DAL
TOR

Raptors go for 11 straight wins as they host Mavericks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors will try to equal a team record of 11 straight wins Friday night when they play the Dallas Mavericks at the Air Canada Centre.

The Raptors stretched their winning streak to 10 games Thursday night when they rallied in the second half for a 106-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers. They have won 17 of their past 18 games.

It was a club-record eighth road win in a row for the Raptors (51-17), who will be completing a set of back-to-back games Friday. On Thursday, the Raptors trailed at the half and used a 16-4 surge in the fourth quarter to take the lead from the Pacers.

"When things aren't going our way, we don't let the adversity get to us," said Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who scored 24 points. "Once we got the lead, we understand when to push the ball, how to push the ball, get stops, get the momentum. We understand the small things that occur in a game and we try to use that to our advantage."

"To be successful in this league, you have to have grit," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "That's something our guys have developed. As long as we have that grit and togetherness, we'll be OK."

The Raptors played Thursday without guard Norman Powell (sprained left ankle) and forward OG Anunoby (sprained right ankle). Dallas guard J.J. Barea is listed as questionable for the game Friday because of a strained left rib muscle.

The Mavericks defeated the Raptors 98-93 on Dec. 26 in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Dallas (22-46) is in the beginning of a rebuilding phase but has played decently of late in going 4-4.

"We keep playing hard," Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki said. "There's obviously some teams that's going for some losses now, and we're one of the teams that still want to win and see where we end up in the draft. We're still playing, we want to have a winning culture for our young guys and show them how to play, and the work ethic and how to play to win. So that is very important to us."

"The best way to get better is to get wins and to have guys getting that experience," said Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, who scored 30 points Tuesday in the 110-97 win over the New York Knicks that was highlighted by a 19-0 run in the third quarter.

In their win at Indianapolis, the Raptors trailed 57-49 at halftime. Casey would like to see his team open games better overall, although he did expect a tough, physical game against the Pacers.

"Right now, our disposition to start the game is not good," Casey said Tuesday after the 116-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who scored 40 first-quarter points. "The starters have to come out with a better disposition, a hungrier mentality and understand they're going to get the best teams' shots. We can't play our way into the game and put taxing minutes on our bodies trying to come back."

Many times, the bench has excelled to make up for a slow start.

"That's why we're starting, to start a game out the right way," starting point guard Kyle Lowry said. "We've got to find ways to just be a little bit more assertive, aggressive and just be a better communicating team. I think that will solve a lot of issues."

The Mavericks will be playing the second game of a four-game trip when they meet the Raptors.

"I know that we were probably going to hit a lower point," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "It's just part of the cycle of the NBA. ... Yeah, you take a lot of losses. That part is no fun. But to accomplish this, which is going to take time, it's going to be a difficult task and it has to be handled the right way. But when we get there, it will be one of the most meaningful things that I've been involved with."

The Raptors, who have the best home record in the NBA at 28-5, have scored at least 100 points in a club-record 21 consecutive games, surpassing the mark set Jan. 6-Feb. 20, 2010.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
44.9 Field Goal % 46.1
44.6 Three Point % 46.3
82.7 Free Throw % 82.7
  Personal foul 0:10
  Personal foul on Dwight Powell 0:16
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 0:36
  Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
  Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell 0:37
  Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam 0:40
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 0:53
+ 3 Dwight Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 1:00
+ 3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 1:13
  Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka 1:14
  DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot 1:17
Team Stats
Points 115 117
Field Goals 48-90 (53.3%) 43-91 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 54
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 30 32
Team 9 11
Assists 25 26
Steals 7 5
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 25 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
29 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Mavericks 22-46 273324229115
home team logo Raptors 51-17 2925242811117
O/U 209.0, TOR -10.5
Air Canada Centre Toronto,
O/U 209.0, TOR -10.5
Air Canada Centre Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 22-46 102.4 PPG 41.1 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Raptors 51-17 112.2 PPG 44 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.9 APG 44.7 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 23.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.1 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 27 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
D. DeRozan SG 29 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
53.3 FG% 47.3
28.6 3PT FG% 33.3
72.2 FT% 84.0
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
Y. Ferrell
D. Powell
N. Noel
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 39 27 5 3 1 0 2 2 11/20 1/3 4/5 0 5 37 -10
D. Smith Jr. 36 19 4 4 1 0 5 2 9/23 0/2 1/2 0 4 27 +6
Y. Ferrell 31 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 6/13 0/4 0/0 0 1 15 -15
D. Powell 33 9 8 2 0 0 1 5 3/4 1/1 2/4 2 6 20 -4
N. Noel 27 6 6 3 5 3 0 6 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 3 26 -2
On Court
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
Y. Ferrell
D. Powell
N. Noel
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 39 27 5 3 1 0 2 2 11/20 1/3 4/5 0 5 37 -10
D. Smith Jr. 36 19 4 4 1 0 5 2 9/23 0/2 1/2 0 4 27 +6
Y. Ferrell 31 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 6/13 0/4 0/0 0 1 15 -15
D. Powell 33 9 8 2 0 0 1 5 3/4 1/1 2/4 2 6 20 -4
N. Noel 27 6 6 3 5 3 0 6 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 3 26 -2
On Bench
J. Barea
D. McDermott
J. Warney
M. Kleber
W. Matthews
S. Curry
J. Motley
S. Mejri
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 18 18 1 6 0 0 2 1 8/12 2/4 0/0 0 1 29 +3
D. McDermott 15 6 1 4 0 0 0 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 15 +7
J. Warney 7 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 6 -3
M. Kleber 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0 1 +9
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 213 115 36 25 7 5 10 25 48/90 6/21 13/18 6 30 176 -9
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
D. Wright
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
C. Miles
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 41 29 3 6 1 0 3 1 8/23 1/3 12/14 1 2 42 +14
D. Wright 38 15 5 6 2 1 1 1 6/15 3/7 0/0 2 3 34 +8
F. VanVleet 30 14 4 8 0 1 0 2 5/12 3/8 1/2 0 4 35 +2
S. Ibaka 35 12 7 2 1 1 1 5 5/10 2/5 0/0 1 6 24 +7
C. Miles 22 10 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/9 0/3 4/4 1 4 14 -10
On Court
D. DeRozan
D. Wright
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
C. Miles
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 41 29 3 6 1 0 3 1 8/23 1/3 12/14 1 2 42 +14
D. Wright 38 15 5 6 2 1 1 1 6/15 3/7 0/0 2 3 34 +8
F. VanVleet 30 14 4 8 0 1 0 2 5/12 3/8 1/2 0 4 35 +2
S. Ibaka 35 12 7 2 1 1 1 5 5/10 2/5 0/0 1 6 24 +7
C. Miles 22 10 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/9 0/3 4/4 1 4 14 -10
On Bench
P. Siakam
M. Miller
J. Poeltl
K. Lowry
L. Nogueira
N. Powell
L. Brown
N. Hayes
M. Richardson
A. McKinnie
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Siakam 29 12 2 1 0 1 1 1 5/6 0/0 2/3 1 1 16 +6
M. Miller 6 3 1 1 0 0 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 0 4 -9
J. Poeltl 18 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 8 -9
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nogueira - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 219 117 43 26 5 8 13 21 43/91 10/30 21/25 11 32 177 +9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores