Payton to face old team when Suns visit Magic

  • Mar 24, 2018

Elfrid Payton endured two nine-game losing streaks with the Orlando Magic. Then he was traded to the Phoenix Suns and has played through two double-digit losing streaks.

Payton faces his former team Saturday night when Phoenix visits the Magic in a matchup of struggling teams.

Orlando traded Payton at the Feb. 8 trade deadline after 3 1/2 seasons. He made his debut for Phoenix on Feb. 10 when it dropped the fifth game in a 10-game losing streak.

The Suns (19-54) halted the first 10-game streak by beating Memphis on Feb. 28 but are on a second 10-game losing streak, where the average margin of defeat is 18.3 points.

Payton is averaging 12.4 points on 44 percent shooting in 17 games since the trade while shooting 22.7 percent from 3-point range. He also is averaging 6.3 assists and 3.1 turnovers.

Before getting dealt, Payton averaged similar numbers of 13 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 turnovers on 52 percent shooting (37.3 percent from 3-point range).

Payton is a restricted free agent this summer but has slumped of late after finishing with four points in 22 minutes in a 120-95 loss at Cleveland on Friday.

"It can be a stressful time, but I'm in a good place," Payton told the Arizona Republic earlier this week. "I'm going to work on everything and whatever happens for me, happens for me."

Despite his recent struggles, Payton's former teammates are ready for his return.

"It will probably be a little weird to go against him for the first time, but I'm sure he will come in fired up and ready to play," Orlando center Nikola Vucevic told reporters Friday. "He played here for a few years and I'm sure he'll try to come in and put up a big game. So, we'll have to be ready for that."

Neither team appeared ready in their last game. Phoenix dropped to 5-31 in its last 36 games by getting outscored 39-18 in the second quarter of Friday's loss at Cleveland.

The Suns played a third straight game without Devin Booker due to a hand injury. He tested his hand in warmups before sitting out.

"Can't catch the ball, can't throw a pass," Phoenix coach Jay Triano told reporters. "Hopefully he'll be able to play tomorrow night. We've got a lot of guys who are tired."

While the Suns are hoping Booker can return, T.J. Warren is expected to miss a third straight game with a sprained knee.

Orlando (21-51) is 1-8 in its last nine games since getting consecutive home wins over Detroit and Memphis on March 2-3. Orlando's offense has faltered during this slide by averaging 93.9 points on 41.7 percent shooting from the field.

The latest setback was an ugly 118-98 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Two days before facing one of the league's quickest teams in terms of pace, the Magic allowed 32 fast-break points.

"We know that (Payton) is going to be extra aggressive against us and we've got to make sure that we're on alert to it," Orlando coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "Hopefully Philly prepared us for improving our transition defense. We were awful (Thursday) night, getting back on defense."

Besides transition defense, Aaron Gordon and Vucevic struggled immensely on offense. The duo combined for 17 points on 7-of-26 shooting.

The Magic played Thursday's game without Johnathan Simmons (right wrist contusion) and rookie Jonathan Isaac (left foot sprain). Both players could sit Saturday along with Evan Fournier, who will miss his eighth straight game with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Orlando took the first meeting by shooting 52.4 percent in a 128-112 win at Phoenix on Nov. 10 when Gordon led six players in double figures with 22 points. The Magic were 8-4 after holding Booker to nine points but are 13-47 since.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
A. Gordon
00 PF
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
43.2 Field Goal % 44.1
43.2 Three Point % 43.9
87.8 Free Throw % 70.2
+ 1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 1:22
  Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic 1:22
+ 2 Shelvin Mack made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 1:34
+ 3 Jared Dudley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Ulis 1:47
+ 2 D.J. Augustin made driving layup 1:59
+ 3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 2:10
  Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss 2:17
  Shelvin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:19
  Team rebound 2:36
  Tyler Ulis missed jump shot 2:37
+ 1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:48
Team Stats
Points 69 75
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 42 45
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 25 27
Team 8 7
Assists 17 19
Steals 9 5
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
E. Payton PG 2
7 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
21 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-54 232323-69
home team logo Magic 21-51 261237-75
O/U 215.0, ORL -7.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-54 104.1 PPG 44 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Magic 21-51 104.3 PPG 41.1 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
A. Len C 8.1 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.1 APG 56.7 FG%
A. Gordon PF 18.0 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.3 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Len C 13 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
A. Gordon PF 21 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
40.3 FG% 42.9
22.7 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 69.6
Suns
Starters
T. Daniels
J. Jackson
T. Ulis
M. Chriss
J. Dudley
On Bench
A. Len
D. Reed
B. Knight
A. Peters
T. Warren
D. Booker
A. Williams
D. House
S. Harrison
T. Chandler
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 18 13 8 1 2 0 2 1 5/9 0/0 3/4 5 3 23 -4
D. Reed 8 0 3 1 3 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 +7
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 69 34 17 9 1 10 17 27/67 5/22 10/14 9 25 96 -22
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
S. Mack
D. Augustin
M. Hezonja
On Bench
R. Purvis
B. Biyombo
A. Afflalo
J. Artis
K. Birch
M. Speights
E. Fournier
T. Ross
R. Vaughn
J. Simmons
J. Isaac
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Purvis 10 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 -7
B. Biyombo 6 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 0 2 -10
A. Afflalo 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -8
J. Artis 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 2 -7
K. Birch 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 -4
M. Speights - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 153 75 38 19 5 6 10 10 27/63 5/20 16/23 11 27 148 +25
