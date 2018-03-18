CHI
Coming off their biggest win in months, perhaps their biggest win of the season, the New York Knicks host the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks scored a 124-101 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, snapping a nine-game losing streak, by tightening up a defense that has struggled throughout the season.

Coming into the game, the Hornets had been shooting the ball efficiently, hitting 48 percent of their shots in a four-point loss to Atlanta on Tuesday and 53 percent in a 12-point win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. New York held Charlotte to 37-percent shooting, including 27 percent from 3-point range, and the Knicks bottled up Hornets center Dwight Howard, holding him to 14 points after he had scored 30 points three times in recent games.

New York head coach Jeff Hornacek singled out starting forward Lance Thomas for putting the clamps on Nic Batum, who scored two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

"I think the biggest thing was they got after it defensively," Hornacek told reporters after the game. "I thought Lance was fantastic in the third quarter. He made some big plays. (Nic) Batum, played him great. He helped to slow him down."

Chicago enters the matchup having gone 4-4 in their last eight games while trading wins and losses. In wins, the Bulls have shot well. In losses, they have not.

Limiting Chicago has been the absence or continued nagging injuries to their three best players, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn.

LaVine is still working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered last year.

Markkanen has battled lower back spasms that have kept him out three straight games, and his status for Monday's game is in question.

Dunn sprained a toe in a win against Memphis last week.

"(Dunn), Lauri and Zach were hurt so we've got to pick it up," said Bulls forward Denzel Valentine, who led the team with 34 points on Saturday night in a loss to Cleveland. "Guys played hard and we fought to the end. Best player on the planet (LeBron James recorded his 15th triple-double of the season) just put the team on his back and got a win."

This will be the two teams' final matchup of the season, and the first three games played out in vastly different fashions, though Chicago won each time.

The teams first met on Dec. 9, when Dunn hit two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to give the Bulls a 104-102 lead. Chicago shot 51 percent from the field that day as the since-traded Nikola Mirotic hit 6 of 10 shots to lead the team with 19 points.

Eighteen days later, the Bulls again defeated the Knicks, 92-87, holding them to three points in the last five minutes before rallying to take the win.

The last time the teams met, Markannen had his best game as a pro, scoring 33 points while hitting 8 of 15 3-pointers and adding 10 assists in a 122-119 double-overtime win for the Bulls.

Key Players
B. Portis
5 PF
E. Kanter
00 C
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
47.0 Field Goal % 59.8
46.8 Three Point % 59.8
78.2 Free Throw % 85.4
  Personal foul 9:36
  Bad pass turnover on Troy Williams, stolen by David Nwaba 9:38
+ 1 David Nwaba made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:59
+ 1 David Nwaba made 1st of 2 free throws 9:59
  Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina 9:59
+ 3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 10:10
+ 2 Jerian Grant made finger-roll layup 10:24
+ 2 Trey Burke made jump shot 10:34
  Personal foul on Noah Vonleh 10:46
+ 2 Antonio Blakeney made dunk, assist by Bobby Portis 11:01
  Bad pass turnover on Troy Williams, stolen by Jerian Grant 11:06
Team Stats
Points 73 88
Field Goals 28-70 (40.0%) 34-76 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 2-23 (8.7%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 53
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 25 34
Team 7 6
Assists 18 19
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 12 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Portis PF 5
16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
M. Beasley PF 8
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 24-45 181930673
home team logo Knicks 25-45 192836588
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 24-45 103.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Knicks 25-45 104.3 PPG 44.1 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
B. Portis PF 13.2 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.8 APG 46.8 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 17.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.8 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Portis PF 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 44.7
8.7 3PT FG% 35.7
75.0 FT% 71.4
Bulls
Starters
B. Portis
J. Grant
A. Blakeney
N. Vonleh
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Portis 22 16 6 3 1 0 0 0 6/11 1/2 3/6 2 4 29 -2
J. Grant 16 8 0 1 2 0 0 1 2/6 0/1 4/4 0 0 12 +1
A. Blakeney 16 8 1 1 0 1 2 1 3/8 0/3 2/2 0 1 10 0
N. Vonleh 16 7 5 0 0 0 0 4 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 3 12 0
D. Nwaba 20 7 3 4 1 1 1 0 2/5 0/1 3/5 1 2 19 -6
On Court
B. Portis
J. Grant
A. Blakeney
N. Vonleh
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Portis 22 16 6 3 1 0 0 0 6/11 1/2 3/6 2 4 29 -2
J. Grant 16 8 0 1 2 0 0 1 2/6 0/1 4/4 0 0 12 +1
A. Blakeney 16 8 1 1 0 1 2 1 3/8 0/3 2/2 0 1 10 0
N. Vonleh 16 7 5 0 0 0 0 4 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 3 12 0
D. Nwaba 20 7 3 4 1 1 1 0 2/5 0/1 3/5 1 2 19 -6
On Bench
O. Asik
R. Lopez
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
J. Eddie
R. Arcidiacono
L. Markkanen
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 73 33 18 9 5 10 12 28/70 2/23 15/20 8 25 82 -7
Knicks
Starters
T. Williams
F. Ntilikina
T. Burke
I. Hicks
K. O'Quinn
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Williams 15 9 6 1 0 1 4 3 3/6 0/1 3/6 2 4 14 -3
F. Ntilikina 14 8 2 2 0 0 1 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 13 -2
T. Burke 11 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 0/1 1 0 10 0
I. Hicks 15 5 7 0 0 0 1 5 2/6 1/1 0/0 2 5 11 -4
K. O'Quinn 15 0 5 4 1 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 14 +2
On Court
T. Williams
F. Ntilikina
T. Burke
I. Hicks
K. O'Quinn
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Williams 15 9 6 1 0 1 4 3 3/6 0/1 3/6 2 4 14 -3
F. Ntilikina 14 8 2 2 0 0 1 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 13 -2
T. Burke 11 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 0/1 1 0 10 0
I. Hicks 15 5 7 0 0 0 1 5 2/6 1/1 0/0 2 5 11 -4
K. O'Quinn 15 0 5 4 1 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 14 +2
On Bench
L. Kornet
J. Noah
L. Thomas
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
J. Jack
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kornet 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 2 7 +3
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 88 47 19 5 4 15 20 34/76 10/28 10/14 13 34 69 -4
