Heat look to bench as they face Wizards

  • Mar 09, 2018

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat's starters aren't necessarily finishers ... while the Washington Wizards have a star who is playing like one.

That's the backdrop for Saturday night's game at AmericanAirlines Arena between the host Heat (35-31) and the Wizards (38-28).

The Heat is getting major contributions from reserves. In Thursday's 108-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami's bench scored 25 of the Heat's 35 fourth-quarter points. Overall, Miami's bench scored 46 points on 50 percent shooting and also grabbed 26 rebounds.

"We have a lot of versatility," Heat reserve guard Wayne Ellington said after Miami shot 72.2 percent in the fourth quarter. "There is strength in numbers. Take away one thing, and we have something else for you. Everybody has to be ready to contribute."

Indeed, the Heat has just three active players who have been starters every time they have been healthy this season -- point guard Goran Dragic, wing Josh Richardson and center Hassan Whiteside.

Dion Waiters had been the starting shooting guard. But he lasted just 30 games before having to undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle.

Once he went down, the Heat have rotated numerous players for the two remaining starting spots.

But, no matter who starts, the Heat seem to have plenty in reserve, which is what they hope happens when they play the Wizards on Saturday.

If Heat coach Erik Spoelstra repeats his lineup from Thursday, he will have a bench comprised of Ellington and Dwyane Wade at guard, Justise Winslow, Kelly Olynyk, Luke Babbitt and Rodney McGruder at forward and Bam Adebayo at center.

Babbitt and McGruder did not play on Thursday (coach's decision), but they could be back in action on Saturday. After all, Babbitt had been a starter as recently as Tuesday's 117-113 overtime loss at the Wizards, and McGruder played 19 minutes that game.

You just never know with Miami, which has won three of its past four games. The only loss during that stretch came against the Wizards.

And while the Heat go with a versatile approach, the Wizards -- especially since the injury to star point guard John Wall -- are relying more and more on shooting guard Bradley Beal.

And Beal is not shrinking from the challenge.

"Like I always say, win or lose, it's going to be on my shoulders," Beal told The Washington Post.

On Friday, in a 116-97 rout over the New Orleans Pelicans, Beal wasn't needed as much, scoring just 16 points in 29 minutes.

Instead, the Wizards got significant contributions from starters Otis Porter Jr. (19 points) and Markieff Morris (17 points).

Perhaps that means Beal's shooting stroke will be well rested for the Heat, a team he burned for 30 points in 43 minutes on Tuesday. Beal made 12-of-16 shots from the floor in that game, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range. He also had seven assists and six rebounds.

There is no question that Beal's ability has earned the respect of Wade, the Heat veteran.

"This Bradley Beal right here is the Bradley Beal you always thought he would be," Wade told the media after Tuesday's 30-point explosion. "Being without John Wall has helped him grow as a leader and as a player. He is seeing the game differently because he has the ball so much."

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.0 Field Goal % 44.1
46.1 Three Point % 44.1
79.2 Free Throw % 77.8
  Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk 6:24
  Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk 6:36
  Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Otto Porter 6:36
+ 2 Mike Scott made dunk 6:53
  Offensive rebound by Mike Scott 6:54
  Kelly Oubre missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:57
+ 2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot 7:20
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk 7:29
  Jodie Meeks missed jump shot 7:31
+ 2 Kelly Olynyk made alley-oop shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 7:51
+ 2 Ramon Sessions made floating jump shot 8:06
Team Stats
Points 32 37
Field Goals 12-29 (41.4%) 18-33 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 0-8 (0.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 17
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 11 14
Team 3 1
Assists 5 8
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 4 8
Technicals 0 1
R. Sessions PG 9
4 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
J. Johnson PF 16
8 PTS, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 38-28 2012--32
home team logo Heat 35-31 2611--37
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Wizards
Starters
T. Satoransky
B. Beal
M. Scott
K. Oubre
O. Porter
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Satoransky 15 5 3 1 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 3/4 0 3 10 -7
B. Beal 11 4 2 1 0 1 1 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 1 8 -6
M. Scott 8 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 1 5 +3
K. Oubre 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 2 +1
O. Porter 12 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 6 -4
On Bench
J. Meeks
R. Sessions
J. Smith
J. Wall
D. Robinson
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
I. Mahinmi
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Meeks 6 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 1/2 1/1 0 1 6 +1
R. Sessions 6 4 1 3 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 11 +1
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 32 15 5 2 1 6 4 12/29 2/7 6/9 4 11 48 -11
Heat
Starters
J. Johnson
T. Johnson
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
G. Dragic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Johnson 6 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 4/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 12 +5
T. Johnson 9 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/2 1/1 0 1 10 +7
J. Richardson 8 4 0 2 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 7 +4
K. Olynyk 8 4 4 1 1 1 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 10 -3
G. Dragic 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +13
On Bench
W. Ellington
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
D. Wade
L. Babbitt
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Ellington 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 -7
R. McGruder 8 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 +1
J. Winslow 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 5 0
D. Wade 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -3
L. Babbitt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 37 16 8 2 1 5 8 18/33 0/8 1/1 2 14 58 +17
