LAC
POR

Lillard expected to return as Blazers host Clippers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 29, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Plenty has changed over the past 48 hours for the Portland Trail Blazers, who play host to the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at Moda Center.

Starting small forward Moe Harkless is lost for at least the rest of the regular season after Wednesday knee surgery. Starting point guard Damian Lillard is a father for the first time, arriving at the hospital in time for the birth of Damian Lillard Jr. on Wednesday.

And the Trail Blazers (46-29) are smarting a little after a 108-103 loss to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies (21-54) on Wednesday. Even without the services of Harkless and Lillard, it still was a disappointing loss for the Blazers, who were 5 for 11 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, missing five attempts over the final 3:36.

"We missed some free throws down the stretch," said CJ McCollum, who bombed in 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting but botched a pair of foul shots in the closing minutes. "But if we get stops, if we guard the 3-point line better and do some of those things, then it doesn't come down to that."

Friday will mark the return of Lillard, who with McCollum gives Portland one of the most potent backcourts in the NBA. Just this week, Golden State's Kevin Durant called McCollum "the most underrated tough cover" in the league.

"I feel like teams are pretty prepared for me," McCollum said. "I don't feel that way, but I think it was a compliment."

The Blazers, who are trying to maintain their spot as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, must rediscover their touch from 3-point range. Over the last five games, they are shooting just .293 from beyond the arc.

The Clippers (41-34) are thinking about playoff positioning, too, and for now, they're on the outside looking in. After losing five of six games, they have won three in a row to thrust themselves back in the playoff picture. The Clippers enter Friday's game in ninth place in the West, a game back of No. 8 Utah (42-33).

"Every game is do-or-die for us," center DeAndre Jordan said. "Every game we drop, it's going to be tougher and tougher for us to extend our season. We still have a chance, and we're still optimistic, but we have to take care of business."

The Clippers have been hammered with injuries in the backcourt, including Milos Tedosic (plantar fascia), Avery Bradley (abdominal) and Patrick Beverley (knee). Also out is forward Danilo Gallinari (finger).

Rookie Tyrone Wallace started at point guard for Teodosic and had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's 111-99 win over Phoenix. The Clippers have relied on the steady hand of his backcourt mate, Austin Rivers.

The son of coach Doc Rivers, who had 18 points, eight assists and three steals against the Suns, has scored in double figures in 15 straight games. Rivers had missed five weeks of action in January and early February due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.8 Field Goal % 44.1
43.7 Three Point % 44.0
87.8 Free Throw % 91.8
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Shooting foul on Zach Collins 0:10
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:32
  Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell 0:32
+ 2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 0:48
  Out of bounds turnover on Zach Collins 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Ed Davis 1:09
  Lou Williams missed jump shot 1:11
+ 2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 1:27
  Personal foul on Wesley Johnson 1:37
Team Stats
Points 22 25
Field Goals 9-22 (40.9%) 11-21 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 11
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 6 7
Team 3 1
Assists 5 6
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Williams SG 23
8 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
6 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 41-34 22---22
home team logo Trail Blazers 46-29 25---25
O/U 219.5, POR -5.0
Moda Center Portland, OR
O/U 219.5, POR -5.0
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 41-34 109.5 PPG 43.9 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 46-29 106.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 22.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.4 APG 43.7 FG%
J. Nurkic C 14.3 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.8 APG 50.1 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
J. Nurkic C 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
40.9 FG% 52.4
0.0 3PT FG% 16.7
80.0 FT% 100.0
Clippers
Starters
M. Harrell
D. Gallinari
W. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0 0 1 -1
D. Gallinari 7 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 0
W. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
On Court
M. Harrell
D. Gallinari
W. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0 0 1 -1
D. Gallinari 7 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 0
W. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
On Bench
L. Williams
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
J. Evans
M. Teodosic
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 5 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 10 -2
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 22 10 5 2 2 3 3 9/22 0/4 4/5 4 6 14 -4
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
E. Davis
P. Connaughton
S. Napier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 9 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 8 +2
D. Lillard 11 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 1 13 +3
E. Davis 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +1
P. Connaughton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
S. Napier 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 +1
On Court
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
E. Davis
P. Connaughton
S. Napier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 9 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 8 +2
D. Lillard 11 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 1 13 +3
E. Davis 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +1
P. Connaughton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
S. Napier 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 +1
On Bench
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
J. Layman
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Collins 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +1
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 25 10 6 3 2 3 3 11/21 1/6 2/2 3 7 21 +9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores