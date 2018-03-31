DAL
CLEVELAND -- With the week the Cleveland Cavaliers have coming up, they can't afford a trap game on Easter.

Cleveland is clinging to third place in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs by a half game. The Cavaliers host the going-nowhere Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and then after that, well, they'll play three games that will serve as a test for whether or not they're ready to make another run to the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, it's the East-leading Toronto Raptors.

On Thursday, it's the Washington Wizards, who the Cavaliers may very well see in an Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

On Friday, it's the Philadelphia 76ers, who they're battling for third place and lead by a half game.

"I think for our ballclub, to know that we're going against playoff contenders, playoff teams, teams that are in the playoffs, I think that kind of hypes up our attentiveness," superstar LeBron James said. "I think it's pretty cool. They're coming to our building. We also go to Philly, where they've played, obviously, some exceptional basketball as of late, so I think it's good."

The Cavaliers have won seven of the last eight games. James is averaging a triple double over his last 24 games (30.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists) and the team is 16-8 during that stretch.

Also, James scored 27 in a comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday for his 867th consecutive regular-season game with at least 10 points, setting an NBA record.

In the meantime, every chance the Cavaliers have to get healthy (they've yet to play with their full roster), someone else gets hurt.

Cleveland entered play Friday with Kevin Love back in the fold after skipping a game with a concussion. The Cavaliers were missing only Kyle Korver (sore right foot) and coach Tyronn Lue (personal health issues), though both are nearing a return.

But George Hill suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter against the Pelicans and missed the rest of the game. Jose Calderon took his place, and the Cavaliers outscored New Orleans by 15 points in Calderon's 14 minutes.

Also, Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, all with Hill out.

"It was really unfortunate, first of all that George, that he sustained the injury that he did," Cavaliers acting coach Larry Drew said. "I mean that's kind of been our story all year. Hopefully it's not too serious. At that point I made the decision to go with Jose. It was actually something I was thinking about at halftime because i was really concerned about, just, our energy in general."

The Mavericks have lost seven of eight. They woke up Saturday morning with the fifth-worst record in the NBA (23-53).

According to the Dallas Morning News, center Nerlens Noel is averaging 8.6 rebounds in 22 minutes per game over his last eight contests, which equals a rebound every 2.6 minutes.

Harrison Barnes is the Mavericks' leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, and rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 15.2 points.

"I feel like the more I learn to play with (Barnes) that would be better for the future, so we're trying to build that chemistry as soon as possible," Smith said, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Barnes scored 19 in a 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves Friday, and Smith added 17 points.

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
L. James
23 SF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
27.6 Pts. Per Game 27.6
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
44.6 Field Goal % 54.5
44.6 Three Point % 54.7
83.0 Free Throw % 73.1
  Team rebound 0:00
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Personal foul on Jose Calderon 0:07
+ 2 Cedi Osman made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0:21
  Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 0:40
  Kevin Love missed jump shot 0:42
+ 2 Dirk Nowitzki made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 1:02
+ 2 Rodney Hood made layup 1:14
  Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Rodney Hood 1:20
+ 3 Rodney Hood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 1:45
+ 2 Dirk Nowitzki made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 2:01
Team Stats
Points 47 48
Field Goals 19-43 (44.2%) 18-43 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 31
Offensive 0 5
Defensive 18 23
Team 5 3
Assists 9 12
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
12 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
6 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 23-53 2522--47
home team logo Cavaliers 46-30 1830--48
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 23-53 102.5 PPG 41.2 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 46-30 110.7 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.8 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.0 APG 44.6 FG%
K. Love PF 17.5 PPG 9.2 RPG 1.7 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 12 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
K. Love PF 10 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
44.2 FG% 41.9
29.4 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 66.7
Cavaliers
Starters
R. Hood
J. Smith
L. James
J. Green
C. Osman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hood 16 9 2 1 1 0 1 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 2 13 +3
J. Smith 9 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 0 8 -3
L. James 19 6 6 8 0 0 1 1 2/9 0/0 2/2 1 5 27 0
J. Green 9 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -5
C. Osman 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
On Court
R. Hood
J. Smith
L. James
J. Green
C. Osman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hood 16 9 2 1 1 0 1 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 2 13 +3
J. Smith 9 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 0 8 -3
L. James 19 6 6 8 0 0 1 1 2/9 0/0 2/2 1 5 27 0
J. Green 9 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -5
C. Osman 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
On Bench
J. Clarkson
T. Thompson
J. Holland
G. Hill
L. Perrantes
A. Zizic
O. White
K. Korver
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 9 4 1 0 1 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 1 5 -5
T. Thompson 7 0 3 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 4 -2
J. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perrantes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 48 28 12 4 1 7 7 18/43 4/12 8/12 5 23 64 -10
