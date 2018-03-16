ATL
MILWAUKEE -- The time for reflection has passed and the clock is ticking on the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff hopes.

Milwaukee was knocking on the door of home-court advantage in the first round when it won 10 of its first 13 games after replacing head coach Jason Kidd with assistant Joe Prunty in January.

But when the Bucks return to action against Atlanta on Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center, they'll sit no better than seventh in the Eastern Conference after dropping seven of their last 10 game and three of their last five.

The Bucks still appear comfortably in the playoff hunt, leading the ninth-place Detroit Pistons by 5 1/2 games, but with only 14 games left the margin for error is getting slimmer by the day.

"Every game means something," Bucks wing Khris Middleton said. "Every win, every loss for every team that's 3 through 8 right now. It's a crucial point in the season where we have to lock in and make that extra push. ... We've got to play one way. When we relax, try to coast, that's when we get in trouble."

The Bucks were embarrassed in their last outing, a 126-117 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. They fell behind by 16 at halftime before snapping out of their funk and taking a lead in the third quarter only to watch as Orlando responded with a 10-0 run before cruising to a victory.

"I think we underestimated them at times," forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "That's why we didn't bring the energy we usually bring."

The lack of energy wasn't an isolated incident. Milwaukee has found itself getting blown out of the building on multiple occasions during its recent slump. The Bucks have mounted furious comebacks in several of those games -- even winning a few -- but coming out strong from the start is now a matter of urgency.

"We have to get everybody to play hard from the beginning of the game," Prunty said.

For the Hawks, there will be no postseason. Just ping pong balls for the NBA Draft lottery. They bring a five-game losing streak to Milwaukee after falling 129-117 to Charlotte on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Taurean Prince has been one of the Hawks' few bright spots of late. After being benched for the second half of a loss at Indiana last week, the small forward has averaged 29.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his last three games, including a 22-point, 10-rebound showing with six assists in the loss to the Hornets.

"I'm more pleased with my decision making," Prince said. "Not only that, but the few turnovers I do have every game. It's really surprising and gratifying to me to let me know I'm growing and getting better from an intellectual area and getting better up here (points to head)."

He has been especially good down the stretch, averaging 11.7 points in the fourth quarter, with two 16-point quarters.

Saturday marks the final meeting of the season between the teams. The Bucks have won three in a row over the Hawks, including the first two meetings this season.

The game will also be the Hawks' last visit to the Bradley Center, which will be replaced next season. Since the facility opened in 1988, the Hawks are 39-65 in Milwaukee.

Key Players
D. Schroder
17 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
43.1 Field Goal % 52.9
43.2 Three Point % 53.0
86.5 Free Throw % 75.7
  Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince 7:43
+ 2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup 7:52
+ 1 John Collins made 3rd of 3 free throws 8:03
+ 1 John Collins made 2nd of 3 free throws 8:03
+ 1 John Collins made 1st of 3 free throws 8:03
  Flagrant foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 8:03
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 8:14
  Jason Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:17
  Personal foul on Dennis Schroder 8:25
  Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo 8:29
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 8:49
Team Stats
Points 98 100
Field Goals 33-70 (47.1%) 34-74 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 20-20 (100.0%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 37
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 33 29
Team 4 1
Assists 22 26
Steals 6 11
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 18 10
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 1
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
28 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
25 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
1234T
Team Stats
Key Players
T. Waller-Prince SF 13.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 42.0 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.3 PPG 10.1 RPG 4.8 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Waller-Prince SF 28 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25 PTS 11 REB 6 AST
47.1 FG% 45.9
38.7 3PT FG% 45.8
100.0 FT% 91.3
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 32 28 7 1 0 2 3 2 9/16 4/9 6/6 1 6 36 -4
M. Muscala 20 12 5 0 0 0 3 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 1 4 14 -15
D. Schroder 29 12 2 8 1 0 3 5 4/11 1/2 3/3 0 2 28 +5
D. Dedmon 25 10 5 2 2 2 5 2 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 5 18 0
D. Lee 13 5 2 1 1 0 1 3 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 1 9 +3
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 32 28 7 1 0 2 3 2 9/16 4/9 6/6 1 6 36 -4
M. Muscala 20 12 5 0 0 0 3 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 1 4 14 -15
D. Schroder 29 12 2 8 1 0 3 5 4/11 1/2 3/3 0 2 28 +5
D. Dedmon 25 10 5 2 2 2 5 2 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 5 18 0
D. Lee 13 5 2 1 1 0 1 3 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 1 9 +3
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. White 9 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 7 +2
I. Taylor 20 6 2 6 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 4/4 0 2 21 -7
T. Cavanaugh 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -2
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 154 98 38 22 6 4 18 21 33/70 12/31 20/20 5 33 133 -18
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 31 25 11 6 3 1 2 4 9/21 2/6 5/6 4 7 50 -1
J. Parker 20 15 3 2 0 0 0 1 7/12 1/3 0/0 1 2 22 -5
E. Bledsoe 22 13 2 5 2 1 4 2 3/6 1/1 6/7 0 2 24 -1
J. Henson 26 8 5 2 1 1 1 1 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 3 18 +4
J. Terry 11 0 1 2 2 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 +1
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 31 25 11 6 3 1 2 4 9/21 2/6 5/6 4 7 50 -1
J. Parker 20 15 3 2 0 0 0 1 7/12 1/3 0/0 1 2 22 -5
E. Bledsoe 22 13 2 5 2 1 4 2 3/6 1/1 6/7 0 2 24 -1
J. Henson 26 8 5 2 1 1 1 1 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 3 18 +4
J. Terry 11 0 1 2 2 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 +1
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Maker 12 8 1 1 0 0 0 4 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 1 11 -2
B. Jennings 17 2 2 5 0 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2 16 +3
S. Brown 7 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 -4
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 146 100 36 26 11 6 10 20 34/74 11/24 21/23 7 29 151 -5
