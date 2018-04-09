MEM
MIN

Key Players
M. Brooks
8 SG
K. Towns
32 C
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
52.2 Field Goal % 54.4
57.5 Three Point % 54.1
90.0 Free Throw % 85.8
  Defensive rebound by Cole Aldrich 0:09
  Kobi Simmons missed jump shot 0:11
+ 3 Marcus Georges-Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Aldrich 0:22
+ 3 Kobi Simmons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Johnson 0:41
  Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Brooks 0:49
  Team rebound 1:03
  Deyonta Davis missed jump shot 1:04
  Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 1:19
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk 1:19
  Jeff Teague missed driving layup 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 1:39
Team Stats
Points 94 113
Field Goals 35-85 (41.2%) 42-87 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 60
Offensive 10 18
Defensive 25 34
Team 6 8
Assists 20 27
Steals 11 10
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
B. McLemore SG 23
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
24 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 22-59 2627221994
home team logo Timberwolves 46-35 20362730113
O/U 214.0, MIN -16.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 22-59 99.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 46-35 109.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
B. McLemore SG 7.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.9 APG 41.4 FG%
K. Towns C 21.2 PPG 12.3 RPG 2.4 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
B. McLemore SG 18 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
K. Towns C 24 PTS 18 REB 2 AST
41.2 FG% 48.3
27.8 3PT FG% 31.8
90.5 FT% 84.6
Grizzlies
Starters
B. McLemore
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
D. Davis
K. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. McLemore 41 18 7 1 0 0 0 0 8/15 0/3 2/2 1 6 27 -26
D. Brooks 30 15 4 4 2 0 3 2 5/15 0/2 5/6 1 3 26 -13
I. Rabb 29 14 8 1 0 1 3 2 6/8 0/0 2/2 2 6 22 -16
D. Davis 22 10 5 0 0 1 0 4 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 3 16 -11
K. Simmons 28 5 1 1 0 0 3 4 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 0 5 -24
Bench
M. Brooks
M. Chalmers
M. Henry
O. Johnson
M. Conley
M. Gasol
C. Parsons
T. Evans
M. Teague
J. Green
A. Harrison
J. Martin
B. Weber
W. Selden Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brooks 31 14 1 5 2 0 5 3 4/16 2/4 4/4 0 1 22 -9
M. Chalmers 13 8 4 4 4 2 2 3 1/4 0/1 6/7 0 4 24 +6
M. Henry 25 6 2 2 3 1 0 2 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 1 16 -8
O. Johnson 17 4 3 2 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 1 10 +6
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Weber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 94 35 20 11 5 17 20 35/85 5/18 19/21 10 25 168 -95
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Teague
K. Towns
J. Butler
A. Wiggins
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Teague 33 24 4 8 3 1 5 1 9/19 1/4 5/5 1 3 43 +2
K. Towns 29 24 18 2 0 1 1 4 11/14 0/0 2/3 5 13 46 +27
J. Butler 22 15 2 3 3 0 1 0 3/8 0/1 9/11 2 0 25 +21
A. Wiggins 35 7 6 1 3 1 1 3 3/12 0/3 1/1 3 3 18 +3
T. Gibson 8 4 4 0 0 1 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 2 7 -3
Bench
D. Rose
G. Dieng
T. Jones
M. Georges-Hunt
N. Bjelica
J. Crawford
A. Brooks
C. Aldrich
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 21 13 1 3 0 0 2 0 5/10 1/2 2/2 0 1 18 +12
G. Dieng 17 11 6 0 0 1 0 3 3/4 2/2 3/4 2 4 18 -8
T. Jones 25 8 2 4 1 0 1 4 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 2 18 +24
M. Georges-Hunt 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 0
N. Bjelica 19 2 5 2 0 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 3 12 0
J. Crawford 23 2 3 3 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 2 9 +17
A. Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 0
C. Aldrich 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 0
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 52 27 10 7 17 18 42/87 7/22 22/26 18 34 219 +95
