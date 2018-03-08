No Text
MIN
Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
K. Towns
32 C
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|12.2
|Reb. Per Game
|12.2
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|54.5
|48.9
|Three Point %
|54.7
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|85.8
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|0:00
|Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns
|0:06
|Marcus Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Team rebound
|0:07
|Marcus Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns
|0:07
|+ 2
|Jamal Crawford made jump shot
|0:09
|Offensive rebound by Jamal Crawford
|0:10
|Jamal Crawford missed jump shot
|0:12
|+ 1
|Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|117
|109
|Field Goals
|43-87 (49.4%)
|44-94 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|51
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|37
|34
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|28
|24
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|17
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
K. Irving PG 11
23 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
N. Bjelica PF 8
30 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Celtics 46-20
|104.4 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|22.4 APG
|Timberwolves 38-29
|109.7 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|22.6 APG
|Key Players
|
|K. Irving PG
|24.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|5.1 APG
|49.0 FG%
|
|N. Bjelica PF
|6.1 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Irving PG
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|8 AST
|N. Bjelica PF
|30 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.4
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|38.7
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Irving
|29
|23
|7
|8
|2
|1
|4
|2
|9/15
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|6
|45
|+5
|A. Horford
|34
|20
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8/14
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|7
|40
|+13
|J. Brown
|28
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/10
|1/2
|5/5
|3
|2
|19
|+12
|J. Tatum
|22
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|4
|16
|-11
|A. Baynes
|10
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|12
|-11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Morris
|32
|17
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7/15
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|4
|26
|+16
|T. Rozier
|24
|13
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|4
|20
|+7
|M. Smart
|32
|9
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/4
|5/9
|2
|0
|23
|+15
|G. Monroe
|9
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|9
|+3
|D. Theis
|9
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|7
|-5
|S. Ojeleye
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|G. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Larkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yabusele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|117
|46
|28
|7
|2
|11
|17
|43/87
|11/32
|20/27
|9
|37
|217
|+40
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Bjelica
|40
|30
|12
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|11/16
|6/9
|2/2
|2
|10
|44
|-3
|T. Gibson
|35
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/10
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|3
|22
|+4
|K. Towns
|37
|15
|11
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|8
|32
|-11
|J. Teague
|31
|13
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/12
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|35
|-6
|A. Wiggins
|38
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|4
|3
|6/21
|1/8
|0/0
|4
|3
|26
|-11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Crawford
|23
|15
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7/16
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|25
|-9
|T. Jones
|16
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|7
|-2
|G. Dieng
|15
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|A. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aldrich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Georges-Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|109
|47
|24
|3
|3
|12
|22
|44/94
|12/31
|9/13
|13
|34
|198
|-40