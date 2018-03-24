MIN
PHI

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
54.5 Field Goal % 48.4
54.9 Three Point % 48.3
85.6 Free Throw % 76.9
  Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz 0:21
  Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Tyus Jones 0:27
  Cole Aldrich missed hook shot 0:30
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:37
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 1st of 2 free throws 0:37
  Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:53
  Gorgui Dieng missed finger-roll layup 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng 1:03
  Marco Belinelli missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
Team Stats
Points 108 120
Field Goals 37-97 (38.1%) 42-88 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 28-38 (73.7%) 23-36 (63.9%)
Total Rebounds 66 63
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 40 44
Team 13 12
Assists 19 33
Steals 7 9
Blocks 3 11
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 27 29
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
G. Dieng C 5
15 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15 PTS, 12 REB, 13 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 42-32 24281937108
home team logo 76ers 42-30 32273922120
O/U 224.0, PHI -8.0
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 42-32 110.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 42-30 108.4 PPG 46.8 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SF 18.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.8 APG 44.4 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.4 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.3 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Wiggins SF 16 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
J. Embiid C 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
38.1 FG% 47.7
26.1 3PT FG% 35.1
73.7 FT% 63.9
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
T. Gibson
N. Bjelica
J. Teague
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 30 16 8 4 0 0 1 1 7/17 0/3 2/5 1 7 31 -30
K. Towns 23 15 11 1 1 1 5 4 3/15 2/6 7/8 2 9 25 -18
T. Gibson 23 7 5 1 0 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 2 13 -18
N. Bjelica 27 5 4 0 0 0 1 5 2/9 1/4 0/0 1 3 8 -22
J. Teague 22 3 1 4 0 0 2 1 1/8 0/2 1/2 0 1 10 -26
Bench
G. Dieng
J. Crawford
T. Jones
M. Georges-Hunt
A. Brooks
C. Aldrich
D. Rose
J. Butler
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dieng 26 15 11 1 1 2 0 1 6/12 1/1 2/2 3 8 31 +6
J. Crawford 21 13 1 1 0 0 4 1 4/10 0/2 5/6 1 0 12 -14
T. Jones 25 11 3 6 3 0 0 1 4/6 0/1 3/3 1 2 29 +14
M. Georges-Hunt 14 11 2 0 2 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 5/5 0 2 15 +16
A. Brooks 12 8 2 0 0 0 0 4 2/6 2/4 2/3 1 1 10 +15
C. Aldrich 11 4 5 1 0 0 0 4 2/4 0/0 0/2 0 5 11 +17
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 53 19 7 3 14 27 37/97 6/23 28/38 13 40 195 -60
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
D. Saric
B. Simmons
R. Covington
J. Redick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 23 19 6 2 0 3 1 2 6/12 1/3 6/8 0 6 31 +21
D. Saric 20 18 3 2 0 0 1 1 6/10 3/6 3/5 2 1 24 +19
B. Simmons 29 15 12 13 2 0 4 2 5/9 0/0 5/8 2 10 51 +27
R. Covington 28 11 6 2 4 2 2 2 4/10 3/9 0/0 0 6 25 +23
J. Redick 16 8 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/11 2/7 0/0 0 2 11 +10
Bench
M. Belinelli
J. Anderson
E. Ilyasova
A. Johnson
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
R. Holmes
J. Bayless
D. Jackson
J. Young
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 25 17 1 2 0 1 0 5 5/6 3/4 4/5 0 1 23 +17
J. Anderson 17 9 3 3 1 1 1 2 3/9 0/4 3/3 0 3 19 -11
E. Ilyasova 23 9 7 2 1 0 1 3 4/9 0/3 1/2 3 4 20 -5
A. Johnson 15 6 3 4 1 2 1 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 19 +5
T. McConnell 18 3 5 2 0 1 3 4 1/2 0/0 1/3 0 5 10 -14
F. Korkmaz 10 3 1 0 0 1 0 2 1/3 1/1 0/2 0 1 5 -15
R. Holmes 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -17
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 120 51 33 9 11 15 29 42/88 13/37 23/36 7 44 242 +60
NBA Scores