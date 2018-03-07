No Text
MEM
CHI
No Text
Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
|27.1
|Min. Per Game
|27.1
|16.9
|Pts. Per Game
|16.9
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|41.6
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|41.6
|Three Point %
|38.8
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|78.2
|Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen
|0:02
|Xavier Rathan-Mayes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|+ 1
|Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:10
|+ 1
|Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:10
|Personal foul on Xavier Rathan-Mayes
|0:10
|Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn
|0:10
|Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:12
|Full timeout called
|0:17
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:17
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:17
|Personal foul on Myke Henry
|0:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|119
|Field Goals
|40-82 (48.8%)
|42-79 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|54
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|24
|32
|Team
|5
|13
|Assists
|24
|25
|Steals
|12
|10
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|20
|Fouls
|26
|22
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
|D. Brooks SF
|9.2 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
|L. Markkanen PF
|14.8 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Brooks SF
|29 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|L. Markkanen PF
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.8
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Brooks
|28
|29
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10/18
|5/9
|4/4
|0
|1
|36
|+1
|M. Gasol
|27
|17
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/4
|8/10
|1
|5
|36
|-10
|B. McLemore
|37
|17
|7
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|5/11
|3/7
|4/5
|3
|4
|25
|-7
|J. Green
|27
|11
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|20
|-17
|K. Simmons
|27
|11
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|5/10
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|2
|17
|+1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|X. Rathan-Mayes
|27
|9
|1
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/12
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|24
|0
|W. Selden Jr.
|15
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|8
|-5
|M. Henry
|18
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|2
|8
|-11
|D. Davis
|18
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|15
|+3
|I. Rabb
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|M. Conley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Parsons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chalmers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|110
|33
|24
|12
|3
|14
|26
|40/82
|10/29
|20/25
|9
|24
|192
|-45
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Markkanen
|34
|22
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8/14
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|5
|28
|+18
|K. Dunn
|32
|21
|3
|9
|3
|1
|6
|5
|6/11
|1/3
|8/10
|1
|2
|40
|+12
|Z. LaVine
|33
|21
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8/14
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|2
|32
|+19
|B. Portis
|29
|15
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6/12
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|7
|28
|-1
|J. Holiday
|17
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/5
|4/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|18
|+6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Vonleh
|13
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|11
|-9
|D. Nwaba
|24
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|2
|13
|-5
|C. Payne
|16
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|13
|-3
|D. Valentine
|21
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/8
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|1
|9
|-2
|C. Felicio
|18
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|9
|+10
|O. Asik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lopez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Eddie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Zipser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|119
|41
|25
|10
|1
|20
|22
|42/79
|11/29
|24/32
|9
|32
|201
|+45