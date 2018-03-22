No Text
PHI
ORL
No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
N. Vucevic
9 C
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|48.3
|Field Goal %
|48.8
|48.2
|Three Point %
|49.1
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 3
|Marreese Speights made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Iwundu
|0:00
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:01
|Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes
|0:24
|Marreese Speights missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:29
|Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
|0:35
|Justin Anderson missed layup
|0:38
|Offensive rebound by Demetrius Jackson
|0:42
|T.J. McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:45
|+ 3
|Rodney Purvis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamel Artis
|0:54
|Defensive rebound by Jamel Artis
|0:59
|Furkan Korkmaz missed turnaround jump shot
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|118
|98
|Field Goals
|42-89 (47.2%)
|37-91 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|15-37 (40.5%)
|10-33 (30.3%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|64
|50
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|45
|33
|Team
|8
|10
|Assists
|30
|26
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
B. Simmons PG 25
6 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
A. Gordon PF 00
10 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
|E. Ilyasova SF
|8.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
|R. Purvis SG
|3.8 PPG
|0.6 RPG
|0.2 APG
|37.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Ilyasova SF
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|R. Purvis SG
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|40.5
|3PT FG%
|30.3
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Embiid
|20
|17
|9
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6/11
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|7
|33
|+24
|R. Covington
|26
|15
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/12
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|23
|+21
|J. Redick
|17
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|1
|19
|+26
|D. Saric
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|8
|20
|+11
|B. Simmons
|26
|6
|11
|10
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|11
|37
|+23
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Ilyasova
|21
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/11
|3/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|19
|+15
|M. Belinelli
|23
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5/10
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|0
|18
|-6
|R. Holmes
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|13
|-10
|J. Anderson
|16
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|11
|+1
|D. Jackson
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|9
|0
|T. McConnell
|21
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|18
|-3
|F. Korkmaz
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|-10
|A. Johnson
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|6
|+8
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|118
|56
|30
|7
|5
|16
|15
|42/89
|15/37
|19/24
|11
|45
|230
|+100
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Gordon
|27
|10
|11
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4/15
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|10
|26
|-16
|M. Hezonja
|24
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|13
|-21
|W. Iwundu
|29
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|18
|-20
|N. Vucevic
|21
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|12
|-25
|D. Augustin
|25
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/4
|1/4
|1
|1
|15
|-18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Purvis
|21
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8/12
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|21
|+7
|B. Biyombo
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|4
|19
|+5
|M. Speights
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|A. Afflalo
|15
|7
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|13
|-16
|K. Birch
|20
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|12
|-4
|S. Mack
|14
|3
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|21
|-2
|J. Artis
|12
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|13
|+10
|E. Fournier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Isaac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|98
|40
|26
|10
|3
|11
|19
|37/91
|10/33
|14/22
|7
|33
|192
|-100