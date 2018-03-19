CHA
PHI

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
43.0 Field Goal % 48.4
42.8 Three Point % 48.3
84.9 Free Throw % 76.4
  Team rebound 0:01
  Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 2 Justin Anderson made dunk 0:11
  Offensive rebound by Justin Anderson 0:11
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
+ 2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 0:35
  Team rebound 0:42
  Dario Saric missed jump shot 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons 1:09
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 1:15
Team Stats
Points 94 108
Field Goals 32-85 (37.6%) 42-93 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 18-44 (40.9%)
Free Throws 24-30 (80.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 62
Offensive 7 17
Defensive 33 43
Team 10 2
Assists 16 30
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 12 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
24 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
11 PTS, 12 REB, 15 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 30-41 1838142494
home team logo 76ers 39-30 21283227108
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
O/U 221.0, PHI -8.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 30-41 107.2 PPG 45 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo 76ers 39-30 108.1 PPG 46.6 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 22.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.8 APG 43.1 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.6 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.3 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 24 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
J. Embiid C 25 PTS 19 REB 2 AST
37.6 FG% 45.2
27.3 3PT FG% 40.9
80.0 FT% 75.0
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
D. Howard
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 39 24 8 6 3 1 3 0 8/19 1/9 7/7 1 7 45 -11
J. Lamb 30 14 8 3 1 1 2 1 6/12 0/3 2/4 1 7 28 -8
D. Howard 27 10 4 1 1 0 3 5 3/9 0/0 4/6 0 4 14 -18
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 28 5 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/0 1/1 1 2 7 -40
M. Williams 26 2 3 1 1 1 0 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 2 9 -18
Bench
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
D. Bacon
F. Kaminsky
T. Graham
N. Batum
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Hernangomez 20 17 3 0 2 1 0 3 6/11 1/2 4/6 2 1 23 +4
M. Monk 16 13 4 3 0 0 0 0 4/11 3/4 2/2 0 4 23 -5
D. Bacon 22 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 2/8 1/2 0/0 1 4 12 +17
F. Kaminsky 21 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 1 5 +4
T. Graham 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 +5
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 94 40 16 8 4 9 12 32/85 6/22 24/30 7 33 169 -70
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
R. Covington
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 31 25 19 2 0 4 9 4 10/17 4/6 1/2 4 15 43 -9
R. Covington 29 18 5 2 0 1 0 5 6/12 4/9 2/2 2 3 28 +28
J. Redick 24 12 5 0 0 0 3 2 5/12 2/7 0/0 0 5 14 -13
B. Simmons 33 11 12 15 3 0 0 0 4/9 0/0 3/4 3 9 56 +30
D. Saric 27 5 1 3 0 0 0 2 2/9 1/3 0/0 0 1 12 +33
Bench
M. Belinelli
J. Anderson
A. Johnson
T. McConnell
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
R. Holmes
D. Jackson
J. Young
F. Korkmaz
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 23 21 2 2 0 0 1 2 8/14 5/9 0/0 0 2 26 +27
J. Anderson 19 7 4 2 0 0 1 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 1 3 14 -14
A. Johnson 15 5 7 1 1 2 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 4 17 +23
T. McConnell 14 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -16
E. Ilyasova 20 2 5 2 1 0 1 4 1/7 0/2 0/0 4 1 11 -19
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 108 60 30 5 7 15 22 42/93 18/44 6/8 17 43 225 +70
NBA Scores