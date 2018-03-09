GS
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers' eight-game winning streak began Feb. 14, when the Golden State Warriors came for a pre-All-Star break visit to Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers came away with a 123-117 victory, with Damian Lillard bombing in 44 points to lead the way.

They haven't lost since, and now Portland (39-26) and Golden State (51-14) collide again Friday night at Moda Center. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, who suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's 110-107 victory over San Antonio at Oracle Arena -- Golden State's seventh straight win.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out of Friday's game, telling reporters: "We got to be careful with it. Take him on the trip, he won't play (Friday). We'll see from there."

Lillard said the victory over the Warriors served as a springboard for the current streak.

"Beating a team like that told our team that, if we are this locked in offensively and defensively, we can beat them," he said. "We can beat anybody. It just carried on from there.

"This is a great opportunity for us to make a statement about the team that we've become. We beat them once. Now we've had a really good stretch, and we can do it again."

Over the past 10 games, Lillard is averaging 35.4 points while shooting 48.9 from the field, 42.2 on 3-point attempts and 87.8 from the free-throw line.

Lillard expects to find 6-5 shooting guard Klay Thompson defending him Friday night.

"For two years now, they've put Klay on me," Lillard said. "That's a common thing in the NBA now. Sometimes you start a bigger defender on guys, make it harder to deal with."

Lillard said he enjoys playing the Warriors, in part because of "the pace of the game."

"It's a back-and-forth game whenever we play them," Lillard said. "We know they're going to shoot some tough shots and play fast and aggressive. That style always gives you a chance to be in the game. Even if you get down, their style allows you to claw your way back. It's always fun."

The Warriors have talked about "running the table" over the final 17 games of the regular season.

"It might be unrealistic," Thompson told reporters, "but it would be nice to do that, because we're right on Houston's heels. It's a very tight race right now, so we have to try to take the lead."

Golden State's bench could be short-handed, too, with forwards Andre Iguodala (wrist), Jordan Bell (ankle) and Davis West (arm) all doubtful.

"It's one of those games that's easy to get up for," Portland forward Ed Davis said. "Friday night, sold-out arena, crowd's going to be rocking, (the Warriors) are going to want to get us back. ... as a player, that's all you can ask for."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
52.6 Field Goal % 44.7
52.5 Three Point % 44.7
88.0 Free Throw % 90.7
  Full timeout called 7:18
+ 3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 7:20
  Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Zach Collins 7:32
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 7:33
  Evan Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by JaVale McGee 7:38
  Offensive foul on Klay Thompson 7:49
  Offensive foul on Klay Thompson 7:49
+ 2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot, assist by Ed Davis 8:04
+ 2 Shaun Livingston made jump shot 8:25
+ 1 Shabazz Napier made free throw 8:33
  Shooting foul on Shaun Livingston 8:33
Team Stats
Points 93 101
Field Goals 34-69 (49.3%) 37-76 (48.7%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 24 27
Team 6 8
Assists 17 17
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 1 0
K. Durant SF 35
35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
22 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
D. Green
K. Looney
S. Livingston
N. Young
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 30 35 6 4 0 2 3 0 11/18 5/9 8/8 1 5 48 -4
D. Green 31 7 9 5 3 0 1 3 2/7 1/3 2/2 1 8 28 -8
K. Looney 14 7 3 0 0 0 0 4 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 0 10 -1
S. Livingston 16 6 1 2 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 11 -9
N. Young 22 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 3 6 -11
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Casspi 8 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2 7 0
D. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
Z. Pachulia 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 -3
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. West - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 93 30 17 5 3 8 17 34/69 10/24 15/18 6 24 110 -36
Trail Blazers
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 30 22 4 8 0 0 3 1 6/15 2/7 8/8 1 3 39 +4
S. Napier 14 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 3/7 1/3 3/4 0 1 10 +2
J. Nurkic 20 10 11 1 0 0 3 2 5/8 0/0 0/2 4 7 20 -2
M. Harkless 19 6 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 1 8 -7
A. Aminu 20 4 5 2 1 0 1 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 1 4 13 -2
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 30 22 4 8 0 0 3 1 6/15 2/7 8/8 1 3 39 +4
S. Napier 14 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 3/7 1/3 3/4 0 1 10 +2
J. Nurkic 20 10 11 1 0 0 3 2 5/8 0/0 0/2 4 7 20 -2
M. Harkless 19 6 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 1 8 -7
A. Aminu 20 4 5 2 1 0 1 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 1 4 13 -2
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 20 12 1 3 0 0 0 1 5/10 2/5 0/0 0 1 19 +15
Z. Collins 19 10 2 0 1 0 1 3 4/5 1/2 1/1 0 2 12 +7
E. Davis 19 7 10 2 1 1 0 1 3/4 0/0 1/1 4 6 23 +7
P. Connaughton 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +6
B. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 166 101 37 17 4 2 10 14 37/76 11/32 16/20 10 27 144 +30
