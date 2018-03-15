DET
Nuggets face fading Pistons before starting big road trip

  • Mar 15, 2018

DENVER -- Acquiring Blake Griffin in a blockbuster deal six weeks ago was supposed to be a difference maker for the Detroit Pistons.

He was the superstar the team lacked, and his scoring and rebounding was going to put Detroit in the thick of the playoff race.

The deal for Griffin has made a difference, but not in the way it was expected heading into Thursday's visit to the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons (30-37) were postseason contenders in the Eastern Conference when they got Griffin but now they're essentially planning for the draft lottery.

Detroit has lost eight of its last 10 after Griffin was 5 of 16 in 110-79 loss at Utah.

Now things don't get any easier against a team in the hunt for a Western Conference playoff spot.

Denver (37-31) is coming off a 112-103 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, which puts added importance on Thursday's game. After playing the Pistons the Nuggets are on the road for seven games and enter Thursday after blowing a 13-point lead to the Lakers.

"I thought we had some guys out there in that end of the third quarter that were not ready to play," Denver coach Mike Malone said. "That hurt us to close that quarter in a big way."

That means beating a Detroit team that is winless in its last 10 road games and 1-15 in its last 16 road games. in its last 15 road games is essential, and the players know it. They know where they are 10th in the standings but only a game out of seventh with 14 games to go.

It's a lot of pressure for a young team, but the Nuggets have a veteran in Paul Millsap to show them how to handle it.

"It's easier said than done, especially with a younger group," Millsap said recently. "We just try to keep calm and tell them to get our heads (together) and lay it all on the line. That's all we can do right now. We've got to win games for us to get to the playoffs and that's got to be our main focus."

Denver hasn't played poorly, it's just other teams have caught fire. The Nuggets are 14-8 since mid-January but Utah has won 19 of 21 in roughly the same stretch to vault over them in the standings.

The Pistons were the latest victim for the Jazz, who scored 42 in the first quarter and led by as many as 39.

"That game was over in one quarter," Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said after the loss. "They came out and blitzed us.

Detroit reeled off five straight wins after trading for Griffin on Jan. 30 and moved a game above .500. Since then the Pistons are 3-11 and are five games behind Miami for the last playoff spot.

The Pistons might have Reggie Bullock back in the lineup after he missed Tuesday's game with a sore back resulting from a Sunday morning car accident. It was a minor accident but he was held out against the Jazz.

"It's just soreness I'm dealing with," Bullock told The Detroit Free Press. "It's nothing that I've never dealt with before."

The Pistons won't have guard Reggie Jackson, who has been out since Dec. 26 with a Grade 3 ankle sprain. He is on the trip and says things are improving.

"Getting better, slowly, but surely getting better," Jackson told The Free Press. "Still not where I want it to be but it's getting better."

Not having their starting point guard against a motivated and finally healthy Denver team will make things tough for Detroit.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
43.3 Field Goal % 49.7
43.5 Three Point % 49.7
78.7 Free Throw % 84.6
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kennard 0:02
  Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler 0:23
  Reggie Bullock missed jump shot 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 0:31
  Wilson Chandler missed jump shot 0:35
+ 3 Dwight Buycks made 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
+ 2 Devin Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 1:02
+ 1 Dwight Buycks made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
+ 1 Dwight Buycks made 1st of 2 free throws 1:21
  Shooting foul on Will Barton 1:21
Team Stats
Points 84 98
Field Goals 32-71 (45.1%) 35-69 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 13-21 (61.9%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 26 27
Team 5 6
Assists 24 25
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
23 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
19 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 30-37 292233-84
home team logo Nuggets 37-31 333233-98
O/U 215.0, DEN -8.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 30-37 102.7 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Nuggets 37-31 109.1 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 20.2 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.8 APG 42.5 FG%
J. Murray PG 16.2 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.2 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 23 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
J. Murray PG 21 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
45.1 FG% 50.7
61.9 3PT FG% 50.0
77.8 FT% 76.2
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Tolliver
D. Buycks
L. Kennard
On Bench
S. Johnson
E. Moreland
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
K. Felder
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Johnson 8 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 4 -9
E. Moreland 5 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 4 -9
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 84 34 24 5 2 9 13 32/71 13/21 7/9 8 26 104 -35
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
D. Harris
G. Harris
M. Plumlee
W. Chandler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Barton 19 15 4 3 0 1 3 2 5/9 1/3 4/6 2 2 23 +16
D. Harris 10 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 5/5 0 1 17 +13
G. Harris 26 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 10 0
M. Plumlee 10 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 1 6 +2
W. Chandler 29 0 6 6 1 0 0 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 19 0
On Court
W. Barton
D. Harris
G. Harris
M. Plumlee
W. Chandler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Barton 19 15 4 3 0 1 3 2 5/9 1/3 4/6 2 2 23 +16
D. Harris 10 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 5/5 0 1 17 +13
G. Harris 26 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 10 0
M. Plumlee 10 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 1 6 +2
W. Chandler 29 0 6 6 1 0 0 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 19 0
On Bench
T. Lyles
K. Faried
D. Arthur
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 6 9 1 0 0 1 0 0 3/3 1/1 2/2 0 1 11 +10
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 98 35 25 5 7 9 9 35/69 12/24 16/21 8 27 86 +41
