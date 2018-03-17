DET
POR

No Text

No Text
Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.2 Field Goal % 44.2
43.2 Three Point % 44.3
78.6 Free Throw % 91.1
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:17
  Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
  Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Reggie Bullock 0:25
+ 3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 0:35
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond 0:37
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:56
  Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 1:09
  Al-Farouq Aminu missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum 1:34
Team Stats
Points 87 100
Field Goals 31-80 (38.8%) 38-87 (43.7%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 8-31 (25.8%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 48 57
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 35 40
Team 5 8
Assists 17 23
Steals 6 8
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 22 REB
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
24 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 30-39 2025182487
home team logo Trail Blazers 43-26 31292020100
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 30-39 102.9 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 43-26 105.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 15.0 PPG 15.7 RPG 3.2 APG 52.9 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Drummond C 18 PTS 22 REB 0 AST
D. Lillard PG 24 PTS 8 REB 8 AST
38.8 FG% 43.7
40.0 3PT FG% 25.8
75.0 FT% 88.9
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
I. Smith
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Drummond 37 18 22 0 0 2 1 2 6/9 0/0 6/8 4 18 41 -15
B. Griffin 36 15 6 7 0 0 2 2 6/17 1/4 2/3 1 5 33 -9
R. Bullock 30 13 3 2 2 0 0 0 5/10 3/5 0/0 2 1 22 -16
I. Smith 28 6 3 1 2 0 2 0 2/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 11 -6
J. Ennis III 18 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 1 4 -8
Bench
L. Kennard
S. Johnson
A. Tolliver
D. Buycks
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
K. Felder
E. Moreland
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kennard 29 12 3 3 1 0 3 0 4/12 2/4 2/2 1 2 19 +7
S. Johnson 17 11 5 1 0 0 1 3 5/11 0/3 1/1 0 5 17 -9
A. Tolliver 22 9 0 0 0 0 0 4 2/5 2/5 3/4 0 0 9 -2
D. Buycks 19 2 0 2 1 0 3 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 -7
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 87 43 17 6 2 12 16 31/80 10/25 15/20 8 35 160 -65
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 37 24 7 8 1 3 1 1 6/19 3/10 9/9 3 4 50 +23
C. McCollum 36 16 6 4 0 2 4 2 8/16 0/4 0/0 1 5 28 0
J. Nurkic 23 13 8 3 0 0 1 4 6/12 0/0 1/2 2 6 26 +10
A. Aminu 31 10 12 2 2 1 2 3 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 12 27 +17
M. Harkless 27 10 2 1 1 1 0 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 16 +16
Bench
E. Davis
E. Turner
Z. Collins
P. Connaughton
M. Leonard
S. Napier
B. Rush
J. Layman
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Davis 20 9 6 0 0 0 0 3 3/3 0/0 3/4 1 5 15 -3
E. Turner 20 9 2 1 1 0 1 2 4/7 0/0 1/1 0 2 13 -3
Z. Collins 17 5 3 1 1 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 -4
P. Connaughton 11 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 +13
M. Leonard 4 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +6
S. Napier 10 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 1 4 -10
B. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 100 49 23 8 8 11 17 38/87 8/31 16/18 9 40 200 +65
NBA Scores