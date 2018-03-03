LAL
SA

Spurs look to get back on track versus surging Lakers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 03, 2018

San Antonio will look to get back on track and take advantage of its home floor when it goes back to work against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Spurs, who have lost four of their past five games and seven of their last 10 outings, gave up a 15-point, second-half lead on Wednesday when they lost to surging New Orleans 121-116. It was an uncharacteristic loss for San Antonio because of two things: The Spurs' lack of interior defense in the final minutes and three turnovers in a stretch of four possessions in the clutch with the game on the line.

"We were in a good situation to still win the game, and we struggled on the stretch," Spurs guard Manu Ginobili said. "We didn't execute well. Our defense kind of melted down. We fought hard and we scrambled, and we competed. Sometimes that's not enough -- you have to play well, too. That wasn't there down the stretch."

San Antonio (36-26) played the second half without leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge, who landed awkwardly and sprained his right ankle midway through the first quarter.

Pau Gasol was also out of the game with a bone bruise in his left knee, and the short-handed Spurs could not keep up with the high-flying Pelicans in the end game.

"I couldn't be more proud of our group," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "Under very, very tough circumstances, they keep fighting. As long as they believe in each other and keeping working as hard as they are, we're going to be in good shape.

"They deserve a lot of credit for playing as hard as they're playing. A lot of guys are getting a lot of time out there and, hopefully, that will pay dividends as the season winds down."

Aldridge has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game while Gasol is questionable.

The Lakers run into the Alamo City on the heels of a 131-113 victory at Miami on Thursday in which Isaiah Thomas scored a season-high 29 points off the bench.

Los Angeles (27-34) has won four straight games and seven of its past 10, a surge that's helped in advance to within shouting distance of the eighth-seed, and the playoffs, in the Western Conference with 23 games to play in the regular season.

"We have the talent to win and I want this team to think we're going to win," Thomas said afterward. "We have the players in this locker room to win and the only thing we should be thinking about is trying to take that next step -- and that's get to the playoffs."

Julius Randle added 25 points, Brandon Ingram added 19, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 18 and Kyle Kuzma finished with 16 points for the Lakers as they won in Miami for the first time since Feb. 10, 2008. Los Angeles shot 59 percent and made 16 of 29 from 3-point range.

The Lakers have won 16 of their past 23 games and have already eclipsed their win total from all of last season. Los Angeles has captured three straight games on the road.

"We're sharing the ball, pushing it and playing at the pace we like to play at," Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the win in Miami. "Tonight we were making the simple extra pass instead of trying to hold for quick shots or try to make spectacular passes."

Los Angeles beat the Spurs on Jan. 11 in the two teams' first meeting of the season and have won two straight against San Antonio. The Spurs still have won eight of the past 10 against Los Angeles and own an 86-79 all-time edge over the Lakers, including a 51-32 advantage at home.

The Spurs and Lakers have the two best overall winning percentages in NBA history.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Ball
2 PG
R. Gay
22 SF
22.4 Min. Per Game 22.4
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
36.5 Field Goal % 47.1
36.6 Three Point % 47.0
49.1 Free Throw % 78.2
  Team rebound 0:00
  Manu Ginobili missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Travis Wear 0:22
  Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Pau Gasol 0:33
  Travis Wear missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
+ 1 Manu Ginobili made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 Manu Ginobili made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:54
  Bad pass turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Manu Ginobili 0:57
Team Stats
Points 53 60
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 19 19
Team 4 7
Assists 13 15
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
15 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
P. Gasol PF 16
7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 27-34 2330--53
home team logo Spurs 36-26 3030--60
O/U 218.5, SA -6.0
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 218.5, SA -6.0
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 27-34 108.3 PPG 46.5 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Spurs 36-26 102.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 14.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.4 APG 56.2 FG%
M. Ginobili SG 9.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.5 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
M. Ginobili SG 10 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
38.6 FG% 46.0
50.0 3PT FG% 27.8
80.0 FT% 75.0
Lakers
Starters
I. Thomas
K. Kuzma
B. Lopez
T. Ennis
T. Wear
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Thomas 18 13 1 3 0 0 3 0 4/8 1/2 4/4 0 1 17 +2
K. Kuzma 17 9 4 1 0 0 2 1 3/9 2/4 1/2 2 2 13 -11
B. Lopez 16 8 1 2 1 0 1 0 3/8 2/3 0/1 0 1 13 -12
T. Ennis 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -3
T. Wear 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +3
On Court
I. Thomas
K. Kuzma
B. Lopez
T. Ennis
T. Wear
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Thomas 18 13 1 3 0 0 3 0 4/8 1/2 4/4 0 1 17 +2
K. Kuzma 17 9 4 1 0 0 2 1 3/9 2/4 1/2 2 2 13 -11
B. Lopez 16 8 1 2 1 0 1 0 3/8 2/3 0/1 0 1 13 -12
T. Ennis 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -3
T. Wear 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +3
On Bench
I. Zubac
J. Hart
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
A. Caruso
L. Deng
C. Frye
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Zubac 7 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +7
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 53 24 13 6 4 11 13 17/44 7/14 12/15 5 19 46 -14
Spurs
Starters
M. Ginobili
R. Gay
D. Green
P. Gasol
T. Parker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Ginobili 10 10 2 2 1 0 1 1 3/7 0/2 4/4 1 1 16 0
R. Gay 12 7 5 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 5 12 +9
D. Green 10 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 1 10 0
P. Gasol 16 7 4 4 0 2 1 2 3/7 0/2 1/4 1 3 20 +14
T. Parker 13 4 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -1
On Court
M. Ginobili
R. Gay
D. Green
P. Gasol
T. Parker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Ginobili 10 10 2 2 1 0 1 1 3/7 0/2 4/4 1 1 16 0
R. Gay 12 7 5 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 5 12 +9
D. Green 10 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 1 10 0
P. Gasol 16 7 4 4 0 2 1 2 3/7 0/2 1/4 1 3 20 +14
T. Parker 13 4 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -1
On Bench
J. Lauvergne
L. Aldridge
K. Leonard
D. Hilliard
B. Paul
M. Costello
B. Forbes
D. White
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lauvergne 7 6 3 0 2 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 11 -7
L. Aldridge - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 60 25 15 8 3 8 10 23/50 5/18 9/12 6 19 75 +15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores