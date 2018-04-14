UTA
OKC

Surprising Jazz open playoffs against Thunder

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 14, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After losing Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics in the offseason, it looked like it would be a long shot for the Utah Jazz to make the playoffs.

But after a rough start, the Jazz won 29 of 34 games before losing their regular-season finale to drop to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

They'll open the playoffs Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that looked like a lock to not only make the playoffs but compete atop the conference. But the Thunder didn't solidify their place in the playoffs until a win in the next-to-last game of the season.

The series is one of the more intriguing first-round matchups, with Utah's 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert providing a rim-protecting presence to combat Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.

Gobert has also taken over as a leader after the departure of Hayward.

That included a strong statement after the Jazz dropped a game in Atlanta in late January to fall nine games below .500. At the time, Gobert tweeted, "We will be fine."

"It's only brighter from that point," Gobert told the Salt Lake Tribune. "I looked at our team, our organization, and I thought, 'Why not turn things around?' We were 19-28, but we had everything in our hands. We knew we were going to turn."

That turnaround hinged in large part on Utah's defense, which figures to play a big part in the series as Oklahoma City's pick-and-roll combo of Westbrook and center Steven Adams will be tested and Paul George plays in his first postseason with the Thunder.

"As the playoffs go, the game slows down some, teams are really conscientious of getting back in transition," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "You're always trying to find ways to carve out a way to get some easy baskets, whether it's offensive rebounds, free throws, backdoor cuts.

"But sometimes up against the clock, you need guys that can generate offense for your team, or who can make a play, make a shot or make a play for somebody else."

Oklahoma City won the regular-season series 3-1, but the Thunder had defensive stopper Andre Roberson available for all four of those games. Roberson suffered a season-ending injury in late January, eventually opening the door for Oklahoma City to sign Corey Brewer.

George figures to draw perhaps the most important defensive assignment, taking over for Roberson in guarding Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell.

"I'm used to these matchups," George said. "I'm used to playing against the best offensive guy in these moments. That'll be my role. Not to say Corey won't guard (Mitchell), but that'll definitely be my role, especially late in games."

George guarded Mitchell on only 27 possessions during the four regular-season meetings, going 4 of 7 from the floor. Roberson guarded Mitchell for 78 possessions.

"He's a really good attacking guard in the open floor and in transition," Donovan said of Mitchell. "Obviously with the way he can shoot it, I think his strength and physicality. He does a lot of different things for them in transition and in half court while also creating for himself."

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
10.3 Ast. Per Game 10.3
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
43.7 Field Goal % 44.9
43.6 Three Point % 44.8
80.6 Free Throw % 73.8
  Team rebound 0:00
  Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 0:01
  Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony 0:24
  Joe Ingles missed jump shot 0:27
  Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Donovan Mitchell 0:32
+ 3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 0:49
+ 1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert 1:09
Team Stats
Points 48 54
Field Goals 18-44 (40.9%) 20-44 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 30
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 18 24
Team 3 1
Assists 10 5
Steals 7 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
14 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 0-0 2523--48
home team logo Thunder 0-0 2529--54
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 0-0 104.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Thunder 0-0 107.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.7 APG 43.7 FG%
P. George SF 21.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.3 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 13 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
P. George SF 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
40.9 FG% 45.5
28.6 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 100.0
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 18 13 6 2 2 1 0 0 5/10 1/4 2/2 0 6 26 +1
R. Rubio 19 11 4 2 2 0 2 2 4/12 0/2 3/3 1 3 19 +1
R. Gobert 18 9 3 1 0 1 2 2 4/4 0/0 1/4 1 2 13 0
J. Crowder 13 6 2 1 1 0 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 2 10 -8
J. Ingles 15 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 0 2 +1
On Bench
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
J. Jerebko
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Exum 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -7
R. O'Neale 10 1 2 0 2 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 2 6 -7
J. Jerebko 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -7
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 48 21 10 7 5 6 7 18/44 4/14 8/12 3 18 83 -26
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
C. Brewer
S. Adams
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 19 20 3 0 1 0 2 1 7/12 4/6 2/2 1 2 22 +2
R. Westbrook 18 14 8 2 0 0 4 1 6/13 0/3 2/2 0 8 22 -1
C. Anthony 19 9 5 2 2 1 2 1 4/9 1/4 0/0 0 5 19 +3
C. Brewer 17 2 2 1 2 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 0 8 0
S. Adams 18 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 2 6 -1
On Bench
A. Abrines
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
J. Huestis
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Abrines 8 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 7 +7
R. Felton 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 +7
P. Patterson 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +3
J. Grant 5 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 3 +7
T. Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huestis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 54 29 5 5 4 10 9 20/44 6/15 8/8 5 24 92 +30
