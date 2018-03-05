BOS
Brown scores 21 as Celtics pound Bulls 105-89 without Irving

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, and the Boston Celtics pounded the Chicago Bulls 105-89 on Monday night even though Kyrie Irving sat out because of a sore left knee.

Even without their All-Star guard, the Celtics took control right from the start and led by as many as 37 en route to their fifth win in six games.

Jayson Tatum added 14 points, while Al Horford and Terry Rozier scored 13 apiece for Boston.

The Bulls lost for the 14th time in 17 games. Denzel Valentine scored 20 points and nailed four 3-pointers for Chicago, but that was about the only positive for the Bulls.

It didn't matter that the Celtics held out Irving. He was still sore after aggravating his knee in Saturday's loss at Houston, but his absence didn't stop Boston from burying the Bulls right from the start.

They had no trouble driving to the rim against a weak defense and dominated in the paint 46-26.

This one got out of hand almost as soon as the opening tip went up.

After losing to the NBA-leading Rockets on Saturday by three points, Boston led 55-29 at halftime. Brown had 10 points as the Celtics raced out to a 26-5 lead. He nailed a 3 and threw down a one-handed jam before Horford's steal and dunk made it a 21-point game with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Stevens said Irving aggravated the knee during Saturday's loss to Houston. He felt a little better the following day but was still sore Monday. Stevens wasn't sure if Irving will be ready to play at Minnesota on Thursday. ''It doesn't sound like it's a long-term concern, but certainly, it could last through the week,'' Stevens said. ... The Celtics scored 35 points in the first quarter, five shy of their season high for an opening period.

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg said the Bulls will recall G Antonio Blakeney from the G League Windy City Bulls ''in the next couple of weeks.'' Blakeney is averaging 7.1 points in 12 games for Chicago.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Bulls: Host Memphis on Wednesday.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

  Team rebound 0:00
  Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:08
+ 3 Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 0:33
  Bad pass turnover on Greg Monroe, stolen by Cameron Payne 0:39
+ 2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk, assist by Jerian Grant 0:49
  Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh 1:01
  Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 1 Jerian Grant made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Jerian Grant made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:25
  Jerian Grant missed 1st of 3 free throws 1:25
Points 105 89
Field Goals 41-84 (48.8%) 32-81 (39.5%)
3-Pointers 12-36 (33.3%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 45
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 41 29
Team 2 9
Assists 25 18
Steals 7 14
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 0 0
T. Rozier PG 12
13 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
D. Valentine SF 45
20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 45-20 35203119105
home team logo Bulls 21-42 1613243689
United Center Chicago, IL
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Brown 28 21 4 3 0 0 3 0 9/13 1/4 2/2 0 4 28 +29
J. Tatum 19 14 5 2 0 1 0 2 5/12 2/6 2/2 0 5 24 +25
A. Horford 22 13 7 2 1 1 1 1 6/8 1/1 0/0 1 6 25 +31
S. Larkin 16 9 4 4 2 0 1 1 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 4 22 +20
A. Baynes 17 4 7 1 0 1 2 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 4 12 +26
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Rozier 31 13 3 7 1 0 1 0 4/11 3/8 2/2 0 3 30 -8
G. Monroe 19 10 9 0 1 1 5 1 5/7 0/0 0/0 3 6 16 -9
M. Morris 22 7 5 1 1 0 1 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 4 14 -8
M. Smart 26 7 2 4 0 0 2 0 2/7 1/5 2/2 1 1 15 +4
D. Theis 17 4 6 1 1 1 1 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 4 13 -6
A. Nader 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 3/4 0 0 2 -17
S. Ojeleye 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -7
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 53 25 7 5 18 13 41/84 12/36 11/12 12 41 202 +80
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 30 12 4 1 1 1 0 1 5/10 2/5 0/0 0 4 20 -28
D. Nwaba 29 10 3 3 2 0 3 3 3/7 1/1 3/6 2 1 18 -23
K. Dunn 28 7 4 4 1 0 3 3 3/10 1/3 0/0 0 4 17 -26
B. Portis 27 7 6 1 0 0 2 1 2/8 0/3 3/3 1 5 13 -33
Z. LaVine 27 4 0 1 3 0 2 2 1/11 0/4 2/4 0 0 7 -29
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Valentine 28 20 5 2 2 1 2 3 7/11 4/6 2/2 0 5 30 -2
C. Payne 19 10 0 2 3 0 1 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 0 16 +10
J. Grant 7 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/4 2/3 2/3 0 0 11 +12
C. Felicio 21 8 5 1 1 0 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 4 16 +16
N. Vonleh 16 3 9 2 0 0 0 0 1/7 0/3 1/2 3 6 16 +13
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 89 36 18 14 2 13 16 32/81 12/33 13/20 7 29 164 -90
