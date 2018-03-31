ORL
ATLANTA -- The teams with the worst records in the Eastern Conference meet Sunday in a game that could have a long-term impact on both franchises.

Orlando (22-53) visits Atlanta (21-55) for the final time this season at Philips Arena, with the loser improving its odds for a higher first-round draft pick. Both teams trail Phoenix, which has the worst record in the NBA.

Atlanta, beset by injuries all season, will play the rest of the way without point guard Dennis Schroder, who has been dealing with a left ankle sprain for several weeks. Team officials announced Saturday that Schroder will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

The fifth-year player from Germany leads Atlanta in scoring (19.4 points) and assists (6.2). The premature end to his season guarantees Schroder will become the fourth player in franchise history to average at least 19 points and six assists, joining Lenny Wilkens, Pete Maravich and Joe Johnson.

The Hawks will get forward DeAndre Bembry, out since the All-Star Game with an abdominal injury, back for the game. Atlanta is still without starting guard Kent Bazemore and backups Malcolm Delaney and Jaylen Morris.

Guard Isaiah Taylor left the game with a left ankle sprain Friday and the Hawks responded by signing Jeremy Evans to a 10-day contract. Evans was with the Hawks in training camp but hasn't been in the NBA since 2015-16 with the Dallas Mavericks.

The loss of Schroder means the Hawks will likely lean heavily on second-year forward Taurean Prince, who averages 13.8 points, and rookie John Collins, who averages 10.4.

The Hawks have lost five straight and 11 of their last 12. Atlanta dropped a 101-91 decision to Philadelphia on Friday. Damion Lee scored a career-high 20 points in the loss.

"The guys kept working," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. "I'm glad they kept competing at the end. It was an unusual lineup and we tried some different things. We'll get better between now and Sunday."

Orlando has lost two in a row and dropped 10 of its last 12. The Magic lost 90-82 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, with Aaron Gordon scoring 18 for Orlando.

A bright spot was the play of rookie first-round draft pick Jonathan Isaac, who came back from missing three games with a strained left foot to lead a strong defensive effort.

"I'm once again getting more and more acclimated to that spot and playing next to (Gordon)," Isaac said. "I think that's going to be something special for years to come. As I progress and he progresses, I think it will be amazing."

The Magic have had their problems with injuries, too. They are without Evan Fournier, Jonathon Simmons, Terrence Ross and Wes Iwundu.

Orlando has won two of the previous three games against Atlanta. The Magic won both contests on their home court, with Atlanta taking the lone game at Philips Arena.

The Hawks have won the last two meetings on their home court. Atlanta leads the all-time series 57-54 and is 36-18 at home.

Key Players
A. Gordon
00 PF
T. Waller-Prince
12 SF
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
43.8 Field Goal % 41.9
43.9 Three Point % 42.0
70.6 Free Throw % 83.7
  Team rebound 0:01
  Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon 0:12
  Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon 0:31
  Josh Magette missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
  Traveling violation turnover on Wesley Iwundu 0:37
+ 3 Josh Magette made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 0:52
  Defensive rebound by John Collins 1:00
  Jonathan Isaac missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Wesley Iwundu 1:03
Team Stats
Points 43 56
Field Goals 16-47 (34.0%) 24-43 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 27
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 14 22
Team 3 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 5 0
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 5 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Dedmon C 14
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 22-53 1825--43
home team logo Hawks 21-55 2135--56
O/U 209.0, ATL -1.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 22-53 104.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Hawks 21-55 103.5 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
J. Isaac PF 5.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 0.7 APG 37.3 FG%
T. Dorsey SG 6.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.4 APG 35.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Isaac PF 10 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
T. Dorsey SG 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
34.0 FG% 55.8
33.3 3PT FG% 36.8
100.0 FT% 100.0
Starters
J. Isaac
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Isaac 12 10 2 1 1 0 1 0 3/8 2/4 2/2 0 2 14 +1
N. Vucevic 16 8 6 2 2 0 0 0 2/9 0/1 4/4 1 5 20 -1
A. Gordon 17 5 5 1 1 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 4 12 -6
D. Augustin 17 4 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 2 10 -6
W. Iwundu 14 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 +1
Total 115 43 20 11 5 1 4 5 16/47 5/15 6/6 6 14 87 -65
Starters
M. Muscala
J. Collins
J. Magette
D. Lee
T. Waller-Prince
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Muscala 13 8 4 1 0 0 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 4 13 +11
J. Collins 16 6 7 1 0 1 0 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 16 +7
J. Magette 10 5 2 3 0 0 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 11 +12
D. Lee 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 2 -6
T. Waller-Prince 14 0 3 5 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 12 +2
Total 88 56 24 21 0 1 6 4 24/43 7/19 1/1 2 22 89 +57
