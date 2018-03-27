IND
Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
A. Iguodala
9 SG
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
46.9 Field Goal % 46.9
46.7 Three Point % 46.6
80.7 Free Throw % 63.2
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
+ 2 Quinn Cook made driving layup 0:25
+ 2 Cory Joseph made driving layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis 0:49
  Patrick McCaw missed floating jump shot 0:54
+ 1 Victor Oladipo made free throw 1:05
  Full timeout called 1:05
  Shooting foul on JaVale McGee 1:05
+ 2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup 1:05
  Personal foul on JaVale McGee 1:24
  Team rebound 1:24
Team Stats
Points 92 81
Field Goals 39-81 (48.1%) 35-86 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 55
Offensive 8 17
Defensive 30 34
Team 7 4
Assists 22 21
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
24 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
Q. Cook PG 4
11 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 44-31 1821292492
home team logo Warriors 54-20 2721221181
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 44-31 105.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Warriors 54-20 114.4 PPG 43.8 RPG 29.7 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 23.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.1 APG 46.7 FG%
N. Young SG 7.3 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.5 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
V. Oladipo SG 24 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
N. Young SG 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
48.1 FG% 40.7
28.6 3PT FG% 29.4
66.7 FT% 66.7
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 32 24 6 6 2 0 1 2 9/12 2/3 4/5 1 5 43 +7
T. Young 33 17 10 2 1 0 2 3 8/17 0/2 1/2 5 5 30 +10
B. Bogdanovic 30 17 2 2 2 0 1 1 7/13 3/6 0/0 1 1 24 +16
M. Turner 29 5 3 0 1 2 1 1 2/7 0/1 1/2 0 3 10 -1
D. Collison 23 3 2 4 1 0 1 1 1/7 0/3 1/1 0 2 13 +9
Bench
G. Robinson III
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
T. Booker
J. Young
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Robinson III 15 7 2 0 2 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 11 -3
D. Sabonis 23 7 6 3 0 0 2 2 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 5 17 +5
L. Stephenson 21 6 5 2 0 0 0 3 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 5 15 +6
C. Joseph 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 2 11 +4
T. Booker 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 92 38 22 9 2 9 14 39/81 6/21 8/12 8 30 176 +55
Warriors
Starters
N. Young
Q. Cook
P. McCaw
J. Bell
Z. Pachulia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Young 31 12 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/11 2/5 2/2 0 3 17 -14
Q. Cook 36 11 4 7 0 0 3 1 5/17 1/6 0/0 1 3 26 -6
P. McCaw 32 6 2 2 1 0 2 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 0 2 11 -8
J. Bell 22 4 7 3 0 4 0 0 2/7 0/0 0/0 4 3 21 -7
Z. Pachulia 11 4 2 1 0 1 3 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 -6
Bench
A. Iguodala
J. McGee
K. Looney
D. West
S. Livingston
D. Jones
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
O. Casspi
D. Green
C. Boucher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Iguodala 25 11 4 1 1 1 2 2 5/10 1/4 0/1 0 4 17 -7
J. McGee 11 9 8 0 0 0 1 6 4/9 0/0 1/2 6 2 16 +2
K. Looney 27 8 11 2 1 2 2 2 3/5 1/1 1/2 3 8 24 0
D. West 15 8 5 2 0 2 1 1 3/8 0/0 2/2 0 5 18 -7
S. Livingston 19 8 5 2 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 2 17 0
D. Jones 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -2
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 81 51 21 3 10 15 17 35/86 5/17 6/9 17 34 172 -55
NBA Scores