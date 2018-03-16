LAC
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The soft stretch of the Oklahoma City Thunder's schedule is over.

Over the last three weeks, the Thunder have played six of their nine games against teams near the bottom of the standings.

Oklahoma City won all six of those games and beat one of the three teams -- the San Antonio Spurs -- who they played who are battling for a playoff spot.

But starting with Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Thunder have 11 consecutive games against teams with winning records.

"This is why we wanted to join forces and come together, for these type of moments and to gear up for the postseason," Oklahoma City forward Carmelo Anthony said, referring to Anthony and Paul George joining Russell Westbrook on the Thunder. "For us as a group, we feel like that's where we're headed."

But with 12 games remaining, the time to gear up is now.

To do it, they'll have to turn around recent fortunes against teams with winning records. Since Feb. 1, the Thunder are just 2-6 against teams with better-than-.500 records, beating only Golden State on the road and the Spurs at home.

The Thunder is 9-2 against teams with sub-.500 records during that stretch.

Oklahoma City comes into this tough stretch having won four consecutive games.

"For us, this is only going to prepare us," Oklahoma City guard Corey Brewer said. "In the playoffs, there are no bad teams. If we're gonna make the playoffs, why not go through what we're gonna go through this next 11 games?"

While the Thunder are, for now at least, in the No. 4 spot in a jam-packed Western Conference race, the Clippers are on the outside looking in after Thursday's loss to Houston.

Los Angeles has won 11 of their last 16 to stay in playoff contention. It led for a lot of time Thursday before the Rockets came back to take control.

The Clippers are trying to make the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. The franchise had been to the playoffs only seven times total in the first 41 seasons before this recent stretch.

But this one won't be easy, especially with a recent rash of injuries that included starting guard Avery Bradley being lost likely for the rest of the regular season with a hip and abdominal injury that required surgery and starting forward Danilo Gallinari suffering a broken right hand.

Friday's game is the second in a stretch of nine road games in 11 games for the Clippers. Thursday's game was the first of eight consecutive games against teams above .500 for Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City has won both of the teams' first two meetings this season.

The Thunder could be without two of its biggest two-way weapons, though.

Center Steven Adams and George were both limited in Thursday's practice and both are listed as questionable.

Adams missed Oklahoma City's Tuesday win in Atlanta with a hip contusion suffered against Sacramento on Monday, while George suffered a pelvic strain in the second half Tuesday.

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
10.2 Ast. Per Game 10.2
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
43.6 Field Goal % 44.7
43.6 Three Point % 44.8
87.2 Free Throw % 73.6
  Full timeout called 5:17
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 5:17
  Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 5:20
  Steven Adams missed jump shot 5:22
+ 2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 5:41
+ 2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 6:01
+ 2 Austin Rivers made driving layup 6:17
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:31
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 6:31
  Personal foul on Milos Teodosic 6:31
  Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Terrance Ferguson 6:32
Team Stats
Points 99 106
Field Goals 38-78 (48.7%) 41-85 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 40
Offensive 16 15
Defensive 30 25
Team 6 0
Assists 20 28
Steals 9 15
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
T. Harris SF 34
24 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
12 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 37-30 3026281599
home team logo Thunder 41-29 27362617106
O/U 224.0, OKC -6.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 37-30 109.2 PPG 44 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Thunder 41-29 106.9 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.9 PPG 7.2 RPG 3.0 APG 48.3 FG%
P. George SF 21.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 3.4 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 24 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
P. George SF 19 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
48.7 FG% 48.2
40.9 3PT FG% 32.1
73.7 FT% 83.3
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Rivers
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
On Court
T. Harris
A. Rivers
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
On Bench
S. Dekker
M. Harrell
J. Evans
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
W. Johnson
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
S. Kilpatrick
C. Williams
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dekker 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -8
M. Harrell 15 5 2 1 0 0 2 2 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 2 7 -11
J. Evans 8 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -13
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kilpatrick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 155 99 46 20 9 3 19 16 38/78 9/22 14/19 16 30 137 -39
Thunder
Starters
C. Brewer
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
A. Abrines
On Court
C. Brewer
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
A. Abrines
On Bench
T. Ferguson
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Grant
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
J. Huestis
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ferguson 17 12 0 0 3 0 0 2 4/6 2/4 2/2 0 0 15 +12
R. Felton 11 9 2 4 0 0 0 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 2 19 +9
P. Patterson 16 8 5 2 1 1 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 3 2 19 +12
J. Grant 10 6 2 0 0 2 0 3 3/4 0/1 0/1 0 2 10 +10
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huestis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 177 106 40 28 15 9 12 19 41/85 9/28 15/18 15 25 177 +33
