Struggling Pistons return home to face Raptors

  • Mar 06, 2018

Blake Griffin was supposed to lead the Detroit Pistons to the playoffs. The blockbuster trade they made with the Los Angeles Clippers in late January failed to turn their season around.

The only things the Pistons lead the NBA in at the moment are exasperation and disappointment.

They have lost nine of their last 11 games and got swept on a three-game road trip during the past week. They return home to face the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Toronto stretched its winning streak to five games Tuesday by pulling away from Atlanta 106-90.

Detroit (29-35) fell apart in the second half at Cleveland on Monday in a 112-90 loss. The Cavs outscored the Pistons 58-41 after halftime and had such a big lead that their starters sat in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons shot 39.1 percent from the field and got outrebounded 53-40.

They also lost over the weekend to woeful Orlando in overtime, then came up empty in the late going to Miami. The Heat and Milwaukee now hold the last two playoff spots and have a five-game cushion on Detroit.

"I think the biggest thing is right now, we're not giving ourselves much of a chance to play well because we're playing so frustrated right now," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "Frustrated with the referees, frustrated even more by the ball not going into the basket. We're a very frustrated group right now, it's very hard to play like that."

Griffin has broken out of a shooting slump to average 28 points and 5.5 assists over the past two games but his teammates have faltered. Andre Drummond and Reggie Bullock are the only other players who have reached double figures in those games.

"Clearly, what we are getting right now is one or two guys play well on any given night," Van Gundy said. "We're just not getting enough people to play well. Particularly, offensively, shooting the ball. We can never find more than one or two guys that are making shots. I mean you look at (Monday), not to single them out, but our bench is just struggling. I mean, really struggling. The ball didn't go in at all."

The Raptors pummeled the Pistons last week in Toronto, 123-94. They shot 52.4 percent and made 17 threes while outscoring Detroit in every quarter.

Perhaps the biggest thing Toronto has to watch out for in the rematch, along with fatigue, is overconfidence.

"We're not top of the world enough to not respect every team," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "What happens is, you look at our record, 'Oh I'm going to get my numbers tonight. I'm going to take the night off defensively.' Once you do that, that's when karma jumps up and bites you in the behind. That's the most important thing -- approaching every game as if it's a playoff game."

Toronto has won 12 of its last 13 and hasn't lost more than two straight all season.

"You don't want to lose three in a row," Casey said. "I think our guys have developed that mentality. We're proud of the fact that we haven't had long losing streaks and that's put us in a position to have a good season."

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
B. Griffin
23 PF
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
46.6 Field Goal % 43.4
46.2 Three Point % 43.1
82.8 Free Throw % 78.1
+ 2 Blake Griffin made hook shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 0:00
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 0:04
  Shooting foul on Anthony Tolliver 0:04
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made driving dunk 0:04
+ 1 Blake Griffin made free throw 0:10
  Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam 0:10
+ 2 Blake Griffin made fade-away jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 0:10
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by C.J. Miles 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:23
  DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot 0:29
+ 3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin 0:40
Team Stats
Points 116 114
Field Goals 42-89 (47.2%) 42-82 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 12-38 (31.6%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 53
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 32 38
Team 0 6
Assists 31 27
Steals 8 3
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 7 14
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 1 1
K. Lowry PG 7
15 PTS, 7 REB, 15 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
28 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 46-17 27184029114
home team logo Pistons 29-35 23362530114
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 46-17 111.8 PPG 43.5 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Pistons 29-35 102.9 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 23.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.2 APG 46.3 FG%
B. Griffin PF 19.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 5.7 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 41 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
B. Griffin PF 28 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
47.2 FG% 51.2
31.6 3PT FG% 52.2
90.0 FT% 78.3
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 38 41 3 4 0 0 1 1 15/25 2/6 7/7 0 3 51 +7
K. Lowry 36 15 7 15 4 0 1 3 4/8 3/7 4/5 1 6 55 +11
J. Valanciunas 26 14 9 3 1 2 2 1 6/11 1/3 1/1 2 7 30 -3
P. Siakam 23 6 4 4 1 1 0 2 2/4 1/2 1/1 1 3 20 +1
F. VanVleet 20 4 4 2 1 1 1 2 1/5 0/3 2/2 2 2 13 -13
On Bench
C. Miles
J. Poeltl
M. Miller
L. Nogueira
D. Wright
L. Brown
N. Hayes
M. Richardson
O. Anunoby
A. McKinnie
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Miles 20 8 3 1 1 0 1 3 2/8 2/7 2/2 1 2 13 0
J. Poeltl 17 4 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 2 7 +2
M. Miller 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +1
L. Nogueira 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0 2 +1
D. Wright 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 3 -13
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 194 116 41 31 8 6 7 20 42/89 12/38 18/20 9 32 198 -6
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
J. Ennis III
I. Smith
A. Drummond
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 32 28 3 4 2 0 2 3 11/18 2/4 4/8 0 3 39 +1
R. Bullock 33 21 3 4 0 0 1 1 7/12 3/5 4/4 0 3 31 -16
J. Ennis III 32 14 5 4 0 0 0 4 4/6 0/2 6/6 1 4 27 0
I. Smith 32 12 1 7 0 0 3 1 5/8 2/2 0/0 0 1 24 +1
A. Drummond 32 10 18 2 0 2 2 4 5/13 0/0 0/0 7 11 32 -12
On Bench
A. Tolliver
D. Buycks
E. Moreland
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
K. Felder
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Tolliver 15 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 1/1 0 2 9 -4
D. Buycks 15 7 1 2 0 0 3 0 2/9 1/3 2/2 0 1 9 -1
E. Moreland 15 6 8 1 1 2 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 17 +15
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 206 114 47 27 3 4 14 21 42/82 12/23 18/23 9 38 188 -16
NBA Scores