MIN
DAL
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
H. Barnes
40 SF
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|54.1
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|54.2
|Three Point %
|44.6
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|82.8
|Personal foul on Yogi Ferrell
|0:00
|+ 3
|Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|0:01
|Out of bounds turnover on Andrew Wiggins
|0:03
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins
|0:03
|Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:06
|+ 2
|Jamal Crawford made jump shot
|0:09
|+ 2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made finger-roll layup
|0:28
|Lost ball turnover on Jamal Crawford, stolen by Yogi Ferrell
|0:31
|+ 2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup
|0:41
|+ 2
|Jamal Crawford made jump shot
|0:50
|+ 2
|Yogi Ferrell made jump shot
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|93
|92
|Field Goals
|35-83 (42.2%)
|38-85 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-17 (88.2%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|52
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|38
|40
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|14
|22
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|13
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
K. Towns C 32
21 PTS, 20 REB, 1 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
17 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 44-33
|109.9 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|22.8 APG
|Mavericks 23-53
|102.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|22.7 APG
|Key Players
|
|J. Crawford SG
|10.4 PPG
|1.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|41.8 FG%
|
|H. Barnes SF
|18.8 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Crawford SG
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|H. Barnes SF
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Towns
|44
|21
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8/21
|1/7
|4/4
|4
|16
|45
|+2
|J. Teague
|19
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|4
|20
|+3
|T. Gibson
|31
|12
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/10
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|22
|-3
|A. Wiggins
|42
|8
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4/17
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|22
|+6
|N. Bjelica
|34
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|13
|-7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Crawford
|30
|24
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11/18
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|32
|+6
|T. Jones
|28
|8
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|15
|-2
|G. Dieng
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|A. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aldrich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Georges-Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|93
|44
|14
|10
|6
|9
|13
|35/83
|8/25
|15/17
|6
|38
|172
|+5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|H. Barnes
|34
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/18
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|27
|-11
|D. Smith Jr.
|26
|17
|1
|7
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8/15
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|1
|30
|+5
|D. Nowitzki
|25
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|16
|-10
|D. Powell
|20
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|3
|15
|+2
|D. Finney-Smith
|26
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|9
|-1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Y. Ferrell
|28
|14
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/16
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|26
|+2
|M. Kleber
|23
|10
|6
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|6
|20
|+7
|D. McDermott
|13
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|8
|+10
|N. Noel
|25
|4
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|19
|-1
|A. Harrison
|14
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|8
|-8
|J. Barea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mejri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|92
|46
|22
|5
|5
|14
|17
|38/85
|11/28
|5/7
|6
|40
|178
|-5