DEN
DAL

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
H. Barnes
40 SF
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
48.2 Field Goal % 44.7
48.3 Three Point % 44.8
83.8 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 1 Malik Beasley made free throw 0:07
  Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel 0:07
+ 2 Malik Beasley made driving layup 0:07
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:11
  Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes 0:34
  Will Barton missed driving layup 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 0:42
  Harrison Barnes missed jump shot 0:44
+ 2 Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by Will Barton 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 1:12
  Harrison Barnes missed driving layup 1:12
Team Stats
Points 107 118
Field Goals 38-92 (41.3%) 43-90 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 11-36 (30.6%) 15-27 (55.6%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 56 57
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 38 42
Team 7 6
Assists 23 24
Steals 5 8
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 2
W. Barton SF 5
16 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
18 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 35-29 25372322107
home team logo Mavericks 20-45 29293822118
O/U 217.0, DAL +6.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 35-29 108.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Mavericks 20-45 102.2 PPG 40.6 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
W. Chandler SF 9.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.1 APG 43.6 FG%
Y. Ferrell PG 10.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.2 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Chandler SF 21 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
Y. Ferrell PG 24 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
41.3 FG% 47.8
30.6 3PT FG% 55.6
76.9 FT% 73.9
Nuggets
Starters
W. Chandler
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Murray
N. Jokic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Chandler 32 21 3 0 0 0 3 0 7/12 3/5 4/6 0 3 21 -18
P. Millsap 19 12 6 3 1 2 0 5 3/10 0/1 6/6 2 4 27 -14
G. Harris 32 11 3 2 0 0 2 2 5/13 1/5 0/0 1 2 16 -21
J. Murray 24 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 2/8 1/4 1/1 0 0 7 -12
N. Jokic 25 4 9 5 2 1 1 0 2/9 0/4 0/1 1 8 25 -8
Bench
W. Barton
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
D. Harris
K. Faried
D. Arthur
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Barton 30 16 8 7 1 1 4 3 5/15 3/7 3/4 2 6 36 -4
M. Plumlee 18 10 7 1 0 1 0 4 4/5 0/0 2/2 3 4 20 +5
T. Lyles 18 10 5 1 0 0 3 0 4/7 1/3 1/3 1 4 14 +5
M. Beasley 17 10 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/4 1/2 3/3 0 3 16 +6
D. Harris 21 7 5 3 0 2 1 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 4 19 +6
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 49 23 5 8 14 16 38/92 11/36 20/26 11 38 201 -55
Mavericks
Starters
Y. Ferrell
D. Smith Jr.
D. Nowitzki
H. Barnes
D. Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 38 24 4 2 1 1 2 2 9/11 6/7 0/0 0 4 32 +19
D. Smith Jr. 34 18 5 11 1 0 1 1 7/16 2/6 2/2 1 4 45 +17
D. Nowitzki 22 17 4 1 1 0 1 4 6/11 5/7 0/0 0 4 23 0
H. Barnes 32 15 7 2 1 0 1 3 7/18 0/1 1/3 2 5 26 +12
D. Powell 23 14 4 0 2 1 2 2 5/9 0/0 4/5 2 2 19 +3
Bench
D. McDermott
N. Noel
J. Barea
K. Collinsworth
S. Hopson
W. Matthews
S. Curry
J. Motley
S. Mejri
D. Finney-Smith
J. Jones
M. Kleber
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. McDermott 27 15 2 2 0 0 1 3 4/8 1/2 6/6 0 2 20 +12
N. Noel 25 8 14 0 1 1 0 4 3/6 0/0 2/5 2 12 24 +11
J. Barea 22 7 8 6 1 0 6 0 2/9 1/4 2/2 1 7 22 -8
K. Collinsworth 13 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 2 -11
S. Hopson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kleber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 51 24 8 3 15 20 43/90 15/27 17/23 9 42 213 +55
NBA Scores