GS
SA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
L. Aldridge
12 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
51.6 Field Goal % 51.1
51.4 Three Point % 51.0
89.1 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Brandon Paul 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans 0:00
  Nick Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bryn Forbes 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Damian Jones 0:26
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 3 Nick Young made 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
  Offensive foul on Dejounte Murray 0:56
+ 2 Quinn Cook made floating jump shot 1:08
+ 2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 1:20
  Lost ball turnover on Quinn Cook, stolen by Dejounte Murray 1:22
+ 3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 1:35
Team Stats
Points 110 97
Field Goals 42-82 (51.2%) 37-87 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 7-33 (21.2%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 50
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 35 31
Team 7 9
Assists 26 19
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
26 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 3-0 26263226110
home team logo Spurs 0-3 2323262597
Game 3
GS leads 3-0
O/U 205.5, SA +3.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Game 3
GS leads 3-0
O/U 205.5, SA +3.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 3-0 113.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 29.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 0-3 102.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.4 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.4 APG 51.6 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 23.1 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.0 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 26 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
L. Aldridge PF 18 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
51.2 FG% 42.5
31.3 3PT FG% 21.2
88.9 FT% 80.0
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 34 26 9 6 0 0 4 3 9/17 1/6 7/7 0 9 43 +18
K. Thompson 37 19 3 2 0 0 1 2 8/16 3/6 0/0 0 3 25 +12
D. Green 37 10 6 7 2 4 2 2 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 4 34 +16
A. Iguodala 26 10 4 4 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/5 1/2 0 4 22 +10
J. McGee 15 6 4 1 0 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 13 -5
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 34 26 9 6 0 0 4 3 9/17 1/6 7/7 0 9 43 +18
K. Thompson 37 19 3 2 0 0 1 2 8/16 3/6 0/0 0 3 25 +12
D. Green 37 10 6 7 2 4 2 2 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 4 34 +16
A. Iguodala 26 10 4 4 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/5 1/2 0 4 22 +10
J. McGee 15 6 4 1 0 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 13 -5
Bench
S. Livingston
Q. Cook
K. Looney
N. Young
D. Jones
D. West
J. Bell
S. Curry
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
Z. Pachulia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Livingston 19 16 3 1 1 0 1 1 4/9 0/1 8/8 0 3 21 +7
Q. Cook 20 12 3 1 1 0 2 2 5/9 2/5 0/0 0 3 16 +2
K. Looney 22 4 2 1 3 1 0 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 12 +17
N. Young 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -5
D. Jones 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 1 3 -5
D. West 17 2 4 3 1 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 3 14 +3
J. Bell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 110 39 26 8 7 10 16 42/82 10/32 16/18 4 35 206 +65
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
R. Gay
D. Green
D. Murray
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 36 18 10 4 0 0 2 0 6/10 0/0 6/7 4 6 34 -20
P. Mills 33 14 2 2 2 1 3 3 6/13 2/7 0/0 0 2 20 -19
R. Gay 31 11 6 2 1 0 0 4 4/11 1/5 2/4 1 5 22 -4
D. Green 20 9 4 0 0 1 0 0 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 3 14 0
D. Murray 15 9 2 4 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/1 2/2 1 1 19 +3
Starters
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
R. Gay
D. Green
D. Murray
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 36 18 10 4 0 0 2 0 6/10 0/0 6/7 4 6 34 -20
P. Mills 33 14 2 2 2 1 3 3 6/13 2/7 0/0 0 2 20 -19
R. Gay 31 11 6 2 1 0 0 4 4/11 1/5 2/4 1 5 22 -4
D. Green 20 9 4 0 0 1 0 0 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 3 14 0
D. Murray 15 9 2 4 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/1 2/2 1 1 19 +3
Bench
T. Parker
K. Anderson
P. Gasol
D. Bertans
B. Forbes
M. Ginobili
B. Paul
D. White
K. Leonard
J. Lauvergne
D. Hilliard
M. Costello
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 16 16 1 2 1 0 1 0 6/12 0/2 4/5 0 1 21 -6
K. Anderson 17 6 2 2 1 0 0 2 3/7 0/2 0/0 2 0 13 -10
P. Gasol 18 6 7 0 0 1 2 3 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 7 12 -9
D. Bertans 20 5 5 2 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 5 14 +1
B. Forbes 8 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 4 -1
M. Ginobili 16 0 2 0 2 1 1 3 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 1 4 -10
B. Paul 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
D. White 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lauvergne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 97 41 19 8 5 10 21 37/87 7/33 16/20 10 31 179 -65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores