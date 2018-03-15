These are unfamiliar times for the San Antonio Spurs. Instead of getting closer to securing a playoff spot, they are in a major fight for the playoff spot while they wait for Kawhi Leonard to return.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are among the Western Conference's hottest teams involved in a competitive race for the third through eighth spots.

Both teams will attempt to improve their playoff positioning Thursday when the Spurs host the Pelicans as Leonard continues his recovery from a right quadriceps injury.

San Antonio (38-30) has made the playoffs in every season since 1996-97 when coach Gregg Popovich took over and an injury-plagued season resulted in the Spurs getting Tim Duncan with the top overall pick in the 1997 draft. During this run, the Spurs have never placed lower than seventh, which occurred in 2010.

The Spurs would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed if the season ended now. They are a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets but also only 3 1/2 behind the Portland Trail Blazers, who are on a 10-game winning streak, for third place.

San Antonio is seeking consecutive wins for the first time since beating Sacramento and Denver on Jan. 28-30. The Spurs are 4-11 in their last 15 games.

The Spurs halted a three-game losing streak Tuesday by dominating the Orlando Magic 108-72 at home. The Spurs set a season low in points allowed and held an opponent to fewer than 100 points for only the fourth time in the last 15 games.

"We just have to keep fighting, fighting and keep fighting," Spurs point guard Tony Parker told reporters. "We just have to regroup and try to win as much as we can at home."

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points in the opener of a six-game homestand featuring visits from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

"We're fighting for our (playoff) lives right now," Aldridge told reporters. So, guys have to use that frustration out of losing so many in a row and just come out, just leave it all out there."

The Spurs won easily while Leonard missed his 59th game of the season. He has not played since Jan. 13 and likely will miss Thursday's game.

"When he's ready to go," Popovich told reporters. "He's got to get cleared by the doctors first and that hasn't happened yet, when that happens then he and I can make a decision."

Leonard may return this season, but the Spurs have not determined when. In the meantime, they'll attempt to replicate Tuesday when six players reached double figures.

New Orleans (39-28) is fifth and a half-game behind Oklahoma City Thunder and 1 1/2 games ahead of San Antonio.

The Pelicans are 11-2 in their last 13 games since a 100-82 loss at Philadelphia on Feb. 9. New Orleans sustained consecutive double-digit home losses to the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz following a 10-game winning streak but rebounded with a 119-115 home win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

During this 13-game stretch, New Orleans owns three overtime wins and six wins decided by single digits. The Pelicans also won seven straight road games, including a 121-116 win at San Antonio on Feb. 28.

New Orleans is averaging 120.3 points in its last 13 games, including 123 in the road games. The Pelicans are shooting 48.5 percent, including a 61.8 percent showing on shots less than five feet from the basket.

Anthony Davis is averaging 34.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and shooting 52.4 percent in the Pelicans' hot streak. He sat out Friday with an ankle injury but followed up a 25-point showing Sunday against Utah with 31 points and 14 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday scored 10 of his 25 points in the final 2:39 Tuesday and in this stretch he is averaging 22.8 points and 8.2 assists on 50 percent shooting.

Those performances came on a night when the Pelicans produced 78 points in the paint and 28 on the fast break.

"It's going to be this way," Gentry told reporters "All the games played April 12 (on the last day of the regular season) are going to mean as much as this game tonight. I really believe that. You've got to keep playing, keep your focus and have got to try and win games."

The Pelicans have 14 games left, with 11 against winning teams and nine at home.

New Orleans won the first meetings, getting a 107-90 home victory Nov. 22 and rallying for a 121-116 win at San Antonio on Feb. 28. In the last meeting, the Spurs blew a 15-point lead and lost for the time in 212 games when holding a lead of at least 15 points at home.

