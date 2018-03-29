CHI
MIAMI (AP) Josh Richardson scored 22 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Miami Heat trimmed their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to one by topping the Chicago Bulls 103-92 on Thursday night.

Justise Winslow scored 13 points and Kelly Olynyk finished with 11 for the Heat (41-35), who've won a season-best eight consecutive home games and moved within a half-game of Washington for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Wizards lost at Detroit earlier Thursday, an outcome that denied Miami the chance to clinch the postseason spot.

The Heat need one more win or one more Detroit loss to wrap up their 20th postseason trip in 30 seasons. The Pistons are in New York on Saturday, in a game that should be over before the start of Miami's home game against Brooklyn.

Bulls center Robin Lopez was ejected after picking up a pair of technicals with 8:43 remaining, ending his 13-point, six-rebound night. The Bulls dropped their seventh straight, making this the third losing streak that lasted at least that long for Chicago this season.

David Nwaba scored 15 points, Noah Vonleh added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Bobby Portis ended up with 13 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago. Justin Holiday added 13 points for Chicago, which shot only 37 percent.

Miami led most of the way, trailing for only 14 seconds in the opening quarter. The Bulls didn't make it easy, getting within four points late in the third and cutting what was a 19-point deficit down to 12 with a 7-0 run right after Lopez got ejected.

But Olynyk snuffed out any doubt with six straight points down the stretch for Miami, part of a 48-point effort by the Heat bench.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside returned from a nine-game absence with a hip problem, scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds in just under 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Rookie forward Lauri Markkanen got the night off because of a sore elbow, a residual from a collision against Houston on Tuesday. The Bulls are thinking that he can play in Orlando on Friday. ... This game started a back-to-back for Chicago, which has only one more of those left - April 6 at Boston and April 7 at home against Brooklyn.

Heat: Dwyane Wade and Tyler Johnson both missed the morning shootaround practice with migraines, but were cleared to play. Johnson, however, left in the first half with a sprained right ankle. ... Thursday was the 22nd anniversary of Alonzo Mourning's 50-point game for Miami against Washington - a career-best for the Hall of Famer.

SLOW NIGHT

Miami came in averaging 11.2 makes from 3-point range per game. The Heat went 7 for 27 from deep Thursday, and are 16 for 56 in their last two games.

SPLIT DECISION

Chicago beat Miami on Thursday, and then Miami beat Chicago. A couple miles from AmericanAirlines Arena, the Cubs topped the Marlins 8-4 in an opening day game that preceded the Heat victory over the Bulls.

PERSPECTIVE

The Bulls won four playoff series in 1997-98, Michael Jordan's final season in Chicago. They've won five playoff series in the 20 seasons since.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Orlando on Friday.

Heat: Host Brooklyn on Saturday.

Key Players
B. Portis
5 PF
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
46.5 Field Goal % 44.9
46.5 Three Point % 44.8
78.0 Free Throw % 80.3
+ 2 Bobby Portis made layup, assist by Cameron Payne 0:04
  Team rebound 0:09
  Justise Winslow missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Bad pass turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Kelly Olynyk 0:32
  Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Cameron Payne 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Justise Winslow 0:55
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:57
+ 3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 1:05
+ 2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 1:27
  Personal foul on James Johnson 1:36
  Team rebound 1:36
Team Stats
Points 92 103
Field Goals 33-90 (36.7%) 37-82 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 22-24 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 63 47
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 36 37
Team 13 3
Assists 19 20
Steals 10 7
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 18 17
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 4 0
away team logo
N. Vonleh PF 30
14 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Richardson SF 0
22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 24-51 2125222492
home team logo Heat 41-35 29222725103
O/U 209.0, MIA -13.0
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 24-51 103.1 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Heat 41-35 103.3 PPG 43 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
D. Nwaba SF 7.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.3 APG 50.7 FG%
J. Richardson SF 12.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Nwaba SF 15 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
J. Richardson SF 22 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
36.7 FG% 45.1
23.1 3PT FG% 25.9
76.9 FT% 91.7
Bulls
Starters
D. Nwaba
N. Vonleh
J. Holiday
R. Lopez
C. Payne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Nwaba 35 15 7 4 0 1 2 2 4/11 1/1 6/8 1 6 29 -2
N. Vonleh 32 14 13 1 2 0 1 1 5/12 1/4 3/4 3 10 30 -6
J. Holiday 21 13 1 1 1 0 1 2 3/10 3/7 4/4 0 1 16 +1
R. Lopez 30 13 6 1 0 3 3 4 6/12 0/1 1/2 2 4 21 -11
C. Payne 29 11 0 5 1 0 3 2 4/10 1/4 2/2 0 0 19 -7
Bench
B. Portis
S. Kilpatrick
D. Valentine
J. Grant
R. Arcidiacono
O. Asik
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
J. Eddie
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
L. Markkanen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Portis 32 13 16 0 2 1 6 1 6/16 0/3 1/2 7 9 26 -5
S. Kilpatrick 14 5 1 0 2 0 0 1 1/7 0/3 3/3 0 1 8 -11
D. Valentine 24 4 4 4 2 0 1 3 2/10 0/3 0/0 0 4 17 -10
J. Grant 11 2 1 1 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 0 4 -9
R. Arcidiacono 6 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +5
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 92 50 19 10 5 18 19 33/90 6/26 20/26 14 36 177 -55
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
T. Johnson
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 33 22 5 3 0 2 1 3 8/16 1/4 5/5 1 4 34 +13
G. Dragic 32 17 5 5 1 0 2 3 6/11 1/3 4/4 1 4 31 +4
H. Whiteside 19 8 7 4 1 2 2 2 3/8 0/0 2/2 3 4 24 -2
T. Johnson 12 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 0 0 5 +4
J. Johnson 30 2 8 2 0 2 2 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 7 14 +6
Bench
J. Winslow
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
D. Wade
R. McGruder
B. Adebayo
L. Babbitt
D. Waiters
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Winslow 26 13 9 2 1 1 2 2 5/8 1/3 2/3 0 9 26 +4
K. Olynyk 17 11 3 0 1 0 3 5 4/7 2/4 1/1 1 2 12 +3
W. Ellington 26 8 1 0 0 0 2 1 2/8 1/7 3/3 0 1 7 +2
D. Wade 18 8 3 4 3 0 2 1 2/7 0/0 4/4 0 3 20 +9
R. McGruder 12 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 3 8 +2
B. Adebayo 11 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0 3 +10
L. Babbitt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 44 20 7 7 17 23 37/82 7/27 22/24 7 37 184 +55
