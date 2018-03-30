BKN
MIA

Heat can wrap up playoff spot by beating Nets

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 30, 2018

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat's schedule, at the moment at least, is as soft as a wet sponge ... or marshmallows ... or Drake's music.

Here's why: Starting with Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Heat (41-35) have a five-game stretch against four clubs (the Atlanta Hawks twice) that all have losing records. These are four of the five worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday's "test" will be against the Brooklyn Nets (24-51). Granted, the Nets are playing better of late, going 3-3 in their past six games, including a 111-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

But these are still the Nets, who are 10-26 on the road this season.

On Saturday, the Nets will face a Miami team that has won eight straight home games. A Heat victory on Saturday would clinch a playoff berth, and Miami has made the postseason 19 times in the past 29 years.

"I want the playoffs to start right away," Heat point guard Goran Dragic told the media. "But first, we need to take care of business and be professional."

The Heat seemed to be getting healthier on Thursday, welcoming back starting center Hassan Whiteside, who had missed nine games due to a hip injury. He produced eight points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

In addition, Miami's backup center, Bam Adebayo, returned to the rotation and produced three points in 12 minutes.

But Heat starting shooting guard Tyler Johnson sprained his right ankle in the first half. He finished with six points in 12 minutes and there was no immediate word on his availability for Saturday.

If Johnson is forced out of the lineup, the Heat can turn to several other options at shooting guard, including Wayne Ellington and Dwyane Wade. In addition, small forward Josh Richardson could slide to the guard spot.

Brooklyn's only questionable player for Saturday due to injury is reserve point guard Isaiah Whitehead, who has a wrist injury but has averaged just 11 minutes in 16 games this season.

The Nets on Wednesday started D'Angelo Russell at point guard, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the wings and Jarrett Allen in the post.

Brooklyn's bench, currently led by Dante Cunningham, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, has been outstanding all season. They are averaging 43.7 points, which ranks second in the NBA.

The Nets put seven players in double figures in the win over Orlando, led by Russell and LeVert with 16 points apiece. The reserves combined for 39 points.

Russell, who had a game-high 12 assists to go with his 16 points and five rebounds on Wednesday, believes Brooklyn is on the upswing.

"We're going to be in the playoffs sooner rather than later," Russell told the media after the Magic game. "It's sad that (it's taken this long to) figure things out. But the past few games, when everyone is making an effort to do what they do best, we're a good team."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.3 Field Goal % 45.0
41.4 Three Point % 45.0
75.0 Free Throw % 80.1
  Out of bounds turnover on James Johnson 7:52
+ 2 Dante Cunningham made dunk, assist by DeMarre Carroll 8:06
  Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 8:24
  James Johnson missed free throw 8:27
  Shooting foul on Caris LeVert 8:27
+ 2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Josh Richardson 8:27
  Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson 8:35
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:35
+ 2 Dwyane Wade made dunk 8:50
  Offensive rebound by Dwyane Wade 8:51
  Dwyane Wade missed hook shot 8:52
Team Stats
Points 91 85
Field Goals 31-69 (44.9%) 34-72 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 42 43
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 31 31
Team 6 5
Assists 24 16
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
C. LeVert SG 22
15 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 24-51 2226321191
home team logo Heat 41-35 322321985
O/U 213.5, MIA -8.0
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
O/U 213.5, MIA -8.0
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 24-51 106.5 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Heat 41-35 103.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
C. LeVert SG 12.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.1 APG 43.5 FG%
G. Dragic PG 17.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.9 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
C. LeVert SG 15 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
G. Dragic PG 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
44.9 FG% 47.2
32.3 3PT FG% 46.7
79.2 FT% 71.4
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
Q. Acy
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
D. Carroll
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 26 12 1 9 2 0 1 2 4/8 3/6 1/2 0 1 32 +7
Q. Acy 11 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 3/4 2/2 0 1 12 +5
D. Cunningham 16 9 4 0 0 1 0 3 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 4 14 -1
J. Harris 20 7 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 1 1 11 +14
D. Carroll 25 2 3 2 0 0 1 2 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 2 8 +12
On Court
S. Dinwiddie
Q. Acy
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
D. Carroll
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 26 12 1 9 2 0 1 2 4/8 3/6 1/2 0 1 32 +7
Q. Acy 11 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 3/4 2/2 0 1 12 +5
D. Cunningham 16 9 4 0 0 1 0 3 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 4 14 -1
J. Harris 20 7 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 1 1 11 +14
D. Carroll 25 2 3 2 0 0 1 2 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 2 8 +12
On Bench
C. LeVert
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 24 15 9 7 2 0 2 4 5/8 0/2 5/5 2 7 38 -5
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 91 36 24 9 4 12 18 31/69 10/31 19/24 5 31 115 +32
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
J. Winslow
D. Wade
J. Johnson
W. Ellington
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 26 9 4 3 2 0 1 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 0 4 20 -11
J. Winslow 20 9 3 0 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 2 13 -9
D. Wade 18 7 3 3 0 1 2 2 3/9 1/1 0/0 1 2 15 -6
J. Johnson 22 6 2 5 1 1 3 3 3/5 0/0 0/1 0 2 17 +3
W. Ellington 21 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 0 -7
On Court
J. Richardson
J. Winslow
D. Wade
J. Johnson
W. Ellington
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 26 9 4 3 2 0 1 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 0 4 20 -11
J. Winslow 20 9 3 0 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 2 13 -9
D. Wade 18 7 3 3 0 1 2 2 3/9 1/1 0/0 1 2 15 -6
J. Johnson 22 6 2 5 1 1 3 3 3/5 0/0 0/1 0 2 17 +3
W. Ellington 21 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 0 -7
On Bench
K. Olynyk
L. Babbitt
D. Waiters
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
D. Walton
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Olynyk 18 16 8 2 0 0 2 1 6/9 2/2 2/4 2 6 26 -7
L. Babbitt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Adebayo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 85 38 16 4 5 15 17 34/72 7/15 10/14 7 31 91 -37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores