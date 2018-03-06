HOU
Paul scores 25; Rockets top Thunder for 16th straight win

  • Mar 06, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Chris Paul scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-112 on Tuesday night for their 16th straight win.

James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists, and Trevor Ariza added 15 points for the Rockets, who are on the second-longest win streak in franchise history.

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points and Carmelo Anthony added 23 for Oklahoma City, which is in a logjam of teams trying to fight their way into third place in the West.

Oklahoma City had beaten several of the league's top teams this season. The Thunder have two wins over Golden State, a victory over Toronto and a win over Cleveland this season. The Rockets avoided that fate by going 17 of 33 on 3-pointers and 29 of 34 on free throws.

The Rockets led 54-45 at halftime as Harden posted 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Anthony had 19 points for the Thunder and Westbrook had 14, but All-Star Paul George went 1 for 7 from the field before the break.

The Thunder closed the gap to three in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but the Rockets dominated the rest of the way and led 87-74 at the end of the period. Houston made 7 of 10 3-pointers in the quarter.

Houston extended its lead to 19 midway through the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Forced eight turnovers in the first quarter. ... Shot 52.5 percent in the first half. ... Improved to 33-1 when Harden, Paul and Clint Capela all play in the same game. ... Lost to the Thunder on Christmas Day while Paul sat out with a groin strain.

Thunder: G Corey Brewer made his Thunder home debut. He played his first game with the team last Saturday in Portland. He finished with 10 points in just over 23 minutes. ... Anthony passed Jerry West to move into 20th in NBA history in scoring. ... Anthony returned after resting in Oklahoma City's previous game at Portland.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
10.2 Ast. Per Game 10.2
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
44.9 Field Goal % 44.3
44.7 Three Point % 44.0
86.4 Free Throw % 73.9
  Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:07
  P.J. Tucker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
  Team rebound 0:12
  P.J. Tucker missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Corey Brewer 0:12
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 0:17
+ 1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Corey Brewer 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 0:22
  Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
Team Stats
Points 122 112
Field Goals 38-71 (53.5%) 46-93 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 17-33 (51.5%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 29-34 (85.3%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 44
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 30 21
Team 7 11
Assists 25 18
Steals 11 13
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 21 19
Fouls 20 28
Technicals 0 0
J. Harden SG 13
23 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
32 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 50-13 26283335122
home team logo Thunder 37-29 24212938112
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 50-13 114.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Thunder 37-29 106.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
C. Paul PG 18.8 PPG 5.6 RPG 8.1 APG 46.3 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 25.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 10.2 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Paul PG 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
R. Westbrook PG 32 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
53.5 FG% 49.5
51.5 3PT FG% 35.3
85.3 FT% 72.7
Rockets
Starters
C. Paul
J. Harden
T. Ariza
P. Tucker
C. Capela
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Paul 32 25 4 5 3 0 2 2 7/14 5/6 6/6 0 4 40 +11
J. Harden 36 23 5 11 4 1 10 4 8/13 1/3 6/7 0 5 45 +3
T. Ariza 32 15 3 2 3 1 2 4 4/8 3/5 4/4 0 3 24 -6
P. Tucker 26 10 6 3 0 0 2 0 4/8 2/5 0/2 4 2 20 +2
C. Capela 27 10 3 1 0 2 0 3 4/6 0/0 2/4 0 3 17 -6
Bench
E. Gordon
L. Mbah a Moute
Nene
G. Green
B. Wright
R. Anderson
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
T. Black
Z. Qi
J. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 28 14 5 1 1 1 4 0 3/7 3/6 5/5 0 5 19 +8
L. Mbah a Moute 23 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/3 1/1 4/4 0 3 18 +6
Nene 16 8 5 0 0 2 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 2 14 +16
G. Green 15 6 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 0 3 9 +16
B. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 122 37 25 11 7 21 20 38/71 17/33 29/34 7 30 206 +50
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
P. George
S. Adams
J. Huestis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 39 32 4 7 1 1 9 4 15/27 0/4 2/2 2 2 43 -4
C. Anthony 32 23 4 0 1 0 3 2 8/18 4/10 3/4 3 1 25 +6
P. George 38 17 4 5 3 0 1 4 7/16 2/8 1/2 1 3 33 -2
S. Adams 38 16 8 1 3 0 3 3 7/9 0/0 2/3 3 5 26 -3
J. Huestis 19 3 3 1 0 2 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 10 +1
Bench
C. Brewer
R. Felton
J. Grant
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
D. Johnson
T. Ferguson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Brewer 23 10 0 0 0 0 1 6 4/10 2/6 0/0 0 0 9 -20
R. Felton 10 8 1 1 2 0 1 3 3/8 2/3 0/0 1 0 12 -7
J. Grant 20 3 4 3 1 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 13 -3
P. Patterson 10 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 6 -11
A. Abrines 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Ferguson 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -7
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 238 112 33 18 13 3 19 28 46/93 12/34 8/11 12 21 178 -50
NBA Scores