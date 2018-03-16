CLE
CHI

James leads depleted Cavs into Chicago

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

CHICAGO -- There was a time not that long ago when LeBron James had plenty of star power surrounding him.

But as injuries have continued to mount this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James' own stardom and playmaking abilities haven't been enough to keep Cleveland rolling as much as it is accustomed as the playoffs approach.

The Cavaliers will remain short-handed when they face the Bulls on Saturday at the United Center. While James is at full strength and coming off a 35-point, 14-rebound effort in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the Cavaliers (39-29) remain in waiting mode for much of James' supporting cast to return.

With mainstays Kevin Love (broken hand) and Tristan Thompson (sprained right ankle) not expected to return until at least next week, Cleveland may also be without starting center Larry Nance Jr., who missed Thursday's game with a nagging hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that Nance wanted to play against Portland, but that the training staff deemed it necessary for Nance to continue undergoing treatment and "see where we're at after (Thursday)," Lue said, according to Cleveland.com.

The Cavaliers will wrap up a six-game road trip on Saturday against the Bulls and are just 8-7 since Feb. 8, when Cleveland made a series of trades. And while James has averaged a triple-double in those 15 games, not having a full contingent around him has made winning more difficult than normal.

Still, James won't change his approach how he goes about his job.

"I think at the end of the day, my approach has always stayed the same: Just continue to attack, attack defenses and if I attract two to the ball, give my guys opportunities. Rebound the ball. Defend," James said, according to Cleveland.com. "There's a lot of energy that's used with that, but that's fine as well. But it's been a long time since I haven't played with another All-Star on my team.

"So, having (Love) out has been very challenging for all of us. (Love) has a big usage rate on our team. He'll get the ball when things get tight, chaotic, we can throw it to him in the low post and get some things going."

The Bulls (24-44) continue to experiment with various combinations and finished a 111-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies with Antonio Blakeney, Cameron Payne, Paul Zipser, Noah Vonleh and Cristiano Felicio on the floor.

Blakeney's two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining allowed the Bulls to pull out the victory in which Chicago's reserves tallied 63 points.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points but didn't play in the fourth quarter, and the Bulls played the majority of the night without starting guard Kris Dunn, who sprained his right big toe. Dunn, along with rookie Lauri Markkanen (back spasms), won't play Saturday against Cleveland while LaVine is also questionable.

As they have since the All-Star break, the short-handed and rebuilding Bulls will give young players big opportunities as they continue to focus on the future.

"We wanted to put those guys in a pressure situation," coach Fred Hoiberg said of the grouping that finished the game Thursday night, according to the Chicago Tribune. "I thought they all played with a lot of composure. ... For the first time in that position, I thought those guys handled it very well."

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
54.5 Field Goal % 38.3
54.2 Three Point % 38.3
72.2 Free Throw % 81.3
  Personal foul 0:25
+ 2 Antonio Blakeney made dunk, assist by Cameron Payne 0:26
  Team rebound 0:29
  Cameron Payne missed driving layup, blocked by LeBron James 0:30
+ 2 LeBron James made jump shot 0:39
  Lost ball turnover on Cameron Payne, stolen by LeBron James 0:57
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Payne 0:58
  Cameron Payne missed layup, blocked by Jose Calderon 1:03
  Personal foul on LeBron James 1:12
+ 1 Jordan Clarkson made free throw 1:27
  Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine 1:27
Team Stats
Points 111 107
Field Goals 44-87 (50.6%) 40-89 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 13-37 (35.1%) 16-34 (47.1%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 54
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 32 33
Team 5 10
Assists 25 30
Steals 4 4
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
L. James SF 23
33 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
D. Valentine SF 45
32 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 39-29 32371626111
home team logo Bulls 24-44 31212926107
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 39-29 110.2 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Bulls 24-44 103.6 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.0 PPG 8.6 RPG 9.0 APG 54.4 FG%
D. Valentine SF 9.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.2 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 33 PTS 11 REB 12 AST
D. Valentine SF 32 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
50.6 FG% 44.9
35.1 3PT FG% 47.1
62.5 FT% 73.3
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
J. Green
J. Clarkson
J. Calderon
G. Hill
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 39 33 11 12 1 2 6 3 15/26 2/8 1/4 1 10 65 -5
J. Green 42 21 4 2 1 1 1 2 8/14 2/6 3/5 0 4 30 -5
J. Clarkson 31 19 2 0 0 0 0 1 6/13 4/9 3/3 2 0 21 0
J. Calderon 35 9 7 6 0 1 0 0 3/6 2/3 1/1 1 6 29 +5
G. Hill 31 5 7 2 1 0 1 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 3 4 16 +13
On Bench
J. Holland
J. Smith
L. Perrantes
T. Thompson
K. Love
M. Thornton
L. Nance Jr.
R. Hood
C. Osman
K. Korver
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holland 9 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 1 6 +15
J. Smith 22 5 5 1 1 0 2 3 1/7 1/3 2/2 0 5 11 +3
L. Perrantes 4 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Osman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 213 111 43 25 4 5 13 14 44/87 13/37 10/16 11 32 181 +26
Bulls
Starters
D. Valentine
B. Portis
C. Payne
P. Zipser
A. Blakeney
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Valentine 37 32 7 6 0 1 0 2 12/19 8/11 0/0 1 6 52 +15
B. Portis 33 15 14 2 0 0 2 4 7/15 1/2 0/0 4 10 31 -6
C. Payne 31 13 2 10 0 0 3 2 5/11 3/6 0/0 1 1 32 -1
P. Zipser 24 11 4 2 0 2 0 5 4/8 3/4 0/0 0 4 21 +10
A. Blakeney 26 10 1 3 1 0 0 1 4/14 1/6 1/2 0 1 18 -11
On Bench
J. Grant
D. Nwaba
O. Asik
R. Lopez
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
N. Vonleh
J. Eddie
R. Arcidiacono
L. Markkanen
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 16 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 6/8 0 0 8 -3
D. Nwaba 19 5 4 1 0 0 2 1 2/6 0/0 1/2 3 1 9 -8
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 186 107 44 30 4 3 12 19 40/89 16/34 11/15 11 33 171 -4
