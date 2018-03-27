CLE
CHA

Hornets host Cavs, hoping to gain ground in race

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 27, 2018

The Charlotte Hornets' improbable run at the playoffs continues Wednesday night when they host a team right in the thick of the Eastern Conference fray, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hornets (34-41) found themselves rooting for the Cavaliers when Cleveland visited Miami on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for both the Hornets and the Cavaliers, Cleveland came up short, 98-79, in the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade reunion in Miami.

While the Cavaliers (44-30) remained atop the Central Division despite the loss, the Hornets' longshot hopes of making the playoffs took a hit when they fell another half-game behind the Heat (40-35).

The Hornets might have to win out to catch either the Heat or Milwaukee for the final spot in the East. That would mean adding seven more wins to their current four-game winning streak.

Charlotte got the usual 1-2 punch from Dwight Howard (23 points, 13 rebounds) and Kemba Walker (31 points) in Monday's 137-128 overtime win over New York.

But the Hornets also received a surprising contribution from their bench, with four reserves scoring in double figures as part of a 52-point contributions by the backups.

A double-figure output has become nothing new to rookie Malik Monk, who had just five games with 10 or more points in the first five months of the season.

He's now had five more in March, including 11 apiece in Charlotte's last two wins.

Asked recently to explain why some of his best efforts have come in some of the Hornets' biggest games, the Kentucky product had a veteran-type response.

"I'm a basketball player; I don't get nervous," he insisted. "I've been waiting to play (at the NBA level) my whole life."

Playing against James is a whole other thing.

The perennial Most Valuable Player candidate has dominated the Hornets in a pair of Cavaliers wins this season, going for 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 115-107 win at Charlotte in November, then 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in a 100-99 home triumph nine days later.

James was held to 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting in the loss to Miami on Tuesday. He had to endure 38 minutes on the front end of a back-to-back.

At least James walked away healthy. The Cavaliers might have to go without Kevin Love at Charlotte.

The club's second-leading scorer took a shot in the mouth in the loss at Miami and sat out the second half with a loose front tooth.

A Love absence would create a greater opportunity for Jeff Green, who is trying to earn a spot in the Cavaliers' postseason rotation.

Green didn't help his cause with a 2-for-10, five-point effort when given a start against the Heat.

"Coach (Tyronn) Lue will make that decision when he comes back," interim head coach Larry Drew said of the playoff rotation. Lue remains away from the team while dealing with a health issue.

"There's certainly some different combinations that we want to see," Drew said, citing Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson as alternatives, "but we made the decision to go back to that lineup (with Green starting)."



Key Players
L. James
23 SF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
54.7 Field Goal % 43.2
54.7 Three Point % 43.3
72.9 Free Throw % 86.0
+ 1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 11:40
  Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr. 11:40
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:00
  LeBron James missed jump shot 0:01
  Personal foul on Marvin Williams 0:08
  Offensive rebound by J.R. Smith 0:24
  Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Dwight Howard made free throw 0:43
  Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr. 0:43
+ 2 Dwight Howard made layup, assist by Kemba Walker 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams 0:43
Team Stats
Points 95 79
Field Goals 36-70 (51.4%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 33
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 24 25
Team 5 4
Assists 18 17
Steals 6 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 1
L. James SF 23
35 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
D. Howard C 12
19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 44-30 224231095
home team logo Hornets 34-41 262824179
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 44-30 110.6 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 34-41 107.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.4 PPG 8.6 RPG 9.1 APG 54.8 FG%
D. Howard C 16.7 PPG 12.4 RPG 1.3 APG 55.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 35 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
D. Howard C 19 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
51.4 FG% 48.3
27.3 3PT FG% 25.0
85.0 FT% 89.5
Starters
J. Smith
J. Green
J. Clarkson
L. Nance Jr.
J. Calderon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Smith 20 16 4 2 2 0 1 1 7/8 0/1 2/2 1 3 25 +11
J. Green 24 15 1 1 1 0 0 1 5/10 0/2 5/5 1 0 19 +17
J. Clarkson 14 5 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 1 8 -4
L. Nance Jr. 15 4 7 0 3 1 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 15 +4
J. Calderon 12 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 8 -5
J. Smith
J. Green
J. Clarkson
L. Nance Jr.
J. Calderon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Smith 20 16 4 2 2 0 1 1 7/8 0/1 2/2 1 3 25 +11
J. Green 24 15 1 1 1 0 0 1 5/10 0/2 5/5 1 0 19 +17
J. Clarkson 14 5 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 1 8 -4
L. Nance Jr. 15 4 7 0 3 1 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 15 +4
J. Calderon 12 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 8 -5
C. Osman
J. Holland
K. Love
L. Perrantes
A. Zizic
O. White
K. Korver
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Osman 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 0
J. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perrantes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 95 32 18 6 1 6 15 36/70 6/22 17/20 8 24 76 +23
Starters
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
M. Monk
D. Bacon
T. Graham
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 10 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 2 10 -8
J. Lamb 17 8 1 1 1 0 1 0 3/5 1/3 1/1 0 1 11 -3
M. Monk 8 5 1 0 0 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 4 -3
D. Bacon 16 4 4 2 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 4 12 +3
T. Graham 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 5 -1
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
M. Monk
D. Bacon
T. Graham
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 10 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 2 10 -8
J. Lamb 17 8 1 1 1 0 1 0 3/5 1/3 1/1 0 1 11 -3
M. Monk 8 5 1 0 0 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 4 -3
D. Bacon 16 4 4 2 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 4 12 +3
T. Graham 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 5 -1
W. Hernangomez
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Hernangomez 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -3
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 79 29 17 2 1 10 14 29/60 4/16 17/19 4 25 41 -15
NBA Scores