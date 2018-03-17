GS
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors

  • Mar 17, 2018

PHOENIX -- The last time Golden State faced the Phoenix Suns, Warriors coach Steve Kerr turned most of the game-day operations over to his players.

Andre Iguodala ran the pregame shoot-around, JaVale McGee ran the computer during film study and Iguodala, Draymond Green and David West had a large hand in calling plays and running huddles during timeouts, according to reports.

The game was so one-sided -- the 129-83 victory on Feb. 12 was the Warriors' second-largest winning margin this season -- that Kerr made sure to track down Suns interim coach Jay Triano afterward to assure him no disrespect was meant.

"It had to do with me trying to reach my team," Kerr told reporters after the game. "They were tired of my voice. I'm tired of my voice. I wasn't reaching them so we figured this was a good night to pull something out of the hat.

"It's the players' team. It's their team, and they have to take ownership of it," Kerr said. "As coaches, our job is to nudge them in the right direction, guide them. We don't control them. They determine their own fate. I don't think we've focused well the last month. It just seemed like the right thing to do."

But the Warriors' fortunes have changed of late. Golden State (52-17) dropped a 98-93 decision to Sacramento on Friday and now have lost three of four games.

As the regular season winds down, Kerr will have to somehow get his troops to reach down deep and understand their roles. And Kerr will be doing this without Klay Thompson (broken right thumb), Kevin Durant, (fractured rib) and Steph Curry (ankle).

Adversity has a way of bringing teammates closer together and the next two to three weeks will be telling for Golden State.

Durant is expected to be out two-to-three weeks with an incomplete rib cartilage fracture discovered in an MRI on Friday.

"(It's a) different type of pain than I have felt before, so I didn't really know what it was," Durant said at a news conference Friday. "I am just glad I got it looked at."

Kerr is hoping the bench understands its role and that the team can stay close to the Houston Rockets as they vie for the top seed in the Western Conference.

"We're in good shape," Kerr said. "We've just got to survive this next slate of games. Then, we'll hopefully start getting guys back and get rolling again for the playoffs."

There's no postseason for the woeful Suns (19-51), have lost seven in a row, 17 of 18 and 22 of 24 games. The only victories since beating Denver 108-100 on Jan. 19 were at home against Dallas and on the road at Memphis.

The Suns are 9-25 at home, the worst home record in the league. No other team has fewer than 12 home wins, and only Memphis (18-50) has a worse overall record.

To make the Suns' situation gloomier, leading scorer Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Saturday's game because of a sprained right hand. Booker was 3 of 18 when the Suns lost 116-88 at Utah on Thursday.

The frustration of a long losing streak bubbled to the surface midway through the third quarter against the Jazz after Marquese Chriss hit the ground hard on a failed dunk attempt. Jared Dudley intentionally fouled Ricky Rubio, who exchanged words with Dudley. Chriss shoved Rubio setting off fireworks.

Dudley was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected, and Chriss also was ejected for shoving Rubio. Utah guards Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell were given technical fouls for getting involved in the scrum.

There was no immediate word on possible suspensions, although Chriss said he had been contacted by the league office.

"A lot of frustration," Booker said. "It happens in the NBA. ... Over the course of the season and tonight, a mix of it all.

"There should be frustration."

Key Players
D. Green
23 PF
D. Booker
1 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
45.4 Field Goal % 43.2
45.3 Three Point % 43.2
76.8 Free Throw % 87.8
  Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney 1:59
  Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Draymond Green 2:01
+ 2 Draymond Green made hook shot 2:25
+ 2 Josh Jackson made dunk 2:45
  Lost ball turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Josh Jackson 2:51
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook 2:58
  Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:01
+ 2 David West made jump shot, assist by Nick Young 3:15
+ 3 Elfrid Payton made 3-pt. jump shot 3:38
+ 3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot 3:51
+ 2 Josh Jackson made dunk 3:55
Team Stats
Points 119 107
Field Goals 48-92 (52.2%) 38-78 (48.7%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 47
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 32 32
Team 8 6
Assists 29 22
Steals 8 8
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 12 19
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 1 0
D. Green PF 23
22 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
J. Jackson SG 20
36 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 52-17 30224225119
home team logo Suns 19-51 34262522107
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 52-17 115.3 PPG 43.9 RPG 30.0 APG
home team logo Suns 19-51 104.3 PPG 44.1 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
Q. Cook PG 4.9 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.2 APG 44.7 FG%
J. Jackson SG 11.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
Q. Cook PG 26 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
J. Jackson SG 36 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
52.2 FG% 48.7
41.4 3PT FG% 47.8
78.6 FT% 69.0
Warriors
Starters
Q. Cook
D. Green
N. Young
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Q. Cook 38 26 3 4 2 0 1 1 10/15 5/6 1/1 0 3 38 +16
D. Green 32 22 10 8 1 1 3 3 9/19 3/7 1/2 2 8 47 +13
N. Young 39 20 7 2 1 0 1 3 7/15 3/9 3/3 1 6 31 +26
K. Looney 22 13 2 0 0 5 1 2 6/11 0/2 1/3 0 2 19 +2
A. Iguodala 25 11 5 2 0 0 1 0 4/9 1/4 2/2 1 4 19 +8
On Bench
S. Livingston
D. West
J. Bell
J. McGee
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
O. Casspi
D. Jones
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Livingston 16 11 0 4 1 0 0 3 4/6 0/0 3/3 0 0 20 -13
D. West 17 10 5 3 0 0 3 1 5/10 0/1 0/0 2 3 18 -6
J. Bell 17 4 2 4 2 2 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 18 -8
J. McGee 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +1
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 209 119 41 29 8 8 12 21 48/92 12/29 11/14 9 32 209 +39
Suns
Starters
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
J. Dudley
D. Bender
S. Harrison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 34 36 6 4 2 1 4 2 14/22 2/4 6/8 2 4 49 -3
T. Daniels 26 18 2 2 2 0 1 3 6/11 3/8 3/4 0 2 25 -21
J. Dudley 22 6 5 3 0 2 0 3 1/1 1/1 3/3 0 5 19 +8
D. Bender 33 6 5 2 0 1 4 2 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 5 12 -21
S. Harrison 18 6 3 2 0 0 0 1 2/7 1/2 1/2 0 3 13 +5
On Court
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
J. Dudley
D. Bender
S. Harrison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 34 36 6 4 2 1 4 2 14/22 2/4 6/8 2 4 49 -3
T. Daniels 26 18 2 2 2 0 1 3 6/11 3/8 3/4 0 2 25 -21
J. Dudley 22 6 5 3 0 2 0 3 1/1 1/1 3/3 0 5 19 +8
D. Bender 33 6 5 2 0 1 4 2 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 5 12 -21
S. Harrison 18 6 3 2 0 0 0 1 2/7 1/2 1/2 0 3 13 +5
On Bench
M. Chriss
T. Ulis
B. Knight
D. Reed
A. Peters
D. Booker
A. Williams
D. House
T. Chandler
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chriss 17 10 8 1 1 0 3 3 4/8 0/2 2/4 2 6 18 +4
T. Ulis 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -2
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 153 107 41 22 8 5 19 19 38/78 11/23 20/29 9 32 135 -30
NBA Scores