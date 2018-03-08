UTA
MEM

Jazz aim for 10th straight road win against tame Grizzlies

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2018

Two teams streaking in opposite directions duel Friday night when the Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn.

The Jazz will seek a 10th consecutive road victory and to improve their chances of making a repeat appearance in the Western Conference playoffs after they take the court for the second time on a five-day, three-game trip.

The trek got off on a positive note when the red-hot club thumped Indiana 104-84 on Wednesday in a bit of a homecoming for Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

The Louisville product won't get to play an NBA game in his adopted state because the NBA doesn't have a team in Kentucky. So many of his college fans made the 114-mile drive north to Indianapolis to catch a glimpse of the Rookie of the Year candidate.

Mitchell did not disappoint. He contributed 20 points and six assists to the win, much to the joy of a healthy contingent of new Jazz fans.

"They showed out for sure," Mitchell proudly boasted. "It was a lot of fun, and I'm glad I was able to play in front of them."

It's a bit farther from Louisville to Memphis -- 384 miles to be precise -- but Friday represents another rare opportunity for Mitchell's fans to see him in action.

Mitchell was held to nine points in a trip to Memphis earlier in the season, but the Jazz nonetheless managed a 92-88 win last month on the strength of Ricky Rubio's 29-point effort.

The win was part of an amazing stretch in which the Jazz have won 15 of 16 to rally within arm's length of a Western playoff spot with 17 games remaining.

The season, meanwhile, cannot end soon enough for the Grizzlies, who have lost 15 in a row, including their last five at home.

In fact, had the season ended Thursday, Memphis (18-46) would have landed the No. 1 pick in the draft by virtue of having the worst record in the league.

That doesn't mean the Grizzlies have given up on the season. Despite playing without their two top guards -- Mike Conley and Tyreke Evans -- Memphis hung tough with playoff-contending Boston, Denver and San Antonio among its last six games.

They also were without Andrew Harrison in Wednesday's 119-110 loss at Chicago. Harrison poured in a career-best 23 points the last time the Grizzlies saw the Jazz.

Playing without Evans has been a bigger obstacle to overcome. The last time he was on the court, Memphis beat Phoenix 120-109 on Jan. 29.

The Grizzlies haven't won since.

Evans, battling a cartilage tear in his ribs, had 27 points in that win. He has scored 20 or more points in 15 of his last 25 games.

The pending free agent insisted this week that he hasn't given up on the season despite having sat out the last seven games.

"I'm getting there," Evans said after a workout Thursday. "I'm doing one-on-one drills trying to keep my conditioning up. There's certain movements I make that still bother me a little bit, like going up and doing different type of layups. Other than that, I'm trying to keep my legs right, so when I do come back, I'll be ready."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
M. Gasol
33 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
43.8 Field Goal % 41.5
43.8 Three Point % 41.5
83.9 Free Throw % 84.2
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 9:14
  Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:18
  Personal foul on Dillon Brooks 9:27
+ 2 Kobi Simmons made floating jump shot 9:38
+ 2 Raul Neto made driving layup 9:50
+ 2 Jarell Martin made jump shot 10:01
+ 1 Derrick Favors made 2nd of 2 free throws 10:21
  Derrick Favors missed 1st of 2 free throws 10:21
  Team rebound 10:21
  Shooting foul on JaMychal Green 10:21
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors 10:31
Team Stats
Points 29 31
Field Goals 10-23 (43.5%) 12-23 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 10
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 8 6
Team 4 2
Assists 7 5
Steals 1 0
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
R. Rubio PG 3
6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
2 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 35-30 245--29
home team logo Grizzlies 18-46 238--31
O/U 197.5, MEM +10.0
FedExForum Memphis, TN
O/U 197.5, MEM +10.0
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 35-30 102.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 18-46 99.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
J. Crowder PF 12.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.7 APG 37.5 FG%
B. McLemore SG 6.7 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.9 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crowder PF 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
B. McLemore SG 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
43.5 FG% 52.2
33.3 3PT FG% 42.9
75.0 FT% 80.0
Jazz
Starters
D. Favors
J. Jerebko
R. Neto
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Favors 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 0 3 -6
J. Jerebko 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -7
R. Neto 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -5
J. Ingles 10 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 -1
R. O'Neale 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -1
On Court
D. Favors
J. Jerebko
R. Neto
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Favors 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 0 3 -6
J. Jerebko 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -7
R. Neto 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -5
J. Ingles 10 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 -1
R. O'Neale 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -1
On Bench
J. Crowder
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
D. Exum
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 9 8 0 1 0 1 0 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 0 11 -3
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 29 13 7 1 3 4 6 10/23 3/9 6/8 5 8 29 -23
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Martin
K. Simmons
D. Brooks
D. Davis
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Martin 9 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 0 6 +5
K. Simmons 9 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +2
D. Brooks 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -1
D. Davis 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +6
J. Green 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -3
On Court
J. Martin
K. Simmons
D. Brooks
D. Davis
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Martin 9 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 0 6 +5
K. Simmons 9 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +2
D. Brooks 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -1
D. Davis 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +6
J. Green 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -3
On Bench
X. Rathan-Mayes
W. Selden Jr.
M. Conley
C. Parsons
M. Chalmers
T. Evans
M. Henry
B. Johnson
A. Harrison
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
X. Rathan-Mayes 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 0
W. Selden Jr. 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +5
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chalmers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 31 8 5 0 1 2 5 12/23 3/7 4/5 2 6 29 +14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores