No Text
CHA
PHI
No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|23.6
|Pts. Per Game
|23.6
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|11.1
|Reb. Per Game
|11.1
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|48.4
|42.8
|Three Point %
|48.3
|84.9
|Free Throw %
|76.4
|Team rebound
|0:01
|Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|+ 2
|Justin Anderson made dunk
|0:11
|Offensive rebound by Justin Anderson
|0:11
|Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:11
|+ 2
|Kemba Walker made driving layup
|0:35
|Team rebound
|0:42
|Dario Saric missed jump shot
|0:45
|Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons
|1:09
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 3
|Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|108
|Field Goals
|32-85 (37.6%)
|42-93 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|18-44 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|24-30 (80.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|62
|Offensive
|7
|17
|Defensive
|33
|43
|Team
|10
|2
|Assists
|16
|30
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|12
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
K. Walker PG 15
24 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
B. Simmons PG 25
11 PTS, 12 REB, 15 AST
|
|37.6
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|39
|24
|8
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|8/19
|1/9
|7/7
|1
|7
|45
|-11
|J. Lamb
|30
|14
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/12
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|7
|28
|-8
|D. Howard
|27
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3/9
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|4
|14
|-18
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|28
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|2
|7
|-40
|M. Williams
|26
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|9
|-18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|39
|24
|8
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|8/19
|1/9
|7/7
|1
|7
|45
|-11
|J. Lamb
|30
|14
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/12
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|7
|28
|-8
|D. Howard
|27
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3/9
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|4
|14
|-18
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|28
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|2
|7
|-40
|M. Williams
|26
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|9
|-18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Hernangomez
|20
|17
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6/11
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|1
|23
|+4
|M. Monk
|16
|13
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|23
|-5
|D. Bacon
|22
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|12
|+17
|F. Kaminsky
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|5
|+4
|T. Graham
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|3
|+5
|N. Batum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mathiang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|94
|40
|16
|8
|4
|9
|12
|32/85
|6/22
|24/30
|7
|33
|169
|-70
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Embiid
|31
|25
|19
|2
|0
|4
|9
|4
|10/17
|4/6
|1/2
|4
|15
|43
|-9
|R. Covington
|29
|18
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6/12
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|3
|28
|+28
|J. Redick
|24
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|14
|-13
|B. Simmons
|33
|11
|12
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|9
|56
|+30
|D. Saric
|27
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|12
|+33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Embiid
|31
|25
|19
|2
|0
|4
|9
|4
|10/17
|4/6
|1/2
|4
|15
|43
|-9
|R. Covington
|29
|18
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6/12
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|3
|28
|+28
|J. Redick
|24
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|14
|-13
|B. Simmons
|33
|11
|12
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|9
|56
|+30
|D. Saric
|27
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|12
|+33
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Belinelli
|23
|21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|26
|+27
|J. Anderson
|19
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|14
|-14
|A. Johnson
|15
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|17
|+23
|T. McConnell
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|-16
|E. Ilyasova
|20
|2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|1
|11
|-19
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|108
|60
|30
|5
|7
|15
|22
|42/93
|18/44
|6/8
|17
|43
|225
|+70