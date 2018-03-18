MIL
CLE

Depleted Cavaliers return home after 3-3 trip to face Bucks

  • Mar 18, 2018

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't played a home game since March 5, and they host a Milwaukee Bucks team on Monday night that they've beaten five straight times at Quicken Loans Arena.

But the now-completed road trip for the Cavs was so long and so, well, strange that no one could possibly know what to expect against the Bucks.

Who's going to play? Who's going to coach? Both are fair questions after the Cavs lost three players (Cedi Osman, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr.) to injuries during the trip, a fourth player (Kyle Korver) to a family emergency, and coach Tyronn Lue missed the second half of Saturday's win over Chicago because of an illness.

It's the same illness that has knocked Lue out of one full game and the half of another game earlier this season.

The Cavs finished their trip with a 3-3 record and came home still in third place in the East, which is where they were when they left.

"I just want to get healthy," said LeBron James, who posted a triple-double Saturday and is averaging one since Feb. 7. "Just unfamiliar territory for a lot of guys going in and out of the lineup, having six guys out. We had eight or nine active (Saturday night). To have the longest road trip of the season, for us to go 3-3 throughout everything as far as the injuries and available guys, I think it was a good trip for us."

The Bucks also won Saturday (they beat the Atlanta Hawks) and are in seventh in the East. Milwaukee has scored at least 120 points in three of the last four games and Giannis Antetokounmpo has posted consecutive games of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks have won three of four, but all four of those games were against teams with losing records.

"We're not going to give dare shots to Cleveland," Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "Just got to do a good job coming in playing the basketball we know because at the end of the day we've got to play great basketball from now until the playoffs so we can beat good teams in the playoffs."

The Cavs signed Okaro White to a 10-day contract. White, 25, played in six games for the Heat this season and 41 for Miami in the last two.

The Cavs didn't sign White because of the plethora of injuries. Rather, they were required by league rule to fill one of their two vacancies Sunday.

However, according to a report by cleveland.com, White has a chance to land a real contract from the Cavs.

In addition to the players mentioned above, the Cavs are also missing Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson to injuries. Both could be back this week.

The last time these played was Dec. 19, when the Bucks won 119-116. James had 39 points in the game and Antetokounmpo scored 27.

"I feel great personally," James said. "I'm having a heck of a time playing the game right now no matter who's in the lineup for us. We're not winning as much as we would like, but we're still figuring out ways to get wins, which is very tough in this league. We already know that. But the joy of the game is very high for me right now."

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
L. James
23 SF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
27.1 Pts. Per Game 27.1
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
53.0 Field Goal % 54.5
52.9 Three Point % 54.4
76.1 Free Throw % 72.1
+ 3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 2:58
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 3:01
  Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:04
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 3:09
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 3:09
  Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:11
  Lost ball turnover on Jeff Green, stolen by Thon Maker 3:16
  Offensive foul on Khris Middleton 3:30
  Offensive foul on Khris Middleton 3:30
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:37
  Team rebound 3:37
Team Stats
Points 106 117
Field Goals 42-78 (53.8%) 42-83 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 15-35 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 46
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 22 27
Team 8 7
Assists 25 24
Steals 11 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
L. James SF 23
38 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 37-32 25322821106
home team logo Cavaliers 40-29 26382924117
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 37-32 105.5 PPG 39.7 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 40-29 110.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.4 PPG 10.1 RPG 4.8 APG 53.0 FG%
L. James SF 27.1 PPG 8.6 RPG 9.0 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
L. James SF 38 PTS 11 REB 10 AST
53.8 FG% 50.6
32.0 3PT FG% 42.9
93.3 FT% 85.7
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
T. Maker
T. Snell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 36 30 9 5 1 0 2 3 10/17 0/2 10/10 2 7 48 -5
K. Middleton 35 28 3 1 2 1 3 5 11/14 5/7 1/1 0 3 33 -6
E. Bledsoe 32 13 3 8 2 2 5 3 5/13 1/6 2/3 0 3 31 -5
T. Maker 20 10 0 0 3 0 0 3 5/9 0/2 0/0 0 0 13 +5
T. Snell 28 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 1 10 -4
J. Parker
B. Jennings
J. Terry
S. Brown
M. Brogdon
T. Zeller
S. Muhammad
M. Dellavedova
X. Munford
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 25 12 6 3 2 1 4 3 5/10 1/3 1/1 2 4 23 -14
B. Jennings 13 4 0 4 0 1 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 12 -6
J. Terry 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
S. Brown 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 204 106 27 25 11 6 15 21 42/78 8/25 14/15 5 22 171 -42
Starters
L. James
K. Love
J. Clarkson
J. Green
K. Korver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 37 38 11 10 2 0 6 2 15/28 3/7 5/8 5 6 65 +8
K. Love 22 18 7 4 0 2 1 0 5/11 4/7 4/4 2 5 34 0
J. Clarkson 25 15 2 1 1 0 0 2 5/11 3/7 2/2 0 2 20 +8
J. Green 38 12 0 3 1 1 2 2 5/8 0/2 2/2 0 0 18 +8
K. Korver 26 11 5 0 0 0 0 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 5 16 +8
A. Zizic
J. Smith
J. Calderon
J. Holland
T. Thompson
L. Nance Jr.
L. Perrantes
R. Hood
C. Osman
O. White
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Zizic 16 13 6 0 0 1 0 4 4/6 0/0 5/5 4 2 20 +7
J. Smith 22 5 2 1 0 0 2 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 7 +6
J. Calderon 18 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 2 12 +4
J. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perrantes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Osman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 204 117 39 24 4 5 12 14 42/83 15/35 18/21 12 27 192 +49
NBA Scores