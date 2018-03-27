NY
76ers look to extend win streak against Knicks

  • Mar 27, 2018

As if the Philadelphia 76ers needed to add any more fuel to their raging fire heading into their Wednesday night home matchup with the Knicks at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, the return of No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is giving a jumpstart to a team that hardly appears to need it.

The 76ers have won seven straight, including a 123-104 win over Denver on Monday night that proved only a taste of what Fultz can provide as he returned from a 68-game layoff after rebuilding his shot.

On a night in which they outscored the Nuggets, 72-45, in the second half, Fultz drew the biggest roars on the team as he contributed 10 points and eight assists in 14 minutes on the bench. Recovering from an air-ball on his first attempt, Fultz worked well in the paint, hit from deep and flashed some of the potential that landed him at the top of the draft before one of the strangest stretches for a top prospect in league history.

"He gives us another great pace," Philadelphia center Joel Embiid said. "He can find ways to score and also set guys up. You could tell by his eight assists tonight in 14 minutes. That's big time. That's what we need him to do -- score the ball, get guys involved, and create."

Fultz's return surprised even the 76ers, who seemed prepared to let him work his way back until he felt comfortable.

"We're not sure when it happened or how it happened, but it happened," 76ers president Bryan Colangelo told reporters on Monday. "What we've seen is a hard-working young man and a hard-working staff that's done everything possible to get him ready for this moment, to get him back out on the court and do what he loves to do -- play basketball."

For 76ers head coach Brett Brown, adding Fultz to a backcourt that includes impressive rookie point guard Ben Simmons, who already has claimed the No. 2 spot for triple-doubles by a rookie, and veterans T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless, he's got more variety than a candy store.

"Just look at what he's been through," Brown said. "It's ridiculous what he's been through. He understands it. I understand it. That's the scrutiny you get when somebody says, 'And with the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select Markelle Fultz.' That comes with pressures and responsibilities and acknowledgements. It's just such an atypical way anybody enters pro sports. Knowing what I know and seeing what I've seen and understanding how special that kid is from a human being standpoint, it's a good day."

If the 76ers have found a major addition late in the season, so too have the Knicks. Guard Trey Burke, who was plucked from New York's G-League squad in January, had 42 points on Monday in a 137-128 overtime loss to Charlotte.

"I want to get somewhere comfortable and want to get somewhere to be there for a long run. I really believe New York is a place like that for me," Burke said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS.

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
59.3 Field Goal % 48.3
59.4 Three Point % 48.3
85.2 Free Throw % 76.9
+ 2 Michael Beasley made jump shot, assist by Trey Burke 1:49
  Defensive rebound by Michael Beasley 2:06
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:09
  Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz 2:13
  Michael Beasley missed jump shot 2:18
  Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina 2:20
  Markelle Fultz missed layup 2:24
  Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Marco Belinelli 2:28
+ 2 Dario Saric made reverse layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 2:42
  Team rebound 2:46
  Markelle Fultz missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2:47
Team Stats
Points 79 91
Field Goals 28-68 (41.2%) 37-75 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 48
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 27 32
Team 8 6
Assists 17 28
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
M. Beasley PF 8
18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Saric PF 9
17 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 27-48 283516-79
home team logo 76ers 43-30 373024-91
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 27-48 104.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo 76ers 43-30 108.7 PPG 47 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
M. Beasley PF 12.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.6 APG 50.5 FG%
D. Saric PF 14.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.6 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Beasley PF 18 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
D. Saric PF 17 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
41.2 FG% 49.3
35.0 3PT FG% 26.9
76.2 FT% 58.8
Knicks
Starters
M. Beasley
T. Burke
T. Hardaway Jr.
F. Ntilikina
L. Kornet
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 29 18 6 3 0 2 1 0 8/18 0/1 2/4 0 6 31 -3
T. Burke 22 18 2 4 1 0 1 0 7/12 2/4 2/2 1 1 28 -17
T. Hardaway Jr. 24 9 3 2 0 0 1 2 3/11 2/7 1/2 2 1 15 -17
F. Ntilikina 15 3 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 4 5 -1
L. Kornet 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 2 4 -13
On Bench
E. Mudiay
T. Williams
I. Hicks
J. Noah
C. Lee
K. O'Quinn
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
J. Jack
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Mudiay 12 10 2 2 0 1 1 0 3/6 1/1 3/4 0 2 16 +5
T. Williams 9 2 2 2 2 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 9 +6
I. Hicks 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -9
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 79 34 17 3 4 11 14 28/68 7/20 16/21 7 27 111 -49
76ers
Starters
D. Saric
R. Covington
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
M. Fultz
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 26 17 10 3 1 0 2 1 7/14 1/3 2/2 2 8 32 +5
R. Covington 21 15 2 1 3 1 1 2 6/13 2/7 1/1 1 1 22 +7
M. Belinelli 17 10 2 2 1 0 1 3 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 2 16 +5
E. Ilyasova 18 4 7 1 1 0 2 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 5 12 +7
M. Fultz 8 3 3 7 0 1 0 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 3 21 +12
On Bench
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
J. Bayless
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 14 12 5 1 0 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 2/4 2 3 19 +5
T. McConnell 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +9
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 91 42 28 6 3 8 14 37/75 7/26 10/17 10 32 125 +50
