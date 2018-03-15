CHA
ATL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
43.1 Field Goal % 43.2
43.2 Three Point % 43.2
84.6 Free Throw % 86.3
  Defensive rebound by Malik Monk 0:03
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince 0:25
  Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 2 Isaiah Taylor made driving layup 0:39
  Team rebound 0:47
  Damion Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  Flagrant foul on Willy Hernangomez 0:47
  Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Damion Lee 0:47
+ 2 Isaiah Taylor made driving layup 0:48
Team Stats
Points 129 117
Field Goals 46-87 (52.9%) 42-90 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 17-33 (51.5%) 16-36 (44.4%)
Free Throws 20-30 (66.7%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 57
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 39 40
Team 6 11
Assists 30 30
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 22 27
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Howard C 12
33 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
22 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 30-39 33303432129
home team logo Hawks 20-49 23322438117
O/U 218.5, ATL +5.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
O/U 218.5, ATL +5.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 30-39 107.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Hawks 20-49 103.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
D. Howard C 16.2 PPG 12.1 RPG 1.3 APG 55.8 FG%
T. Waller-Prince SF 13.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.3 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Howard C 33 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 22 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
52.9 FG% 46.7
51.5 3PT FG% 44.4
66.7 FT% 65.4
Hornets
Starters
D. Howard
K. Walker
M. Williams
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 32 33 12 1 2 2 0 3 13/20 0/0 7/8 2 10 51 +21
K. Walker 34 24 4 8 1 0 2 2 6/14 6/10 6/6 0 4 43 +19
M. Williams 27 17 3 3 0 0 0 0 7/9 3/5 0/3 0 3 26 +32
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 15 11 2 0 0 0 1 4 5/5 0/0 1/2 0 2 12 +5
N. Batum 40 10 10 16 0 0 5 1 4/9 2/4 0/1 1 9 47 +25
Starters
D. Howard
K. Walker
M. Williams
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 32 33 12 1 2 2 0 3 13/20 0/0 7/8 2 10 51 +21
K. Walker 34 24 4 8 1 0 2 2 6/14 6/10 6/6 0 4 43 +19
M. Williams 27 17 3 3 0 0 0 0 7/9 3/5 0/3 0 3 26 +32
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 15 11 2 0 0 0 1 4 5/5 0/0 1/2 0 2 12 +5
N. Batum 40 10 10 16 0 0 5 1 4/9 2/4 0/1 1 9 47 +25
Bench
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
M. Monk
T. Graham
J. Stone
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 19 11 2 1 0 1 1 1 3/8 2/4 3/7 0 2 15 -9
J. Lamb 25 11 5 1 0 0 0 2 3/8 2/3 3/3 1 4 18 -5
M. Monk 15 7 4 0 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 4 11 -11
T. Graham 18 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 0 7 -5
J. Stone 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
W. Hernangomez 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -5
D. Bacon 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 129 45 30 3 3 10 22 46/87 17/33 20/30 6 39 230 +60
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
D. Schroder
T. Dorsey
D. Dedmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 36 22 10 6 0 0 3 3 8/18 6/12 0/0 0 10 41 -6
J. Collins 28 21 9 2 2 0 2 5 7/10 2/3 5/7 0 9 34 -19
D. Schroder 26 17 1 8 0 0 2 1 7/18 1/4 2/2 1 0 32 -11
T. Dorsey 26 11 3 4 1 0 0 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 0 3 23 -23
D. Dedmon 21 5 6 1 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 5 11 -2
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
D. Schroder
T. Dorsey
D. Dedmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 36 22 10 6 0 0 3 3 8/18 6/12 0/0 0 10 41 -6
J. Collins 28 21 9 2 2 0 2 5 7/10 2/3 5/7 0 9 34 -19
D. Schroder 26 17 1 8 0 0 2 1 7/18 1/4 2/2 1 0 32 -11
T. Dorsey 26 11 3 4 1 0 0 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 0 3 23 -23
D. Dedmon 21 5 6 1 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 5 11 -2
Bench
D. Lee
T. Cavanaugh
I. Taylor
M. Muscala
A. White
M. Delaney
M. Plumlee
K. Bazemore
A. Cleveland
D. Bembry
J. Magette
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lee 26 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/8 3/5 1/2 0 2 19 +3
T. Cavanaugh 14 11 8 0 0 1 0 4 3/5 1/2 4/4 2 6 20 +1
I. Taylor 22 11 0 7 0 0 0 3 4/8 0/0 3/7 0 0 25 -1
M. Muscala 18 5 7 1 1 1 2 5 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 5 14 -10
A. White 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +8
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 117 46 30 5 2 11 27 42/90 16/36 17/26 6 40 219 -60
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores