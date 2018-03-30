DEN
OKC

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
10.1 Ast. Per Game 10.1
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
49.7 Field Goal % 45.0
49.4 Three Point % 45.1
85.0 Free Throw % 73.3
+ 3 Alex Abrines made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 0:01
+ 1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Corey Brewer 0:03
  Team rebound 0:04
  Paul George missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Mason Plumlee 0:04
+ 1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Corey Brewer 0:05
Team Stats
Points 126 125
Field Goals 49-94 (52.1%) 45-108 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 20-44 (45.5%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 15-27 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 64 59
Offensive 12 18
Defensive 46 32
Team 6 9
Assists 27 25
Steals 4 13
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
23 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
33 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Nuggets 41-35 2735302212126
home team logo Thunder 44-33 2830213511125
O/U 225.0, OKC -4.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 41-35 109.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Thunder 44-33 107.1 PPG 44.8 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
P. Millsap PF 14.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.8 APG 46.9 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 25.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 10.1 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Millsap PF 36 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
R. Westbrook PG 33 PTS 9 REB 13 AST
52.1 FG% 41.7
33.3 3PT FG% 45.5
85.7 FT% 55.6
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
W. Barton
J. Murray
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Millsap 39 36 9 2 0 0 1 5 13/18 2/3 8/11 3 6 48 +1
N. Jokic 41 23 16 6 1 2 4 3 11/22 1/6 0/0 1 15 50 +11
W. Barton 40 18 7 5 0 0 2 2 7/15 1/6 3/3 1 6 33 +4
J. Murray 45 15 4 5 1 1 5 1 5/12 3/6 2/2 1 3 26 +6
W. Chandler 22 2 7 2 0 1 1 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 6 13 0
Bench
D. Harris
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
T. Craig
K. Faried
D. Arthur
G. Harris
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Harris 33 12 3 2 2 0 1 4 4/6 2/4 2/2 0 3 20 -3
M. Plumlee 14 9 6 2 0 1 0 3 3/5 0/0 3/3 3 3 20 -10
T. Lyles 10 6 1 3 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 13 0
T. Craig 16 5 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 3 9 -4
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 126 58 27 4 5 15 24 49/94 10/30 18/21 12 46 232 +5
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
P. George
C. Brewer
S. Adams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 44 33 9 13 2 1 2 2 12/32 4/9 5/8 3 6 69 +2
C. Anthony 33 23 9 0 1 1 0 3 9/21 5/10 0/0 2 7 34 0
P. George 41 13 6 4 3 0 2 4 4/12 1/3 4/7 3 3 28 -12
C. Brewer 34 10 6 3 0 0 0 4 4/7 1/4 1/2 4 2 22 -7
S. Adams 33 7 10 5 4 0 0 1 3/8 0/0 1/4 5 5 31 -8
Bench
J. Grant
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
J. Huestis
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 24 16 4 0 2 0 2 4 5/9 2/3 4/6 1 3 20 +4
P. Patterson 14 9 3 0 1 0 0 2 3/7 3/5 0/0 0 3 13 +2
A. Abrines 15 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1 7 +21
R. Felton 18 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 1 5 +1
T. Ferguson 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 3 -8
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huestis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 261 125 50 25 13 2 8 22 45/108 20/44 15/27 18 32 232 -5
