPG
|
24.6
APG
|
Cavaliers
36-26
|
109.9
PPG
|
42.1
RPG
|
23.5
APG
|
|
G. Harris
SG
|
17.6
PPG
|
2.7
RPG
|
3.0
APG
|
48.5
FG%
|
|
L. James
SF
|
26.7
PPG
|
8.4
RPG
|
9.0
APG
|
54.4
FG%
|
|54.7
|FG%
|52.3
|
|
|54.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|76.2
|
|
G. Harris
|36
|32
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10/17
|6/10
|6/6
|1
|1
|43
|+7
|
W. Chandler
|27
|16
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7/10
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|23
|+7
|
J. Murray
|31
|16
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/11
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|29
|+11
|
P. Millsap
|26
|11
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|5
|26
|+7
|
N. Jokic
|32
|9
|7
|8
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|6
|31
|+12
|
G. Harris
|36
|32
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10/17
|6/10
|6/6
|1
|1
|43
|+7
|
W. Chandler
|27
|16
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7/10
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|23
|+7
|
J. Murray
|31
|16
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/11
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|29
|+11
|
P. Millsap
|26
|11
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|5
|26
|+7
|
N. Jokic
|32
|9
|7
|8
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|6
|31
|+12
|
W. Barton
|33
|23
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9/17
|4/10
|1/1
|1
|7
|44
|+8
|
M. Plumlee
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|16
|-3
|
R. Jefferson
|15
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|9
|+2
|
D. Harris
|16
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|5
|-9
|
M. Beasley
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|+3
|
K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Arthur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Lyles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Lydon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|126
|35
|35
|4
|3
|9
|19
|47/86
|19/35
|13/15
|6
|29
|229
|+45
|
L. James
|42
|25
|10
|15
|2
|0
|3
|2
|8/19
|1/4
|8/11
|1
|9
|64
|-6
|
J. Smith
|34
|19
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|26
|-13
|
G. Hill
|33
|17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|2
|27
|-13
|
C. Osman
|23
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|17
|-15
|
T. Thompson
|27
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|4
|19
|-18
|
L. James
|42
|25
|10
|15
|2
|0
|3
|2
|8/19
|1/4
|8/11
|1
|9
|64
|-6
|
J. Smith
|34
|19
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|26
|-13
|
G. Hill
|33
|17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|2
|27
|-13
|
C. Osman
|23
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|17
|-15
|
T. Thompson
|27
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|4
|19
|-18
|
L. Nance Jr.
|20
|14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/10
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|6
|22
|+9
|
J. Clarkson
|23
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|2
|18
|+11
|
R. Hood
|26
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|13
|-1
|
J. Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Perrantes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Korver
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|
J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
K. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Thornton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
A. Zizic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Calderon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|117
|41
|25
|5
|2
|9
|16
|46/88
|9/24
|16/21
|12
|29
|206
|-45