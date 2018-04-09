No Text
MEM
MIN
No Text
Key Players
M. Brooks
8 SG
K. Towns
32 C
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|12.3
|Reb. Per Game
|12.3
|52.2
|Field Goal %
|54.4
|57.5
|Three Point %
|54.1
|90.0
|Free Throw %
|85.8
|Defensive rebound by Cole Aldrich
|0:09
|Kobi Simmons missed jump shot
|0:11
|+ 3
|Marcus Georges-Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Aldrich
|0:22
|+ 3
|Kobi Simmons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Johnson
|0:41
|Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Brooks
|0:49
|Team rebound
|1:03
|Deyonta Davis missed jump shot
|1:04
|Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns
|1:19
|+ 2
|Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk
|1:19
|Jeff Teague missed driving layup
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|113
|Field Goals
|35-85 (41.2%)
|42-87 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-21 (90.5%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|60
|Offensive
|10
|18
|Defensive
|25
|34
|Team
|6
|8
|Assists
|20
|27
|Steals
|11
|10
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|2
|0
Video Carousel
B. McLemore SG 23
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
K. Towns C 32
24 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Grizzlies 22-59
|99.1 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|21.6 APG
|Timberwolves 46-35
|109.4 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|22.6 APG
|Key Players
|
|B. McLemore SG
|7.2 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
|K. Towns C
|21.2 PPG
|12.3 RPG
|2.4 APG
|54.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. McLemore SG
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|K. Towns C
|24 PTS
|18 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|90.5
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. McLemore
|41
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8/15
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|6
|27
|-26
|D. Brooks
|30
|15
|4
|4
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/15
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|3
|26
|-13
|I. Rabb
|29
|14
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|22
|-16
|D. Davis
|22
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|16
|-11
|K. Simmons
|28
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|5
|-24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. McLemore
|41
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8/15
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|6
|27
|-26
|D. Brooks
|30
|15
|4
|4
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/15
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|3
|26
|-13
|I. Rabb
|29
|14
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|22
|-16
|D. Davis
|22
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|16
|-11
|K. Simmons
|28
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|5
|-24
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Brooks
|31
|14
|1
|5
|2
|0
|5
|3
|4/16
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|1
|22
|-9
|M. Chalmers
|13
|8
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|6/7
|0
|4
|24
|+6
|M. Henry
|25
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|16
|-8
|O. Johnson
|17
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|10
|+6
|M. Conley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Parsons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Weber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Selden Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|94
|35
|20
|11
|5
|17
|20
|35/85
|5/18
|19/21
|10
|25
|168
|-95
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Teague
|33
|24
|4
|8
|3
|1
|5
|1
|9/19
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|3
|43
|+2
|K. Towns
|29
|24
|18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|11/14
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|13
|46
|+27
|J. Butler
|22
|15
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|9/11
|2
|0
|25
|+21
|A. Wiggins
|35
|7
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3/12
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|3
|18
|+3
|T. Gibson
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|7
|-3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Teague
|33
|24
|4
|8
|3
|1
|5
|1
|9/19
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|3
|43
|+2
|K. Towns
|29
|24
|18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|11/14
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|13
|46
|+27
|J. Butler
|22
|15
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|9/11
|2
|0
|25
|+21
|A. Wiggins
|35
|7
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3/12
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|3
|18
|+3
|T. Gibson
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|7
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Rose
|21
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|18
|+12
|G. Dieng
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|3/4
|2
|4
|18
|-8
|T. Jones
|25
|8
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|18
|+24
|M. Georges-Hunt
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|N. Bjelica
|19
|2
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|12
|0
|J. Crawford
|23
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|9
|+17
|A. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|C. Aldrich
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|113
|52
|27
|10
|7
|17
|18
|42/87
|7/22
|22/26
|18
|34
|219
|+95