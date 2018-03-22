MEM
Key Players
T. Evans
12 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
45.2 Field Goal % 43.1
45.0 Three Point % 43.0
78.5 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 1 Kobi Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Kobi Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Shooting foul on Mangok Mathiang 0:04
+ 1 Dwayne Bacon made free throw 0:27
  Shooting foul on Ben McLemore 0:27
+ 2 Dwayne Bacon made driving layup, assist by Marcus Paige 0:27
+ 1 Ben McLemore made free throw 0:49
  Shooting foul on Mangok Mathiang 0:49
+ 2 Ben McLemore made driving layup, assist by Briante Weber 0:49
  Defensive rebound by Briante Weber 0:53
  Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
Team Stats
Points 79 140
Field Goals 30-78 (38.5%) 49-92 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 19-40 (47.5%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 59
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 29 42
Team 4 6
Assists 13 25
Steals 4 10
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 19 8
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
T. Evans PG 12
16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
K. Walker PG 15
46 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 19-53 1428152279
home team logo Hornets 32-41 37383728140
O/U 214.5, CHA -8.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 19-53 99.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 32-41 107.1 PPG 45.2 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
W. Selden Jr. SG 8.4 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.8 APG 41.1 FG%
K. Walker PG 22.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.8 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Selden Jr. SG 18 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
K. Walker PG 46 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
38.5 FG% 53.3
22.2 3PT FG% 47.5
71.4 FT% 85.2
Grizzlies
Starters
T. Evans
J. Martin
J. Green
D. Brooks
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Evans 19 16 7 4 1 1 6 2 7/11 1/2 1/4 1 6 27 -21
J. Martin 32 12 8 0 0 0 4 4 5/15 0/2 2/2 3 5 16 -44
J. Green 24 5 7 1 0 0 0 4 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 6 14 -27
D. Brooks 16 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 0 5 -27
D. Davis 24 4 2 0 0 2 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1 8 -12
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
B. McLemore
K. Simmons
M. Chalmers
B. Johnson
B. Weber
I. Rabb
M. Conley
M. Gasol
C. Parsons
M. Henry
A. Harrison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Selden Jr. 21 18 1 1 1 1 2 3 7/12 1/3 3/4 0 1 21 -36
B. McLemore 21 7 4 1 0 0 2 4 2/9 0/2 3/3 1 3 11 -23
K. Simmons 25 6 1 4 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 4/4 0 1 14 -32
M. Chalmers 14 2 2 1 1 0 3 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 -16
B. Johnson 13 2 2 0 1 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 0 2 7 -28
B. Weber 20 2 1 1 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 6 -26
I. Rabb 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 -13
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 79 38 13 4 7 19 25 30/78 4/18 15/21 9 29 135 -305
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
J. Lamb
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 27 46 3 4 1 0 2 1 13/18 10/14 10/10 0 3 56 +47
M. Williams 27 15 6 0 2 1 0 0 5/8 2/5 3/4 1 5 24 +47
J. Lamb 25 12 9 6 1 0 3 2 4/7 2/4 2/2 0 9 31 +51
W. Hernangomez 18 10 12 2 0 2 0 1 5/11 0/1 0/1 5 7 28 +36
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 19 4 7 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 6 10 +15
Bench
D. Bacon
F. Kaminsky
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Monk
T. Graham
J. Stone
N. Batum
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
D. Howard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bacon 31 15 3 5 2 0 0 0 6/14 0/1 3/3 0 3 30 +35
F. Kaminsky 19 14 2 3 1 0 1 2 5/6 4/4 0/0 0 2 22 +22
M. Paige 12 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 1 14 +6
M. Mathiang 9 8 4 0 1 0 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/1 2 2 13 +3
M. Monk 10 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 0 8 +4
T. Graham 23 3 1 1 1 1 1 2 1/7 0/5 1/2 1 0 7 +22
J. Stone 13 0 4 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 6 +17
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 140 53 25 10 4 8 17 49/92 19/40 23/27 11 42 249 +305
NBA Scores