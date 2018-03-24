No Text
CHA
DAL
No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
H. Barnes
40 SF
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|44.5
|43.1
|Three Point %
|44.8
|85.8
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb
|0:00
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot
|0:02
|+ 1
|Marvin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:04
|+ 1
|Marvin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:04
|Personal foul on Harrison Barnes
|0:04
|Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Kemba Walker
|0:04
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|0:15
|Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot
|0:18
|+ 2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup
|0:36
|+ 2
|Jeremy Lamb made jump shot
|0:41
|Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|102
|98
|Field Goals
|35-92 (38.0%)
|36-91 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|12-41 (29.3%)
|Free Throws
|20-29 (69.0%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|69
|57
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|49
|47
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|21
|22
|Steals
|10
|10
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|14
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
D. Howard C 12
18 PTS, 23 REB, 2 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Walker PG
|22.9 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|5.7 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
|D. Smith Jr. PG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Walker PG
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|D. Smith Jr. PG
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|29.3
|
|
|69.0
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|34
|24
|2
|2
|3
|1
|5
|2
|9/17
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|29
|0
|D. Howard
|33
|18
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|6/12
|1
|22
|45
|-6
|J. Lamb
|31
|14
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|2/6
|2/4
|1
|2
|25
|-3
|M. Williams
|23
|9
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|6
|21
|-2
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|22
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|8
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Monk
|15
|11
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/12
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|15
|+7
|F. Kaminsky
|24
|9
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|4
|24
|+6
|D. Bacon
|27
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|4
|18
|+7
|W. Hernangomez
|14
|3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|4
|13
|+10
|T. Graham
|13
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|9
|+4
|N. Batum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mathiang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|102
|62
|21
|10
|4
|13
|14
|35/92
|12/25
|20/29
|13
|49
|207
|+20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Smith Jr.
|32
|21
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8/17
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|3
|36
|+5
|H. Barnes
|35
|18
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/20
|5/11
|1/2
|2
|5
|28
|+3
|D. Nowitzki
|22
|4
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|10
|17
|-12
|D. Powell
|18
|4
|8
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|8
|17
|-6
|D. Finney-Smith
|27
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|4
|9
|+5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Y. Ferrell
|24
|16
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7/10
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|24
|-5
|D. McDermott
|24
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/8
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|1
|16
|0
|J. Barea
|24
|10
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4/10
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|20
|-12
|N. Noel
|26
|10
|12
|2
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|30
|+8
|M. Kleber
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|W. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mejri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|98
|52
|22
|10
|6
|12
|22
|36/91
|12/41
|14/19
|5
|47
|198
|-20