CHA
DAL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
H. Barnes
40 SF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
43.2 Field Goal % 44.5
43.1 Three Point % 44.8
85.8 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 0:00
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:04
  Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Kemba Walker 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:15
  Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot 0:18
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup 0:36
+ 2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 0:41
  Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 1:02
Team Stats
Points 102 98
Field Goals 35-92 (38.0%) 36-91 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 12-41 (29.3%)
Free Throws 20-29 (69.0%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 69 57
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 49 47
Team 7 5
Assists 21 22
Steals 10 10
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 14 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Howard C 12
18 PTS, 23 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 33-41 22322523102
home team logo Mavericks 22-51 2721222898
O/U 215.0, DAL +2.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 33-41 107.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Mavericks 22-51 102.8 PPG 41 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 22.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.7 APG 43.1 FG%
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 24 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 21 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
38.0 FG% 39.6
48.0 3PT FG% 29.3
69.0 FT% 73.7
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
D. Howard
J. Lamb
M. Williams
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 34 24 2 2 3 1 5 2 9/17 4/8 2/2 0 2 29 0
D. Howard 33 18 23 2 0 1 1 2 6/12 0/1 6/12 1 22 45 -6
J. Lamb 31 14 3 4 1 0 1 1 5/14 2/6 2/4 1 2 25 -3
M. Williams 23 9 9 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 1/2 2/2 3 6 21 -2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 22 2 5 0 0 1 0 1 1/9 0/0 0/0 2 3 8 -3
Bench
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
W. Hernangomez
T. Graham
N. Batum
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 15 11 1 1 2 0 1 0 4/12 3/5 0/0 0 1 15 +7
F. Kaminsky 24 9 5 6 0 0 2 1 3/7 1/2 2/2 1 4 24 +6
D. Bacon 27 9 4 2 2 0 1 2 3/9 0/0 3/3 0 4 18 +7
W. Hernangomez 14 3 7 1 1 1 1 2 0/4 0/0 3/4 3 4 13 +10
T. Graham 13 3 3 1 1 0 0 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 1 9 +4
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 102 62 21 10 4 13 14 35/92 12/25 20/29 13 49 207 +20
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 32 21 5 6 0 0 2 2 8/17 2/6 3/4 2 3 36 +5
H. Barnes 35 18 7 2 0 0 1 2 6/20 5/11 1/2 2 5 28 +3
D. Nowitzki 22 4 10 1 0 2 1 2 2/9 0/5 0/0 0 10 17 -12
D. Powell 18 4 8 3 0 2 3 4 0/3 0/2 4/4 0 8 17 -6
D. Finney-Smith 27 1 4 1 2 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 0 4 9 +5
Bench
Y. Ferrell
D. McDermott
J. Barea
N. Noel
M. Kleber
W. Matthews
S. Curry
J. Motley
A. Harrison
S. Mejri
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 24 16 2 2 2 1 1 2 7/10 1/4 1/2 0 2 24 -5
D. McDermott 24 14 1 0 1 0 0 4 4/8 3/5 3/3 0 1 16 0
J. Barea 24 10 2 5 1 0 3 0 4/10 1/5 1/2 0 2 20 -12
N. Noel 26 10 12 2 4 1 1 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 11 30 +8
M. Kleber 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -6
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 98 52 22 10 6 12 22 36/91 12/41 14/19 5 47 198 -20
NBA Scores