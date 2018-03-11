Jamal Murray has been a spark plug for the Denver Nuggets and Friday night he ignited something against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The second-year point guard drew the ire of Lakers players and coach Luke Walton for what they thought was unnecessary trash talk at the end of the Nuggets' 125-116 victory. Murray shrugged off the criticism, but he won't be able to avoid it for long.

"That's the type of player he is but we got another shot at them Tuesday, so I look forward to it," Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma said after Friday's game.

The Lakers might be looking forward to a rematch, but the Nuggets can't afford to look ahead to that game. Denver (36-30) ended a three-game home losing streak with Friday's win, but to build on that momentum it needs to focus on the Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets host the Kings on Sunday afternoon, and although Sacramento is out of the postseason picture, overlooking the game might be a fatal blow for Denver's playoff chances.

The Nuggets entered Saturday's action percentage points behind the Los Angeles Clippers for eighth place in the Western Conference and tied with Utah. With eight of Denver's next 10 games on the road, winning at home is vital if the Nuggets want to reach the postseason for the first time in five years.

The chances have improved with the return of veteran Paul Millsap. He missed 44 games with a left wrist injury and has played six games since returning Feb. 27.

Friday's win over the Lakers was Millsap's best game so far with 21 points and three blocks. He hit a big 3-pointer late and then had a key block in the final minute to help preserve the win.

"Paul is a helluva player and as he gets his rhythm back we'll become even that more dangerous on our frontcourt," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Friday night.

Denver won without small forward Wilson Chandler in the lineup. He was out with a hip injury and may also miss Sunday's game.

The Kings (21-45) are coming off a 94-88 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Although there hasn't been much to cheer about this season for Sacramento, coach Dave Joerger celebrated his 200th career win.

He's in his second season with the Kings and on his way to consecutive losing seasons after three winning years in Memphis. Despite the lack of success, the players speak highly of Joerger.

"He's one of those that believes in the young guys and continues to instill confidence in the young guys," Kings center Kosta Koufos told The Sacramento Bee. "And that's what you need, especially being a young guy trying to come into the NBA and having the opportunity to play. It's OK if you mess up, as long as you're playing hard, that's the biggest thing."

The Kings got Joerger the milestone win despite not having rookie De'Aaron Fox and center Willie Cauley-Stein in the lineup. Both were nursing injuries and could miss Sunday's game.

That would be fine with the Nuggets. Wins are at a premium with 16 games left, so looking past Sacramento and to the rematch with the Lakers won't help.

But that doesn't mean Murray is not enjoying the budding rivalry with the Lakers.

"I like competing," he said. "We're playing for a playoff spot. I went out there and played with the fire that everybody loves to watch me play with and I can't control what the other team's going to feel. I'm going to go out there and hoop."

