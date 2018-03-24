UTA
GS

Warriors, minus Curry, Thompson, Durant, face Jazz

  Mar 24, 2018
  • Mar 24, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Having suffered their worst loss of the season with a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant the last time Golden State saw the Utah Jazz, the Warriors will face the Western Conference playoff contender without any of them in a rematch Sunday night.

The Warriors learned Saturday that they will be without Curry for the rest of the regular season when an MRI determined he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Friday's 106-94 home victory over Atlanta.

Golden State management announced that Curry will be re-examined in three weeks, which coincides with opening day of the NBA playoffs April 14.

It's possible the Warriors will be playing the Jazz that day in Game 1 of an opening-round series.

The Warriors (54-18) began the weekend with the second-best record in the West. The Jazz (41-32) had the eighth best, but only a half-game out of the seventh spot that would match up with No. 2 seed in the first round.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who also has seen Thompson (broken thumb), Durant (fractured rib cartilage) and Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) get injured in recent weeks, tried to put a positive spin on the latest mishap.

"You have to keep it in perspective," he said. "It could be a lot worse."

Seeing a hot Jazz team in the first round of the playoffs would not seem ideal for the defending champs, either.

Curry was missing because of an ankle injury when the Warriors thumped the Jazz 126-101 in Oakland in December, before Utah sent a message with a 129-99 rout in the rematch a little more than a month later in Salt Lake City, with all four Warriors All-Stars in action.

The Jazz were struggling at 21-28 before the Warriors' visit in January. They are now not only a solid bet to make the Western Conference playoffs but also not the type of hot team a higher seed would like to see in the first round.

Utah is coming off a 124-120 overtime loss at San Antonio on Friday, a game in which rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points.

It was Mitchell's seventh game this season with 30 or more points; all other rookies in the league have had a total of eight.

"I'm upset after a game like this," he said after almost single-handedly forcing the overtime with 14 fourth-quarter points in a Utah rally. "Even though we were down and didn't play our best, we were right there to win."

Hounded by Warriors defensive ace Thompson, Mitchell hasn't been at his best against Golden State, averaging 18.5 points on 14-of-34 shooting.

But Thompson won't be available this time around, matching up Mitchell -- at least for starters -- with Golden State's offensive-minded Nick Young.

The first-year Warriors player has proved to be a capable replacement for Thompson offensively, averaging 17.6 points in five starts since his teammate suffered his broken thumb.

Young played an especially important role in Friday's win over the Hawks, taking up the slack after Curry was injured to finish with a season-best 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers.

The Warriors have played three full games this month without Curry, Thompson and Durant, going 1-2.

They expect to get Green back against the Jazz after a one-game absence.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
A. Iguodala
9 SG
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
43.5 Field Goal % 46.8
43.6 Three Point % 47.2
82.1 Free Throw % 64.0
  Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala 1:30
+ 2 Derrick Favors made dunk 1:30
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors 1:30
  Donovan Mitchell missed layup 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:45
  Shaun Livingston missed free throw 1:48
  Shooting foul on Jae Crowder 1:48
+ 2 Shaun Livingston made finger-roll layup 1:48
+ 1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:56
+ 1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 1:56
  Personal foul on Quinn Cook 1:56
Team Stats
Points 82 61
Field Goals 31-65 (47.7%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 11-22 (50.0%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 36
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 27 22
Team 8 3
Assists 22 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 2
R. Gobert C 27
15 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
Q. Cook PG 4
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 41-32 183531-84
home team logo Warriors 54-18 222514-61
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 41-32 103.4 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.9 APG
home team logo Warriors 54-18 114.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 29.8 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.5 FG%
Q. Cook PG 6.9 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.7 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 18 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
Q. Cook PG 12 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
47.7 FG% 38.5
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
69.2 FT% 85.7
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
D. Exum
D. Favors
R. O'Neale
On Court
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
D. Exum
D. Favors
R. O'Neale
On Bench
J. Jerebko
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -2
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 82 35 22 5 6 8 11 31/65 11/22 9/13 8 27 85 +60
Warriors
Starters
Q. Cook
A. Iguodala
Z. Pachulia
S. Livingston
J. Bell
On Court
Q. Cook
A. Iguodala
Z. Pachulia
S. Livingston
J. Bell
On Bench
D. West
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
O. Casspi
D. Green
D. Jones
C. Boucher
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. West 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -11
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 61 33 16 5 6 9 15 25/65 5/10 6/7 11 22 70 -47
