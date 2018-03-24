No Text
MIN
PHI
No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
J. Embiid
21 C
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|11.1
|Reb. Per Game
|11.1
|54.5
|Field Goal %
|48.4
|54.9
|Three Point %
|48.3
|85.6
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz
|0:21
|Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot
|0:23
|Offensive rebound by Tyus Jones
|0:27
|Cole Aldrich missed hook shot
|0:30
|+ 1
|Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:37
|+ 1
|Marco Belinelli made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:37
|Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng
|0:37
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|0:53
|Gorgui Dieng missed finger-roll layup
|0:56
|Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|1:03
|Marco Belinelli missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|108
|120
|Field Goals
|37-97 (38.1%)
|42-88 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|13-37 (35.1%)
|Free Throws
|28-38 (73.7%)
|23-36 (63.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|66
|63
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|40
|44
|Team
|13
|12
|Assists
|19
|33
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|3
|11
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|27
|29
|Technicals
|2
|1
G. Dieng C 5
15 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
B. Simmons PG 25
15 PTS, 12 REB, 13 AST
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 42-32
|110.0 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|22.7 APG
|76ers 42-30
|108.4 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|26.2 APG
|Key Players
|
|A. Wiggins SF
|18.1 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
|J. Embiid C
|23.4 PPG
|11.1 RPG
|3.3 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Wiggins SF
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|J. Embiid C
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|35.1
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|63.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Wiggins
|30
|16
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/17
|0/3
|2/5
|1
|7
|31
|-30
|K. Towns
|23
|15
|11
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|3/15
|2/6
|7/8
|2
|9
|25
|-18
|T. Gibson
|23
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|2
|13
|-18
|N. Bjelica
|27
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|8
|-22
|J. Teague
|22
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|10
|-26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Embiid
|23
|19
|6
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6/12
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|6
|31
|+21
|D. Saric
|20
|18
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|3/6
|3/5
|2
|1
|24
|+19
|B. Simmons
|29
|15
|12
|13
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|10
|51
|+27
|R. Covington
|28
|11
|6
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4/10
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|6
|25
|+23
|J. Redick
|16
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|+10
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Belinelli
|25
|17
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5/6
|3/4
|4/5
|0
|1
|23
|+17
|J. Anderson
|17
|9
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|19
|-11
|E. Ilyasova
|23
|9
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|4
|20
|-5
|A. Johnson
|15
|6
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|19
|+5
|T. McConnell
|18
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|5
|10
|-14
|F. Korkmaz
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|5
|-15
|R. Holmes
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|4
|-17
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|120
|51
|33
|9
|11
|15
|29
|42/88
|13/37
|23/36
|7
|44
|242
|+60