Nuggets not overlooking woeful Grizzlies

  • Mar 16, 2018

The Denver Nuggets embark on the most critical stretch of their season with what they are labeling a "must-win" game Saturday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn.

The matchup begins a seven-game trip for the Nuggets, their longest of the season, at a time when every win figures to be critical in a crowded race for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.

The two-week trip gets tougher at the end, so the Nuggets see the first three games -- at Memphis, Miami and Chicago -- as potential momentum builders.

But first things first, standout guard Jamal Murray insisted on the eve of the trip.

"We have to prepare for Memphis like it's our last game," Murray said. "When Miami comes up, prepare for Miami."

The Nuggets struggled to beat the Grizzlies 108-102 the last time the teams met in Memphis on March 2. Gary Harris had a game-high 26 points that night.

But Harris injured his right knee in Thursday's 120-113 home win over Detroit, and his status for Saturday's game remains in limbo.

Not that the Grizzlies will have all hands on deck, either. They continue to be without their best player, guard Mike Conley, who has been shelved for the season with an Achilles issue.

Tyreke Evans, who has been a godsend with Conley out of action, returned from a 10-game absence to pour in 25 points in Thursday's 111-110 home loss to Chicago.

The defeat extended the Grizzlies' losing streak to 19 games.

The loss was Memphis' 50th of the season -- assuring their first 50-defeat campaign since 2009 -- but few, if any, have been more excruciating.

The Grizzlies appeared on the verge of their first win since Jan. 29 against Phoenix before Evans fouled the Bulls' Antonio Blakeney on a 3-point attempt with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Blakeney made two of his three fouls shots, erasing a one-point Memphis lead and putting the Bulls up 111-110.

To add insult to injury, the Grizzlies still managed to almost win the game, with JaMychal Green dunking through a Marc Gasol miss at or slightly after the final horn.

As both teams awaited the close call, a video review showed the hoop to have occurred after the horn sounded, sending the Grizzlies to yet another defeat.

"We played hard," a thoroughly disappointed Evans declared afterward. "But at the end, I made a (stupid) foul, and that's on me."

After facing the Grizzlies, Heat and Bulls, the Nuggets will see three of the top teams in the Eastern Conference -- Washington, Philadelphia and Toronto -- before heading back west to finish the trip against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their next home game isn't until April 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, beginning a closing stretch in which Denver plays four of six at home.

The Nuggets have lost two in a row on the road, dropping their road record to 11-21, worst among the Western playoff hopefuls.

Memphis, has the league's worst winning percentage at home (.265), having just won 13 of 36 games at FedExForum.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
M. Gasol
33 C
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
49.6 Field Goal % 41.6
49.7 Three Point % 41.7
84.3 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 2 jump shot 4:08
+ 1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:31
+ 1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 4:31
  Shooting foul on Jamal Murray 4:31
  Offensive rebound by Jarell Martin 4:49
  Wayne Selden Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:52
  Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Wayne Selden Jr. 5:05
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 5:15
  Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:17
+ 2 Wilson Chandler made dunk 5:39
  Offensive rebound by Wilson Chandler 5:39
Team Stats
Points 92 94
Field Goals 31-80 (38.8%) 32-75 (42.7%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 49 56
Offensive 16 13
Defensive 26 31
Team 7 12
Assists 17 21
Steals 11 3
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 5 12
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
17 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
D. Brooks SF 24
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 38-31 1731271792
home team logo Grizzlies 18-50 3419311094
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 38-31 109.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 18-50 98.7 PPG 40.5 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 17.2 PPG 10.4 RPG 6.1 APG 49.7 FG%
D. Brooks SF 9.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 17 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
D. Brooks SF 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
38.8 FG% 42.7
31.0 3PT FG% 44.8
72.4 FT% 77.3
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Chandler
D. Harris
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 31 17 11 2 4 2 1 3 5/13 1/3 6/8 4 7 37 +2
J. Murray 31 16 1 3 2 0 0 4 5/17 1/7 5/5 0 1 25 -5
P. Millsap 25 10 6 1 0 0 0 2 2/7 0/3 6/10 2 4 18 -7
W. Chandler 27 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 0 17 -7
D. Harris 25 10 1 2 1 0 0 1 3/6 2/4 2/4 0 1 16 +12
On Bench
T. Lyles
T. Craig
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
D. Arthur
G. Harris
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 19 12 4 2 0 0 0 1 5/10 2/5 0/0 0 4 20 +2
T. Craig 16 9 6 0 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 4 16 +5
M. Plumlee 11 0 4 3 1 0 0 6 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 1 11 -1
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 185 92 42 17 11 5 5 22 31/80 9/29 21/29 16 26 160 +1
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
W. Selden Jr.
T. Evans
M. Gasol
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 35 24 4 1 0 1 1 4 8/16 4/9 4/4 1 3 30 +2
W. Selden Jr. 20 16 3 1 1 1 2 1 6/7 4/5 0/0 0 3 21 +2
T. Evans 34 15 2 7 0 1 3 3 5/15 2/5 3/4 1 1 29 +2
M. Gasol 31 12 6 5 1 2 2 2 4/14 2/6 2/2 0 6 29 +5
J. Green 26 7 11 0 0 1 1 4 3/11 0/2 1/2 6 5 18 +4
On Bench
D. Davis
B. Weber
M. Chalmers
M. Conley
C. Parsons
M. Henry
B. Johnson
B. McLemore
A. Harrison
I. Rabb
K. Simmons
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Davis 12 9 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 5/6 1 0 12 -3
B. Weber 19 3 6 2 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 4 14 -5
M. Chalmers 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -4
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 183 94 44 21 3 9 12 20 32/75 13/29 17/22 13 31 154 +3
