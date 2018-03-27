No Text
IND
GS
No Text
Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
A. Iguodala
9 SG
|25.5
|Min. Per Game
|25.5
|6.0
|Pts. Per Game
|6.0
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|46.9
|46.7
|Three Point %
|46.6
|80.7
|Free Throw %
|63.2
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:01
|+ 2
|Quinn Cook made driving layup
|0:25
|+ 2
|Cory Joseph made driving layup, assist by Victor Oladipo
|0:35
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|0:49
|Patrick McCaw missed floating jump shot
|0:54
|+ 1
|Victor Oladipo made free throw
|1:05
|Full timeout called
|1:05
|Shooting foul on JaVale McGee
|1:05
|+ 2
|Victor Oladipo made driving layup
|1:05
|Personal foul on JaVale McGee
|1:24
|Team rebound
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|81
|Field Goals
|39-81 (48.1%)
|35-86 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|55
|Offensive
|8
|17
|Defensive
|30
|34
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|22
|21
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|2
|10
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|14
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
V. Oladipo SG 4
24 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
Q. Cook PG 4
11 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
|Key Players
|
|V. Oladipo SG
|23.2 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|4.1 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
|N. Young SG
|7.3 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Oladipo SG
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|N. Young SG
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|V. Oladipo
|32
|24
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9/12
|2/3
|4/5
|1
|5
|43
|+7
|T. Young
|33
|17
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/17
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|5
|30
|+10
|B. Bogdanovic
|30
|17
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/13
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|24
|+16
|M. Turner
|29
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|10
|-1
|D. Collison
|23
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|13
|+9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Robinson III
|15
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|-3
|D. Sabonis
|23
|7
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|17
|+5
|L. Stephenson
|21
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|15
|+6
|C. Joseph
|27
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|+4
|T. Booker
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sumner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Poythress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Anigbogu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leaf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|92
|38
|22
|9
|2
|9
|14
|39/81
|6/21
|8/12
|8
|30
|176
|+55
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Young
|31
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/11
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|17
|-14
|Q. Cook
|36
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/17
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|26
|-6
|P. McCaw
|32
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|-8
|J. Bell
|22
|4
|7
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|3
|21
|-7
|Z. Pachulia
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|6
|-6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Iguodala
|25
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5/10
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|4
|17
|-7
|J. McGee
|11
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|6
|2
|16
|+2
|K. Looney
|27
|8
|11
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|8
|24
|0
|D. West
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|18
|-7
|S. Livingston
|19
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|17
|0
|D. Jones
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|-2
|K. Durant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Casspi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boucher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|81
|51
|21
|3
|10
|15
|17
|35/86
|5/17
|6/9
|17
|34
|172
|-55