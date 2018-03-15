CLE
POR

Trail Blazers put win streak on the line vs. Cavaliers

  STATS TSX
  Mar 15, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had any luck at Moda Center in recent years. And the way the Portland Trail Blazers are playing, it won't be any easier Thursday night when the teams collide there.

The Trail Blazers (41-26) have won 10 straight games overall and have prevailed in 16 of their last 17 outings in their home arena.

"They play well at home, we know that for sure," Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue told reporters.

The Cavaliers have lost in their last three visits to Portland, and none of them have been close: 101-82 in 2014-15, 105-76 in 2015-16 and 102-86 last season.

In the teams' only meeting this season, Cleveland (39-28) won handily, beating the Blazers 127-110 on Jan. 2 at Quicken Loans Arena. Both teams are much different now than they were then, the Blazers with the way they are playing, the Cavaliers after mid-season roster shuffles and injuries to big men Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

Since major moves at the trade deadline, LeBron James' most able teammates have been Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill and Rodney Hood, acquired in deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

"They're a much different team now," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "They've added some very good talent."

Lue has great respect for Portland's top two players, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, has averaged 34.5 points and eclipsed the 30-point mark eight times in the last 12 games. He has scored at least 20 points in each of those games.

"They have two dynamic guards," Lue said. "Coach Stotts does a great job of moving them, so you can't really lock into those two guys trying to blitz them. Dame is playing at a high level; so is McCollum. They have two guys who can really hurt you offensively. If they've got it going, it's going to be a tough night for you."

Lillard and James are tied for fourth in the NBA in scoring at 26.9 points per game. James is also averaging 9.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Portland forward Moe Harkless refuses to label James' annual visit as a happening.

"It's just another game," Harkless said. "We look at every game the same way."

Harkless' teammates are more revealing.

"It's real big," Portland forward Evan Turner said. "If you don't think so, you don't know spit. Any time LeBron comes out here, it's big."

The Cavaliers have lost four of their last seven games, but James is coming of a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a 129-107 win at Phoenix on Tuesday.

"Any time he steps onto a court, his team has a chance," Turner said. "They may be due to turn a corner. We have to make sure it doesn't happen against us. We know what we're going to be up against."

Hundreds of fans of the Cavs and of James will be at Moda Center in their support Thursday night.

"You know a lot of people are going to come out because he's LeBron," Lillard said. "We couldn't care less about that. But we know he's the best player in the world. He could come in here and beat you by himself. We have to be ready for that challenge, be ready to be playing the team ball that we've been playing."

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
54.4 Field Goal % 44.6
54.2 Three Point % 44.4
72.9 Free Throw % 90.8
  Defensive rebound by Evan Turner 0:59
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 1:05
  Evan Turner missed jump shot 1:08
  Traveling violation turnover on LeBron James 1:26
+ 2 Damian Lillard made layup, assist by Evan Turner 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Evan Turner 1:48
  Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:52
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Green 2:03
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:06
+ 3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 2:17
Team Stats
Points 73 83
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 33-72 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 46
Offensive 2 11
Defensive 22 29
Team 12 6
Assists 11 20
Steals 5 3
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
L. James SF 23
29 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
17 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 39-28 292519-73
home team logo Trail Blazers 41-26 293024-83
O/U 220.5, POR -5.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
O/U 220.5, POR -5.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 39-28 110.3 PPG 42 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 41-26 105.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.2 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 26.9 PPG 8.5 RPG 9.0 APG 54.3 FG%
C. McCollum SG 21.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.2 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 29 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
C. McCollum SG 23 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 45.8
30.4 3PT FG% 34.6
60.0 FT% 66.7
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
K. Korver
J. Green
J. Clarkson
J. Smith
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 30 29 9 2 2 3 5 2 12/20 1/4 4/8 0 9 42 -6
K. Korver 28 14 2 1 1 1 0 1 5/10 2/6 2/2 0 2 20 -5
J. Green 27 12 5 4 0 0 1 3 3/10 1/4 5/6 1 4 24 -6
J. Clarkson 11 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 1 9 -4
J. Smith 22 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/2 0 2 5 -5
On Court
L. James
K. Korver
J. Green
J. Clarkson
J. Smith
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 30 29 9 2 2 3 5 2 12/20 1/4 4/8 0 9 42 -6
K. Korver 28 14 2 1 1 1 0 1 5/10 2/6 2/2 0 2 20 -5
J. Green 27 12 5 4 0 0 1 3 3/10 1/4 5/6 1 4 24 -6
J. Clarkson 11 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 1 9 -4
J. Smith 22 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/2 0 2 5 -5
On Bench
J. Holland
A. Zizic
T. Thompson
K. Love
M. Thornton
L. Nance Jr.
L. Perrantes
C. Osman
J. Calderon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holland 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 2 -4
A. Zizic 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -4
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perrantes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Osman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 73 24 11 5 6 9 15 27/58 7/23 12/20 2 22 104 -34
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
E. Turner
A. Aminu
E. Davis
P. Connaughton
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 28 17 2 7 0 0 2 0 6/14 1/7 4/4 0 2 31 +5
E. Turner 14 9 5 3 0 0 0 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 4 20 +4
A. Aminu 30 8 7 3 0 1 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 4 3 22 +6
E. Davis 14 0 8 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 6 +9
P. Connaughton 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -3
On Court
D. Lillard
E. Turner
A. Aminu
E. Davis
P. Connaughton
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 28 17 2 7 0 0 2 0 6/14 1/7 4/4 0 2 31 +5
E. Turner 14 9 5 3 0 0 0 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 4 20 +4
A. Aminu 30 8 7 3 0 1 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 4 3 22 +6
E. Davis 14 0 8 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 6 +9
P. Connaughton 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -3
On Bench
Z. Collins
S. Napier
B. Rush
M. Leonard
J. Layman
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Collins 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 5 +5
S. Napier 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +4
B. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 83 40 20 3 2 7 13 33/72 9/26 8/12 11 29 87 +30
NBA Scores