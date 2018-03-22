PHI
ORL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
N. Vucevic
9 C
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
48.3 Field Goal % 48.8
48.2 Three Point % 49.1
77.0 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 3 Marreese Speights made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Iwundu 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 0:24
  Marreese Speights missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Khem Birch 0:35
  Justin Anderson missed layup 0:38
  Offensive rebound by Demetrius Jackson 0:42
  T.J. McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
+ 3 Rodney Purvis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamel Artis 0:54
  Defensive rebound by Jamel Artis 0:59
  Furkan Korkmaz missed turnaround jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 118 98
Field Goals 42-89 (47.2%) 37-91 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 15-37 (40.5%) 10-33 (30.3%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 64 50
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 45 33
Team 8 10
Assists 30 26
Steals 7 10
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
6 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
10 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 41-30 32382523118
home team logo Magic 21-51 2326163398
O/U 212.5, ORL +8.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 212.5, ORL +8.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 41-30 108.2 PPG 46.7 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Magic 21-51 104.4 PPG 41.1 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
E. Ilyasova SF 8.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.9 APG 41.3 FG%
R. Purvis SG 3.8 PPG 0.6 RPG 0.2 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Ilyasova SF 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
R. Purvis SG 19 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
47.2 FG% 40.7
40.5 3PT FG% 30.3
79.2 FT% 63.6
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
R. Covington
J. Redick
D. Saric
B. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 20 17 9 3 1 1 1 2 6/11 1/4 4/4 2 7 33 +24
R. Covington 26 15 3 2 1 1 1 1 5/12 3/7 2/2 0 3 23 +21
J. Redick 17 12 1 3 0 0 0 0 3/8 1/5 5/5 0 1 19 +26
D. Saric 21 10 10 0 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/2 3/4 2 8 20 +11
B. Simmons 26 6 11 10 3 1 4 3 3/4 0/0 0/2 0 11 37 +23
Starters
J. Embiid
R. Covington
J. Redick
D. Saric
B. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 20 17 9 3 1 1 1 2 6/11 1/4 4/4 2 7 33 +24
R. Covington 26 15 3 2 1 1 1 1 5/12 3/7 2/2 0 3 23 +21
J. Redick 17 12 1 3 0 0 0 0 3/8 1/5 5/5 0 1 19 +26
D. Saric 21 10 10 0 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/2 3/4 2 8 20 +11
B. Simmons 26 6 11 10 3 1 4 3 3/4 0/0 0/2 0 11 37 +23
Bench
E. Ilyasova
M. Belinelli
R. Holmes
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
A. Johnson
J. Bayless
J. Young
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 21 18 3 0 0 0 2 1 7/11 3/4 1/1 0 3 19 +15
M. Belinelli 23 15 1 1 1 1 2 1 5/10 2/5 3/4 1 0 18 -6
R. Holmes 12 7 5 0 0 1 0 2 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 4 13 -10
J. Anderson 16 5 3 2 0 0 1 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 1 11 +1
D. Jackson 7 4 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 0 9 0
T. McConnell 21 4 5 6 0 0 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 5 18 -3
F. Korkmaz 12 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 4 -10
A. Johnson 14 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 2 6 +8
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 56 30 7 5 16 15 42/89 15/37 19/24 11 45 230 +100
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
M. Hezonja
W. Iwundu
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 27 10 11 2 2 1 2 1 4/15 1/5 1/1 1 10 26 -16
M. Hezonja 24 9 3 2 0 0 3 1 3/9 1/5 2/2 0 3 13 -21
W. Iwundu 29 8 3 3 1 1 1 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 18 -20
N. Vucevic 21 7 4 1 1 0 2 3 3/11 1/2 0/0 1 3 12 -25
D. Augustin 25 6 2 4 0 0 1 1 2/9 1/4 1/4 1 1 15 -18
Starters
A. Gordon
M. Hezonja
W. Iwundu
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 27 10 11 2 2 1 2 1 4/15 1/5 1/1 1 10 26 -16
M. Hezonja 24 9 3 2 0 0 3 1 3/9 1/5 2/2 0 3 13 -21
W. Iwundu 29 8 3 3 1 1 1 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 18 -20
N. Vucevic 21 7 4 1 1 0 2 3 3/11 1/2 0/0 1 3 12 -25
D. Augustin 25 6 2 4 0 0 1 1 2/9 1/4 1/4 1 1 15 -18
Bench
R. Purvis
B. Biyombo
M. Speights
A. Afflalo
K. Birch
S. Mack
J. Artis
E. Fournier
T. Ross
R. Vaughn
J. Simmons
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Purvis 21 19 0 1 0 0 0 2 8/12 3/5 0/0 0 0 21 +7
B. Biyombo 19 13 6 0 0 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 3/6 2 4 19 +5
M. Speights 7 10 0 0 0 0 1 2 3/6 2/5 2/3 0 0 9 0
A. Afflalo 15 7 1 2 2 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 2/2 0 1 13 -16
K. Birch 20 4 5 1 0 1 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 12 -4
S. Mack 14 3 2 6 4 0 0 1 1/7 0/2 1/2 1 1 21 -2
J. Artis 12 2 3 4 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 13 +10
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 98 40 26 10 3 11 19 37/91 10/33 14/22 7 33 192 -100
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores