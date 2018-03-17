No Text
DET
POR
No Text
Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|26.8
|Pts. Per Game
|26.8
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|44.2
|43.2
|Three Point %
|44.3
|78.6
|Free Throw %
|91.1
|Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
|0:17
|Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:19
|Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Reggie Bullock
|0:25
|+ 3
|Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin
|0:32
|Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin
|0:35
|Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond
|0:37
|Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
|0:56
|Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:58
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|1:09
|Al-Farouq Aminu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|100
|Field Goals
|31-80 (38.8%)
|38-87 (43.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|8-31 (25.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|57
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|35
|40
|Team
|5
|8
|Assists
|17
|23
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|3
|0
Video Carousel
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 22 REB
D. Lillard PG 0
24 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
|Team Stats
|Pistons 30-39
|102.9 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|22.6 APG
|Trail Blazers 43-26
|105.9 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|19.3 APG
|Key Players
|
|A. Drummond C
|15.0 PPG
|15.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|52.9 FG%
|
|D. Lillard PG
|26.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|6.6 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Drummond C
|18 PTS
|22 REB
|0 AST
|D. Lillard PG
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|8 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|43.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|25.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Drummond
|37
|18
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|6/8
|4
|18
|41
|-15
|B. Griffin
|36
|15
|6
|7
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/17
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|5
|33
|-9
|R. Bullock
|30
|13
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|1
|22
|-16
|I. Smith
|28
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|11
|-6
|J. Ennis III
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|4
|-8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Lillard
|37
|24
|7
|8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6/19
|3/10
|9/9
|3
|4
|50
|+23
|C. McCollum
|36
|16
|6
|4
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8/16
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|28
|0
|J. Nurkic
|23
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|26
|+10
|A. Aminu
|31
|10
|12
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|12
|27
|+17
|M. Harkless
|27
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|16
|+16
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Davis
|20
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|5
|15
|-3
|E. Turner
|20
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|13
|-3
|Z. Collins
|17
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|10
|-4
|P. Connaughton
|11
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|+13
|M. Leonard
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|+6
|S. Napier
|10
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|4
|-10
|B. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilcox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanigan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Baldwin IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Papagiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|100
|49
|23
|8
|8
|11
|17
|38/87
|8/31
|16/18
|9
|40
|200
|+65