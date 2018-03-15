No Text
CHA
ATL
No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Schroder
17 PG
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|43.2
|Three Point %
|43.2
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|86.3
|Defensive rebound by Malik Monk
|0:03
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|0:25
|Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:28
|+ 2
|Isaiah Taylor made driving layup
|0:39
|Team rebound
|0:47
|Damion Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:47
|+ 1
|Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:47
|Flagrant foul on Willy Hernangomez
|0:47
|Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Damion Lee
|0:47
|+ 2
|Isaiah Taylor made driving layup
|0:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|129
|117
|Field Goals
|46-87 (52.9%)
|42-90 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|17-33 (51.5%)
|16-36 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|20-30 (66.7%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|57
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|39
|40
|Team
|6
|11
|Assists
|30
|30
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|22
|27
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
D. Howard C 12
33 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
22 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. Howard C
|16.2 PPG
|12.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|55.8 FG%
|
|T. Waller-Prince SF
|13.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Howard C
|33 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|T. Waller-Prince SF
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|6 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|51.5
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Howard
|32
|33
|12
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13/20
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|10
|51
|+21
|K. Walker
|34
|24
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/14
|6/10
|6/6
|0
|4
|43
|+19
|M. Williams
|27
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7/9
|3/5
|0/3
|0
|3
|26
|+32
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|15
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|12
|+5
|N. Batum
|40
|10
|10
|16
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|9
|47
|+25
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|F. Kaminsky
|19
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|3/7
|0
|2
|15
|-9
|J. Lamb
|25
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|2/3
|3/3
|1
|4
|18
|-5
|M. Monk
|15
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|11
|-11
|T. Graham
|18
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|7
|-5
|J. Stone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|W. Hernangomez
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|-5
|D. Bacon
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|M. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mathiang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|129
|45
|30
|3
|3
|10
|22
|46/87
|17/33
|20/30
|6
|39
|230
|+60
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Waller-Prince
|36
|22
|10
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8/18
|6/12
|0/0
|0
|10
|41
|-6
|J. Collins
|28
|21
|9
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7/10
|2/3
|5/7
|0
|9
|34
|-19
|D. Schroder
|26
|17
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/18
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|32
|-11
|T. Dorsey
|26
|11
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|23
|-23
|D. Dedmon
|21
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|5
|11
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Lee
|26
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|19
|+3
|T. Cavanaugh
|14
|11
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|6
|20
|+1
|I. Taylor
|22
|11
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|3/7
|0
|0
|25
|-1
|M. Muscala
|18
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|5
|14
|-10
|A. White
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+8
|M. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Plumlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bazemore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bembry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Magette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|117
|46
|30
|5
|2
|11
|27
|42/90
|16/36
|17/26
|6
|40
|219
|-60