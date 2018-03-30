No Text
DEN
OKC
No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|25.3
|Pts. Per Game
|25.3
|10.1
|Ast. Per Game
|10.1
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|49.7
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|49.4
|Three Point %
|45.1
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|+ 3
|Alex Abrines made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams
|0:01
|+ 1
|Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:03
|+ 1
|Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:03
|Personal foul on Corey Brewer
|0:03
|Team rebound
|0:04
|Paul George missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:04
|+ 1
|Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:04
|Personal foul on Mason Plumlee
|0:04
|+ 1
|Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:05
|+ 1
|Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:05
|Personal foul on Corey Brewer
|0:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|126
|125
|Field Goals
|49-94 (52.1%)
|45-108 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|20-44 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|15-27 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|64
|59
|Offensive
|12
|18
|Defensive
|46
|32
|Team
|6
|9
|Assists
|27
|25
|Steals
|4
|13
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|24
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
N. Jokic C 15
23 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
33 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST
|Key Players
|
|P. Millsap PF
|14.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|2.8 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|25.3 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|10.1 APG
|45.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Millsap PF
|36 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|R. Westbrook PG
|33 PTS
|9 REB
|13 AST
|
|52.1
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. Millsap
|39
|36
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|13/18
|2/3
|8/11
|3
|6
|48
|+1
|N. Jokic
|41
|23
|16
|6
|1
|2
|4
|3
|11/22
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|15
|50
|+11
|W. Barton
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|1/6
|3/3
|1
|6
|33
|+4
|J. Murray
|45
|15
|4
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5/12
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|26
|+6
|W. Chandler
|22
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|13
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. Millsap
|39
|36
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|13/18
|2/3
|8/11
|3
|6
|48
|+1
|N. Jokic
|41
|23
|16
|6
|1
|2
|4
|3
|11/22
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|15
|50
|+11
|W. Barton
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|1/6
|3/3
|1
|6
|33
|+4
|J. Murray
|45
|15
|4
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5/12
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|26
|+6
|W. Chandler
|22
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|13
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Harris
|33
|12
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|20
|-3
|M. Plumlee
|14
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|3
|20
|-10
|T. Lyles
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|T. Craig
|16
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|9
|-4
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arthur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lydon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|260
|126
|58
|27
|4
|5
|15
|24
|49/94
|10/30
|18/21
|12
|46
|232
|+5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Westbrook
|44
|33
|9
|13
|2
|1
|2
|2
|12/32
|4/9
|5/8
|3
|6
|69
|+2
|C. Anthony
|33
|23
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9/21
|5/10
|0/0
|2
|7
|34
|0
|P. George
|41
|13
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4/12
|1/3
|4/7
|3
|3
|28
|-12
|C. Brewer
|34
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/7
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|2
|22
|-7
|S. Adams
|33
|7
|10
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|5
|31
|-8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Westbrook
|44
|33
|9
|13
|2
|1
|2
|2
|12/32
|4/9
|5/8
|3
|6
|69
|+2
|C. Anthony
|33
|23
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9/21
|5/10
|0/0
|2
|7
|34
|0
|P. George
|41
|13
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4/12
|1/3
|4/7
|3
|3
|28
|-12
|C. Brewer
|34
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/7
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|2
|22
|-7
|S. Adams
|33
|7
|10
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|5
|31
|-8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Grant
|24
|16
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5/9
|2/3
|4/6
|1
|3
|20
|+4
|P. Patterson
|14
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|13
|+2
|A. Abrines
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|+21
|R. Felton
|18
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|+1
|T. Ferguson
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|-8
|K. Singler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huestis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Collison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|261
|125
|50
|25
|13
|2
|8
|22
|45/108
|20/44
|15/27
|18
|32
|232
|-5