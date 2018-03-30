MIN
DAL

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
H. Barnes
40 SF
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
54.1 Field Goal % 44.6
54.2 Three Point % 44.6
85.4 Free Throw % 82.8
  Personal foul on Yogi Ferrell 0:00
+ 3 Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:01
  Out of bounds turnover on Andrew Wiggins 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins 0:03
  Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 2 Jamal Crawford made jump shot 0:09
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made finger-roll layup 0:28
  Lost ball turnover on Jamal Crawford, stolen by Yogi Ferrell 0:31
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup 0:41
+ 2 Jamal Crawford made jump shot 0:50
+ 2 Yogi Ferrell made jump shot 1:13
Team Stats
Points 93 92
Field Goals 35-83 (42.2%) 38-85 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 47 52
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 38 40
Team 3 6
Assists 14 22
Steals 10 5
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
K. Towns C 32
21 PTS, 20 REB, 1 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
17 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 44-33 1628232693
home team logo Mavericks 23-53 2026182892
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 44-33 109.9 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Mavericks 23-53 102.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
J. Crawford SG 10.4 PPG 1.2 RPG 2.3 APG 41.8 FG%
H. Barnes SF 18.8 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.0 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crawford SG 24 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
H. Barnes SF 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
42.2 FG% 44.7
32.0 3PT FG% 39.3
88.2 FT% 71.4
Bench
J. Crawford
T. Jones
G. Dieng
A. Brooks
D. Rose
J. Butler
C. Aldrich
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
M. Georges-Hunt
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 30 24 3 2 2 0 1 0 11/18 2/5 0/0 0 3 32 +6
T. Jones 28 8 1 4 1 0 3 0 2/4 1/3 3/4 0 1 15 -2
G. Dieng 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 3 0
A. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aldrich - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Georges-Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 93 44 14 10 6 9 13 35/83 8/25 15/17 6 38 172 +5
Bench
Y. Ferrell
M. Kleber
D. McDermott
N. Noel
A. Harrison
J. Barea
W. Matthews
S. Curry
J. Motley
S. Mejri
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 28 14 4 3 2 0 0 3 6/16 2/6 0/0 0 4 26 +2
M. Kleber 23 10 6 1 0 4 2 0 3/6 2/5 2/2 0 6 20 +7
D. McDermott 13 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 0 1 8 +10
N. Noel 25 4 12 1 0 1 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 19 -1
A. Harrison 14 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2 8 -8
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 92 46 22 5 5 14 17 38/85 11/28 5/7 6 40 178 -5
NBA Scores