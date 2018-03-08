BOS
MIN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
K. Towns
32 C
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
49.1 Field Goal % 54.5
48.9 Three Point % 54.7
88.9 Free Throw % 85.8
  Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier 0:00
  Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:06
  Marcus Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  Team rebound 0:07
  Marcus Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 0:07
+ 2 Jamal Crawford made jump shot 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Jamal Crawford 0:10
  Jamal Crawford missed jump shot 0:12
+ 1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
Team Stats
Points 117 109
Field Goals 43-87 (49.4%) 44-94 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 54 51
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 37 34
Team 8 4
Assists 28 24
Steals 7 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
23 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
N. Bjelica PF 8
30 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 46-20 35252631117
home team logo Timberwolves 38-29 28182835109
O/U 218.0, MIN +2.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
O/U 218.0, MIN +2.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 46-20 104.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 38-29 109.7 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 24.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.1 APG 49.0 FG%
N. Bjelica PF 6.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.0 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving PG 23 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
N. Bjelica PF 30 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
49.4 FG% 46.8
34.4 3PT FG% 38.7
74.1 FT% 69.2
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
J. Brown
J. Tatum
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 29 23 7 8 2 1 4 2 9/15 3/7 2/2 1 6 45 +5
A. Horford 34 20 8 6 0 1 1 1 8/14 1/4 3/3 1 7 40 +13
J. Brown 28 14 5 0 0 0 0 0 4/10 1/2 5/5 3 2 19 +12
J. Tatum 22 12 5 0 0 0 1 3 4/8 1/4 3/4 1 4 16 -11
A. Baynes 10 6 4 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 4 12 -11
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
J. Brown
J. Tatum
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 29 23 7 8 2 1 4 2 9/15 3/7 2/2 1 6 45 +5
A. Horford 34 20 8 6 0 1 1 1 8/14 1/4 3/3 1 7 40 +13
J. Brown 28 14 5 0 0 0 0 0 4/10 1/2 5/5 3 2 19 +12
J. Tatum 22 12 5 0 0 0 1 3 4/8 1/4 3/4 1 4 16 -11
A. Baynes 10 6 4 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 4 12 -11
Bench
M. Morris
T. Rozier
M. Smart
G. Monroe
D. Theis
S. Ojeleye
G. Hayward
A. Nader
S. Larkin
J. Bird
K. Allen
G. Yabusele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 32 17 5 2 0 0 0 0 7/15 3/5 0/1 1 4 26 +16
T. Rozier 24 13 4 1 2 0 1 2 5/10 2/6 1/1 0 4 20 +7
M. Smart 32 9 2 6 2 0 2 1 2/7 0/4 5/9 2 0 23 +15
G. Monroe 9 2 4 2 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 9 +3
D. Theis 9 1 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2 7 -5
S. Ojeleye 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Larkin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 117 46 28 7 2 11 17 43/87 11/32 20/27 9 37 217 +40
Timberwolves
Starters
N. Bjelica
T. Gibson
K. Towns
J. Teague
A. Wiggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Bjelica 40 30 12 2 0 0 2 6 11/16 6/9 2/2 2 10 44 -3
T. Gibson 35 18 4 1 0 0 2 1 8/10 0/0 2/3 1 3 22 +4
K. Towns 37 15 11 3 0 1 1 4 5/12 0/0 5/8 3 8 32 -11
J. Teague 31 13 5 8 1 0 0 2 5/12 3/6 0/0 0 5 35 -6
A. Wiggins 38 13 7 4 2 0 4 3 6/21 1/8 0/0 4 3 26 -11
Starters
N. Bjelica
T. Gibson
K. Towns
J. Teague
A. Wiggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Bjelica 40 30 12 2 0 0 2 6 11/16 6/9 2/2 2 10 44 -3
T. Gibson 35 18 4 1 0 0 2 1 8/10 0/0 2/3 1 3 22 +4
K. Towns 37 15 11 3 0 1 1 4 5/12 0/0 5/8 3 8 32 -11
J. Teague 31 13 5 8 1 0 0 2 5/12 3/6 0/0 0 5 35 -6
A. Wiggins 38 13 7 4 2 0 4 3 6/21 1/8 0/0 4 3 26 -11
Bench
J. Crawford
T. Jones
G. Dieng
A. Brooks
D. Rose
J. Butler
C. Aldrich
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
M. Georges-Hunt
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 23 15 1 4 0 1 0 2 7/16 1/6 0/0 1 0 25 -9
T. Jones 16 5 0 2 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 7 -2
G. Dieng 15 0 7 0 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 7 -2
A. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aldrich - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Georges-Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 109 47 24 3 3 12 22 44/94 12/31 9/13 13 34 198 -40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores