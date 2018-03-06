No Text
DEN
DAL
No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
H. Barnes
40 SF
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|48.3
|Three Point %
|44.8
|83.8
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|+ 1
|Malik Beasley made free throw
|0:07
|Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|0:07
|+ 2
|Malik Beasley made driving layup
|0:07
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:11
|Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|0:34
|Will Barton missed driving layup
|0:34
|Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
|0:42
|Harrison Barnes missed jump shot
|0:44
|+ 2
|Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by Will Barton
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
|1:12
|Harrison Barnes missed driving layup
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|107
|118
|Field Goals
|38-92 (41.3%)
|43-90 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-36 (30.6%)
|15-27 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|57
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|38
|42
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|23
|24
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|8
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|2
Video Carousel
W. Barton SF 5
16 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
18 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
|Key Players
|
|W. Chandler SF
|9.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
|Y. Ferrell PG
|10.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.2 APG
|42.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Chandler SF
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|Y. Ferrell PG
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|30.6
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Chandler
|32
|21
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/12
|3/5
|4/6
|0
|3
|21
|-18
|P. Millsap
|19
|12
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3/10
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|4
|27
|-14
|G. Harris
|32
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|16
|-21
|J. Murray
|24
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|0
|7
|-12
|N. Jokic
|25
|4
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|8
|25
|-8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Chandler
|32
|21
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/12
|3/5
|4/6
|0
|3
|21
|-18
|P. Millsap
|19
|12
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3/10
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|4
|27
|-14
|G. Harris
|32
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|16
|-21
|J. Murray
|24
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|0
|7
|-12
|N. Jokic
|25
|4
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|8
|25
|-8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Barton
|30
|16
|8
|7
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5/15
|3/7
|3/4
|2
|6
|36
|-4
|M. Plumlee
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|4
|20
|+5
|T. Lyles
|18
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|1/3
|1
|4
|14
|+5
|M. Beasley
|17
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|3
|16
|+6
|D. Harris
|21
|7
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|4
|19
|+6
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arthur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lydon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|107
|49
|23
|5
|8
|14
|16
|38/92
|11/36
|20/26
|11
|38
|201
|-55
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Y. Ferrell
|38
|24
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|9/11
|6/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|32
|+19
|D. Smith Jr.
|34
|18
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/16
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|45
|+17
|D. Nowitzki
|22
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6/11
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|23
|0
|H. Barnes
|32
|15
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/18
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|5
|26
|+12
|D. Powell
|23
|14
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|2
|19
|+3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Y. Ferrell
|38
|24
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|9/11
|6/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|32
|+19
|D. Smith Jr.
|34
|18
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/16
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|45
|+17
|D. Nowitzki
|22
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6/11
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|23
|0
|H. Barnes
|32
|15
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/18
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|5
|26
|+12
|D. Powell
|23
|14
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|2
|19
|+3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. McDermott
|27
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|6/6
|0
|2
|20
|+12
|N. Noel
|25
|8
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|12
|24
|+11
|J. Barea
|22
|7
|8
|6
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|7
|22
|-8
|K. Collinsworth
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|2
|-11
|S. Hopson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mejri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finney-Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kleber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|118
|51
|24
|8
|3
|15
|20
|43/90
|15/27
|17/23
|9
|42
|213
|+55