MEM
CHI

No Text

No Text
Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
41.6 Field Goal % 39.8
41.6 Three Point % 38.8
84.4 Free Throw % 78.2
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:02
  Xavier Rathan-Mayes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
+ 1 Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Xavier Rathan-Mayes 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn 0:10
  Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  Full timeout called 0:17
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Myke Henry 0:17
Team Stats
Points 110 119
Field Goals 40-82 (48.8%) 42-79 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 54
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 24 32
Team 5 13
Assists 24 25
Steals 12 10
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 26 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
M. Gasol C 33
17 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
K. Dunn PG 32
21 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 18-46 22292435110
home team logo Bulls 22-42 30342629119
O/U 211.5, CHI -3.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 18-46 98.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 22-42 103.1 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
D. Brooks SF 9.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.4 APG 43.9 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 14.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.2 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Brooks SF 29 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
L. Markkanen PF 22 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
48.8 FG% 53.2
34.5 3PT FG% 37.9
80.0 FT% 75.0
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
M. Gasol
B. McLemore
J. Green
K. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 28 29 1 2 2 0 0 2 10/18 5/9 4/4 0 1 36 +1
M. Gasol 27 17 6 7 0 0 1 3 4/11 1/4 8/10 1 5 36 -10
B. McLemore 37 17 7 2 3 0 6 4 5/11 3/7 4/5 3 4 25 -7
J. Green 27 11 8 1 0 0 1 1 5/6 0/0 1/2 2 6 20 -17
K. Simmons 27 11 3 1 3 1 3 6 5/10 0/1 1/1 1 2 17 +1
Bench
X. Rathan-Mayes
W. Selden Jr.
M. Henry
D. Davis
I. Rabb
M. Conley
C. Parsons
M. Chalmers
T. Evans
B. Johnson
A. Harrison
J. Martin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
X. Rathan-Mayes 27 9 1 7 1 1 2 4 4/12 0/4 1/2 0 1 24 0
W. Selden Jr. 15 7 0 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 0 8 -5
M. Henry 18 5 2 0 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 1/1 0 2 8 -11
D. Davis 18 4 3 3 1 1 0 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 15 +3
I. Rabb 10 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 0
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chalmers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 110 33 24 12 3 14 26 40/82 10/29 20/25 9 24 192 -45
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
B. Portis
J. Holiday
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 34 22 6 0 1 0 1 1 8/14 2/6 4/4 1 5 28 +18
K. Dunn 32 21 3 9 3 1 6 5 6/11 1/3 8/10 1 2 40 +12
Z. LaVine 33 21 2 5 1 0 2 1 8/14 1/4 4/6 0 2 32 +19
B. Portis 29 15 10 2 2 0 3 5 6/12 1/4 2/2 3 7 28 -1
J. Holiday 17 14 4 1 1 0 3 2 5/5 4/4 0/0 0 4 18 +6
Bench
N. Vonleh
D. Nwaba
C. Payne
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
O. Asik
R. Lopez
J. Grant
J. Eddie
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
R. Arcidiacono
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vonleh 13 9 1 0 1 0 0 1 3/5 2/3 1/2 0 1 11 -9
D. Nwaba 24 8 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 2/3 2 2 13 -5
C. Payne 16 7 2 3 1 0 3 1 3/6 0/1 1/2 1 1 13 -3
D. Valentine 21 1 1 4 0 0 1 0 0/8 0/4 1/1 0 1 9 -2
C. Felicio 18 1 8 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 9 +10
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 119 41 25 10 1 20 22 42/79 11/29 24/32 9 32 201 +45
NBA Scores