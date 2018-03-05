BKN
GS

Warriors aim for fifth straight 50-win season vs. Nets

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 05, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors will seek a 50th win for the fifth consecutive season Tuesday night when they open a two-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets.

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Warriors will be facing a Nets team that has lost three in a row and 11 of 12.

Brooklyn opened its five-game trip with losses to Cleveland, Sacramento and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors (49-14) are racing the Houston Rockets (49-13) for the honor of being the first in the NBA to 50 wins this season. The Rockets will get the first crack at it -- they take the court at Oklahoma City on Tuesday night 2 1/2 hours before the Warriors and Nets tip off.

Golden State has won five straight against Brooklyn, but recent meetings have been more competitive than the streak indicates.

The Nets gave the Warriors a run before falling short 118-111 at home in November. Meanwhile, six of their last seven games at Golden State have been decided by nine or fewer points, with one loss going to overtime and the Nets winning the 2012 meeting.

In fact, the Nets have made a habit of losing close games on their current trip. Their total margin of defeat in the three games was 14 points.

"The hardest thing in professional sports is to close out a game," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson lamented after Sunday's 123-120 loss to the Clippers. "That's where we're at right now with our ability to close it out. We're not there yet. We've been in a lot of games like this. We have to do a better job."

A visit to Oakland means a homecoming for Allen Crabbe, a standout at nearby Cal. He had 18 points in his most recent visit last season before pouring in 25 points, including six 3-pointers, in the November meeting in Brooklyn.

Crabbe had only six points Sunday against the Clippers, but he was on a nice roll before that, averaging 20.8 points in his previous eight games. He made 34 3-pointers during that stretch.

The Warriors know all about making 3-pointers.

Stephen Curry connected on his 200th of the season Friday in Atlanta, giving him 200 or more in six straight seasons. No other NBA player has reached the mark six times in his career, let alone six in a row.

That distinction probably will be short-lived. Backcourt mate Klay Thompson needs four 3-pointers for his sixth career season with 200 or more.

The Warriors began the week fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers made with 746, with the Nets (787) one of the four teams ahead of them.

Nobody leads Golden State in 3-point field goal percentage (39.7).

Curry couldn't finish the game against Atlanta after twisting his troublesome right ankle. He insisted afterward that he was fine and wouldn't miss any playing time.

In announcing that Curry would be a game-time decision, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it clear Sunday that health, not the race for home-court advantage in the playoffs, would dictate his lineups moving forward.

"I haven't given it any thought," Kerr said of the No. 1 playoff seed. "If somebody needs some rest or is banged up, I'll sit them."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
S. Curry
30 PG
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
26.7 Pts. Per Game 26.7
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
41.8 Field Goal % 49.3
41.6 Three Point % 49.3
73.7 Free Throw % 92.1
  Double dribble turnover on Stephen Curry 1:07
+ 2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made jump shot 1:17
  Out of bounds turnover on Stephen Curry 1:38
  Bad pass turnover on Dante Cunningham, stolen by Stephen Curry 1:40
+ 2 Kevin Durant made jump shot 2:02
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 2:04
  DeMarre Carroll missed jump shot 2:07
+ 2 Klay Thompson made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 2:30
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 2:37
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot 2:40
  Out of bounds turnover on Draymond Green 3:04
Team Stats
Points 49 48
Field Goals 18-42 (42.9%) 20-36 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 19
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 14 16
Team 4 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 5 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
10 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 20-44 1930--49
home team logo Warriors 49-14 3513--48
O/U 231.0, GS -15.0
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
O/U 231.0, GS -15.0
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 20-44 105.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Warriors 49-14 116.1 PPG 44 RPG 30.5 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 15.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.9 APG 41.5 FG%
S. Curry PG 26.7 PPG 5.2 RPG 6.4 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 10 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
S. Curry PG 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 55.6
31.6 3PT FG% 57.1
87.5 FT% 100.0
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Allen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 12 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 3/3 0 1 8 -9
D. Carroll 11 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 4 11 -9
A. Crabbe 12 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/6 0/4 2/2 1 1 7 -9
R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +7
J. Allen 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 3 +10
On Court
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Allen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 12 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 3/3 0 1 8 -9
D. Carroll 11 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 4 11 -9
A. Crabbe 12 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/6 0/4 2/2 1 1 7 -9
R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +7
J. Allen 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 3 +10
On Bench
C. LeVert
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
Q. Acy
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 10 10 3 2 2 0 0 2 4/6 1/2 1/2 0 3 19 +10
D. Cunningham 16 7 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 1 10 -5
J. Harris 13 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 1/5 0/2 1/1 0 1 6 -4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 49 18 11 5 1 7 5 18/42 6/19 7/8 4 14 65 -9
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 17 16 3 2 3 1 2 1 5/8 3/5 3/3 0 3 25 +10
K. Durant 18 11 5 1 0 1 2 1 5/10 1/1 0/0 0 5 17 -2
K. Thompson 16 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 +1
D. Green 17 2 3 5 0 0 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 10 -10
A. Iguodala 13 2 2 3 3 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 12 +2
On Court
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 17 16 3 2 3 1 2 1 5/8 3/5 3/3 0 3 25 +10
K. Durant 18 11 5 1 0 1 2 1 5/10 1/1 0/0 0 5 17 -2
K. Thompson 16 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 +1
D. Green 17 2 3 5 0 0 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 10 -10
A. Iguodala 13 2 2 3 3 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 12 +2
On Bench
J. Bell
S. Livingston
N. Young
K. Looney
O. Casspi
D. Jones
P. McCaw
Q. Cook
C. Boucher
Z. Pachulia
D. West
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Bell 5 5 1 0 0 1 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 1 7 +20
S. Livingston 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -16
N. Young 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -2
K. Looney 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -4
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. West - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 48 17 13 6 3 12 4 20/36 4/7 4/4 1 16 81 -1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores