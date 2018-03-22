No Text
MEM
CHA
No Text
Key Players
T. Evans
12 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|22.6
|Pts. Per Game
|22.6
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|45.0
|Three Point %
|43.0
|78.5
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|+ 1
|Kobi Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:04
|+ 1
|Kobi Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:04
|Shooting foul on Mangok Mathiang
|0:04
|+ 1
|Dwayne Bacon made free throw
|0:27
|Shooting foul on Ben McLemore
|0:27
|+ 2
|Dwayne Bacon made driving layup, assist by Marcus Paige
|0:27
|+ 1
|Ben McLemore made free throw
|0:49
|Shooting foul on Mangok Mathiang
|0:49
|+ 2
|Ben McLemore made driving layup, assist by Briante Weber
|0:49
|Defensive rebound by Briante Weber
|0:53
|Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|140
|Field Goals
|30-78 (38.5%)
|49-92 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|19-40 (47.5%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|59
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|29
|42
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|13
|25
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|8
|Fouls
|25
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Key Players
|
|W. Selden Jr. SG
|8.4 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
|K. Walker PG
|22.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|5.8 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Selden Jr. SG
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|K. Walker PG
|46 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|47.5
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Selden Jr.
|21
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7/12
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|21
|-36
|B. McLemore
|21
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/9
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|3
|11
|-23
|K. Simmons
|25
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|14
|-32
|M. Chalmers
|14
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|4
|-16
|B. Johnson
|13
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|7
|-28
|B. Weber
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|6
|-26
|I. Rabb
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|2
|-13
|M. Conley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Parsons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|79
|38
|13
|4
|7
|19
|25
|30/78
|4/18
|15/21
|9
|29
|135
|-305
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|27
|46
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|13/18
|10/14
|10/10
|0
|3
|56
|+47
|M. Williams
|27
|15
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5/8
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|5
|24
|+47
|J. Lamb
|25
|12
|9
|6
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|9
|31
|+51
|W. Hernangomez
|18
|10
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|7
|28
|+36
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|19
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|10
|+15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|27
|46
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|13/18
|10/14
|10/10
|0
|3
|56
|+47
|M. Williams
|27
|15
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5/8
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|5
|24
|+47
|J. Lamb
|25
|12
|9
|6
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|9
|31
|+51
|W. Hernangomez
|18
|10
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|7
|28
|+36
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|19
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|10
|+15
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Bacon
|31
|15
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6/14
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|3
|30
|+35
|F. Kaminsky
|19
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/6
|4/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|22
|+22
|M. Paige
|12
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|14
|+6
|M. Mathiang
|9
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|13
|+3
|M. Monk
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|8
|+4
|T. Graham
|23
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1/7
|0/5
|1/2
|1
|0
|7
|+22
|J. Stone
|13
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|6
|+17
|N. Batum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|140
|53
|25
|10
|4
|8
|17
|49/92
|19/40
|23/27
|11
|42
|249
|+305