No Text
GS
SA
No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
L. Aldridge
12 PF
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|23.1
|Pts. Per Game
|23.1
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|51.6
|Field Goal %
|51.1
|51.4
|Three Point %
|51.0
|89.1
|Free Throw %
|83.7
|+ 2
|Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Brandon Paul
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|0:00
|Nick Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bryn Forbes
|0:04
|Defensive rebound by Damian Jones
|0:26
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:29
|+ 3
|Nick Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:38
|Offensive foul on Dejounte Murray
|0:56
|+ 2
|Quinn Cook made floating jump shot
|1:08
|+ 2
|Dejounte Murray made dunk
|1:20
|Lost ball turnover on Quinn Cook, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|1:22
|+ 3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|97
|Field Goals
|42-82 (51.2%)
|37-87 (42.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-32 (31.3%)
|7-33 (21.2%)
|Free Throws
|16-18 (88.9%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|50
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|35
|31
|Team
|7
|9
|Assists
|26
|19
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
K. Durant SF 35
26 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
L. Aldridge PF 12
18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Durant SF
|26.4 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|5.4 APG
|51.6 FG%
|
|L. Aldridge PF
|23.1 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Durant SF
|26 PTS
|9 REB
|6 AST
|L. Aldridge PF
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.2
|FG%
|42.5
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|21.2
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Durant
|34
|26
|9
|6
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9/17
|1/6
|7/7
|0
|9
|43
|+18
|K. Thompson
|37
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/16
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|25
|+12
|D. Green
|37
|10
|6
|7
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|4
|34
|+16
|A. Iguodala
|26
|10
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|22
|+10
|J. McGee
|15
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|13
|-5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Durant
|34
|26
|9
|6
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9/17
|1/6
|7/7
|0
|9
|43
|+18
|K. Thompson
|37
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/16
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|25
|+12
|D. Green
|37
|10
|6
|7
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|4
|34
|+16
|A. Iguodala
|26
|10
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|22
|+10
|J. McGee
|15
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|13
|-5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Livingston
|19
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|8/8
|0
|3
|21
|+7
|Q. Cook
|20
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|16
|+2
|K. Looney
|22
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|12
|+17
|N. Young
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|-5
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|3
|-5
|D. West
|17
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|14
|+3
|J. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boucher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Pachulia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|110
|39
|26
|8
|7
|10
|16
|42/82
|10/32
|16/18
|4
|35
|206
|+65
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Aldridge
|36
|18
|10
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|6
|34
|-20
|P. Mills
|33
|14
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|20
|-19
|R. Gay
|31
|11
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/11
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|5
|22
|-4
|D. Green
|20
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|14
|0
|D. Murray
|15
|9
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|19
|+3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Aldridge
|36
|18
|10
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|6
|34
|-20
|P. Mills
|33
|14
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|20
|-19
|R. Gay
|31
|11
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/11
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|5
|22
|-4
|D. Green
|20
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|14
|0
|D. Murray
|15
|9
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|19
|+3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Parker
|16
|16
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/12
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|1
|21
|-6
|K. Anderson
|17
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|13
|-10
|P. Gasol
|18
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|12
|-9
|D. Bertans
|20
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|5
|14
|+1
|B. Forbes
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|M. Ginobili
|16
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|4
|-10
|B. Paul
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|D. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+5
|K. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lauvergne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hilliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|97
|41
|19
|8
|5
|10
|21
|37/87
|7/33
|16/20
|10
|31
|179
|-65